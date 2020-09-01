Southern California's Ontario International Airport earns prestigious accreditation for customer service

The Customer Service Experience Accreditation bestowed by Airports Council International, the Montreal-based trade association for airports worldwide, honors ONT for its ability to identify and understand the needs and expectations of airline passengers and airport visitors, all the while enhancing the customer service experience.

"The ACI honor validates what we have been striving for since the City of Ontario and San Bernardino County took control of the airport less than four years ago," said Atif Elkadi, ONT's deputy chief executive officer. "We knew Ontario could be an attractive low-cost airport for our airline partners, but we also knew that as an airport for the region we would have to provide a high-quality customer experience each and every day. For us, that means knowing what our leisure and business travelers need and expect and delivering it consistently and effectively."

Since the transfer of ownership from the City of Los Angeles in late 2016, ONT has undergone a transformation of its food, beverage and retail concessions, bringing popular national brands as well as unique, California-centric dining options to passenger terminals.

Inside the airport, passengers enjoy spacious, light-filled check-in halls, stress-free security screening, comfortable gate areas and, most importantly, updated restrooms which are cleaned frequently throughout the day. Wifi service throughout the terminals is free, fast and dependable.

Ontario airport offers easy curbside access for arriving and departing passengers, modestly priced parking close to passenger terminals and exclusive ride-hail service provided by Lyft, Inc. OmniTrans offers convenient, economical public bus service to ONT every 15 minutes, 7 days a week.

"Our Customer Experience team has worked hard to receive this accreditation, and we pride ourselves on knowing our customers, anticipating their needs and exceeding their expectations," Elkadi added. "When concerns are raised, we act promptly to resolve them, all part of our hallmark hassle-free customer service experience."

Ontario airport was the fastest growing airport in the U.S. by passenger volume in 2018 and 2019.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

