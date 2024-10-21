Southern Comfort Unveils the SoConsole: the First-Ever Gaming Accessory that Can Dispense Shots

Engineered for those over the age of 21 who crave excitement and the latest in tech disruption, the SoConsole seamlessly integrates exclusively with the Xbox Series X. This innovative console shell elevates gameplay by allowing players to "order" a 50ml shooter from the SoConsole when they are in the throes of a heated battle and need it most. Whether dominating a couch co-op campaign or navigating the rollercoaster of competitive gaming solo, the SoConsole provides a fun-filled break when the stakes are high and the vibes are vibing.

"SoCo wants every experience to be fun and social, and that includes gaming. But listen, we're a whiskey brand and not a gaming brand, so we focused not on redefining existing tech gamers' love, but instead on infusing the gaming experience with more excitement," said David Binder, Global Brand Director at Southern Comfort. "Avid players are craving a more interactive and social experience with friends, whether they're celebrating a hard-fought victory or unwinding after an epic fail. And, what could be better than a SoCo Sour Up before a power up?"

How it works:

Attach the SoConsole to the Xbox Series X, plug it in and press the button to light up the device. The unit is green, black and yellow with a large Sour Up front that lights up when ON.

Lift the top plate and find three slots where three SoCo Sour Shooters can be inserted (the shooters can be replenished between games, of course).

After loading the shooters, put the top back on. To dispense a shot, press the button on the remote or the button on the unit to dispense.

The remote feature works at a distance of up to 80 yards in optimal conditions. It's perfect for keeping the fun going without needing to get up or sending a shot to friends while you're in another room!

"Celebrating a big win, just unlocked a new score or hit an all-time gaming milestone? Just add SoCo. The gaming world will never be the same," said Binder.

A very limited number of SoConsoles will be available to gamers 21+ at sazerachouse.com/southern-comfort-soconsole.com starting October 25 at 10 AM EST. Priced at $50 in celebration of Southern Comfort's new SoCo Sour 50mL shooters, this one-of-a-kind innovation is available for purchase nationwide. Alcohol and Xbox Series X not included.

SoCo Sour 50ml pre-mixed shooters are now available for purchase in Baton Rouge, LA, Tucson, AZ, Austin, TX and Cleveland, OH with plans for nationwide rollout slated for later this year.

For more information be sure to follow Southern Comfort on Instagram , Facebook and X . To find Southern Comfort near you be sure to visit our product locator .

*Xbox is not affiliated with this program or Southern Comfort.

About Southern Comfort

Southern Comfort Spirit Whiskey was created by M.W. Heron in 1874 and is one of the world's largest whiskey brands with sales in over 100 countries. Southern Comfort is available in Original 70pf, Black 80pf and in a 100pf offering. Southern Comfort is owned by the Sazerac Company of New Orleans. For more tasteful updates and information, visit www.southerncomfort.com and follow @SouthernComfort on Instagram and Facebook .

SOURCE Sazerac