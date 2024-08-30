Southern Company and PGA TOUR again partner to power TOUR Championship with 100% renewable energy

GEO Certification achieved in 2023 for the first time in tournament history

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today announced that for the third consecutive year its system is delivering 100% renewable energy for the TOUR Championship, professional golf's season-ending event. Southern Company and its subsidiaries Georgia Power and Southern Company Gas collaborated with the tournament and the PGA TOUR to drive sustainability measures on and off the golf course.

The PGA TOUR's season-ending event returns to Atlanta and the newly restored East Lake Golf Club, Aug. 29-Sept. 1, 2024. Every year, it all comes down to the TOUR Championship and the finale of the FedExCup Playoffs, where the 30 top-performing golfers compete for the season-long title. The TOUR Championship has become Atlanta's must-attend outdoor sporting event of the summer, with something for every fan to enjoy.

The 2023 edition of the TOUR Championship became a GEO Certified® Tournament for the first time in the event's history, recognizing its sustainability commitments, actions, and progress.

"We really couldn't have been GEO Certified without Southern Company," said Brazos Barber, director of sustainability at the PGA TOUR. "They are honestly the kind of a partner that you dream of, especially on the sustainability front. They really believe in sustainability and in reducing their energy footprint."

The PGA TOUR's season-ending event received the international award for sustainability in golf, overseen by Scotland-based GEO Sustainable Golf Foundation, reflecting measures across the staging, communications, and legacies of the event.

The 2023 event met specific criteria outlined in the voluntary standard for Sustainable Golf tournaments, which embodies requirements for planning, delivery, and continual improvement across a comprehensive suite of key sustainability themes and action areas including energy, waste and resource management, site protection, and procurement, as well as social impacts and legacies.

"For us to be certified, it's proving that we're not just talking the talk. We're walking the walk and actually accomplishing the sustainability outcomes that we're setting out to achieve," Barber said. "It's a stamp of approval."

The independent third-party verification was carried out by the Council for Responsible Sport with a thorough review by GEO Certification Ltd, and agreement to various Continual Improvement Points for future editions of the event.

For the 2024 event, Southern Company's custom, sustainable solution includes:

500,000-kilowatt hours of renewable energy credits to avoid emissions generated from fossil fuel-based electricity used on course





Renewable natural gas (RNG) to avoid emissions from the clubhouse's natural gas appliances by integrating environmental credits from carbon neutral RNG captured from landfills





90% of golf carts are electric





11,000 gallons of renewable diesel (R99) replacing traditional diesel





Battery-powered and solar-powered cell phone charging stations for fan use on course





Electric vehicle chargers in the East Lake Golf Club parking lot for player and patron use





Renewable and recyclable materials in Southern Company's Good Energy Pavilion fan experience

Driving sustainability on course links up with Southern Company's goal off the course – achieving net zero emissions across its system's electric and natural gas operations by 2050. The company reduced its system's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 49% in 2023 relative to 2007 levels. The net zero goal includes direct GHG emissions across the company's electric and natural gas businesses.

Since 1999, Southern Company has been the Official Energy Company of the PGA TOUR. Southern Company is now in its ninth year as a Proud Partner of the TOUR Championship. Southern Company remains alongside The Coca-Cola Company and Accenture as the Proud Partners of the TOUR Championship.

Southern Company is committed to providing clean and resilient energy solutions that connect communities, businesses and future generations to opportunity and growth.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit southerncompany.com.

