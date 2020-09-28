Southern Company announces internal fleet electrification goal

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today announces an internal fleet electrification goal as part of National Drive Electric Week 2020. The company plans to convert 50 percent of its electric companies' fleet vehicles in the auto/SUV/minivan, forklift and ATV/cart/miscellaneous equipment segments to electric by 2030.

In May, Southern Company announced a goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The internal fleet goal released today is part of a larger focus on electrification of the transportation industry and commitment to sustainability and clean energy.

"Moving people and goods with electricity represents a substantial opportunity for our customers, communities and the environment. From setting our own internal fleet electrification goals to working with businesses on solutions for their fleets, at Southern Company we're driving electric to integrate value and sustainability," said Nicole Faulk, Georgia Power senior vice president for corporate and customer services.

National Drive Electric Week, Sept. 26-Oct. 4, is a nationwide celebration to raise awareness of all-electric and plug-in hybrid, trucks, motorcycles and more. They are better for the environment, have a lower total cost of operation than gasoline or diesel vehicles, are fun to drive, promote local jobs and reduce our independence on foreign oil.

Lincoln Wood, electrification policy manager at Southern Company, said converting to electric is a win-win for drivers and businesses.

"Electricity powers nearly every aspect of our lives, and we're bringing that sustainable energy to transportation. Electric vehicles and equipment are clean, efficient, economical, and quiet, create U.S. jobs and contribute to energy independence," Wood said. "By combining our affordable electricity rates with our electric transportation programs, we help communities and businesses reduce their cost and environmental impact. Customers save on fueling their transportation needs, while commercial businesses increase efficiency by using electricity to transport their goods."

For more about the electric future of transportation and Southern Company's involvement, click here.

Plug In America created National Drive Electric Week. More information and resources can be found at drivelectricweek.org.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries.

