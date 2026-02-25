Southern Company receives historic Department of Energy $26.5 billion loan guarantees to increase grid reliability

Southern Company's vertically integrated, state regulated‑model provides an orderly and transparent framework for working with regulators to deploy essential energy infrastructure investments – like those supported by the EDF loans for the benefit of customers. Under these new EDF loans, Southern Company subsidiaries will be among the first to take advantage of the funding provided by President Trump's Energy Dominance Financing Program created by the Working Families Tax Cut and will finance a portfolio of projects across its Southeastern service territory.

"These investments will support the extraordinary and transformative projected growth we're seeing across our company. These loans will help lower the cost of investments in our grid that will enhance reliability and resilience for the benefit of our customers," said Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company. "At Southern Company, we are focused on serving growth while maintaining rate stability and driving long-term savings for customers. We believe the actions we're taking today will leave an enduring, positive impact on generations to come. We thank President Donald J. Trump and U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright for their leadership and support of American energy infrastructure and the millions of customers we are privileged to serve."

These essential energy infrastructure investments include power from natural gas, nuclear uprates and license extensions, hydropower and battery energy storage, as well as transmission system improvements and grid enhancements to help provide safe, reliable and affordable energy to Alabama Power and Georgia Power's combined 4.3 million customers.

Financial draws from the EDF loans announced today are subject to satisfaction of conditions and may be made through September 15, 2033.

