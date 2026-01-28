Southern Company announces quarterly dividend

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today announced a regular quarterly dividend of 74 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable March 6, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 17, 2026.

Every quarter for 78 consecutive years, Southern Company has paid a dividend to its shareholders that is equal to or greater than the previous quarter.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy solutions provider with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success, driven by 28,000 employees dedicated to delivering exceptional service. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com .

