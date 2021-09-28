Southern Company celebrates National Drive Electric Week

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During National Drive Electric Week, Southern Company reaffirms its commitment to electric transportation and the electrification of its own system fleet. National Drive Electric Week, Sept. 25-Oct. 3, is a nationwide celebration to raise awareness of all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The annual event, now in its 11th year, is organized by Plug In America and other partners.

"Southern Company remains committed to a clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy future. Part of our commitment to sustainability includes promoting and adopting electric transportation," said Chris Cummiskey, executive vice president, chief commercial officer and customer solutions officer at Southern Company.

Southern Company and operating companies Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power help drivers and businesses access efficient and reliable electric vehicle charging options within the system's service territory. Preparing to meet this need is the result of years of work. For the past eight years, Georgia Power has strategically mapped and implemented Direct Current (DC) fast chargers based on guidance from the Federal Highway Administration. Working with the Georgia Public Service Commission, the company has installed 50 DC fast chargers statewide and is investing $6 million over three years in fast-charging infrastructure.

That same commitment can be seen across the system. Alabama Power is partnering with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to increase residential and commercial EV range confidence. The plans are to expand electric vehicle fast charging infrastructures along Interstates 20 and 459. Mississippi Power also has several initiatives in place, including partnering with the Coast Transit Authority to bring the first all-electric transit bus to the state of Mississippi later this year and expanding availability of public EV chargers across the state.

Lincoln Wood, electrification policy manager at Southern Company, said converting to electric is a win-win for drivers and businesses.

"Electricity powers nearly every aspect of our lives, and we're bringing that sustainable energy to transportation. Electric vehicles are better for the environment, have a lower total cost of operation than gasoline or diesel vehicles, promote local jobs and are fun to drive," Wood said.

During National Drive Electric Week in 2020, Southern Company announced an internal fleet electrification goal to convert 50 percent of its electric companies' light-duty vehicles and equipment to electric by 2030. Southern Company is also a founding member of the Electric Highway Coalition and the Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA) as part of a its focus on electrification of the transportation industry and commitment to sustainability and clean energy.

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Certain information contained in this release is forward-looking information based on current expectations and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements concerning emissions reduction goals. Southern Company cautions that there are certain factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Southern Company; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Southern Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: the impact of recent and future federal and state regulatory changes, as well as changes in application of existing laws and regulations; the effects, extent, and timing of the entry of additional competition in the markets in which Southern Company's subsidiaries operate, including from the development and deployment of alternative energy sources; available sources and costs of natural gas and other fuels; the ability to control costs and avoid cost and schedule overruns during the development, construction, and operation of facilities or other projects; the ability to construct facilities in accordance with the requirements of permits and licenses, to satisfy any environmental performance standards and the requirements of tax credits and other incentives, and to integrate facilities into the Southern Company system upon completion of construction; advances in technology, including the pace and extent of development of low- to no-carbon energy technologies and negative carbon concepts; performance of counterparties under ongoing renewable energy partnerships and development agreements; state and federal rate regulations and the impact of pending and future rate cases and negotiations; and the ability to successfully operate the electric utilities' generating, transmission, and distribution facilities and Southern Company Gas' natural gas distribution and storage facilities and the successful performance of necessary corporate functions. Southern Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward–looking information.

