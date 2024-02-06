Southern Company Issues Annual Moving to Equity Report for 2023

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today publishes its latest Moving to Equity report, showing notable achievements and impactful initiatives regarding the company's strategy to foster a more inclusive and equitable culture. Building upon years of dedicated work, Southern Company's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion continues to drive meaningful actions and create positive change.

Southern Company launched its Moving to Equity framework in 2020, focusing on key areas of talent, workplace environment, community investment and social justice, civic engagement and supplier inclusion. The 2023 report highlights the company's ongoing commitment to these pillars, detailing progress, achievements and the roadmap for the future.

Key takeaways from the 2023 report include:

  • Increased representation for people of color in the workforce and for people of color and women in management roles.
  • Women and people of color make up a majority of participants in the company's leadership development programs.
  • Spending with diverse suppliers reached 29.1% of total spending, up from 28.5% in 2022 and closing in on the company's goal of 30% by 2025.
  • In 2023, $2.5 billion of contract expenditures went to diverse suppliers, welcoming 57 new partners.
  • Committed $201 million since 2020 to community initiatives, prioritizing education equity, criminal justice equity, economic empowerment and energy empowerment.
  • Launched a refresh of Southern Company's core values, emphasizing how an equitable culture benefits employees, customers, communities and shareholders.

"Our commitment to equity and intentional inclusion is stronger than ever. I'm proud of the progress we've made, and this report reflects our ongoing dedication to creating workplaces and communities where people feel welcomed and valued," said Southern Company chairman, president and CEO Chris Womack. "Our goal remains creating sustainable change and equitable opportunities for all. While we've made great strides, our journey continues."

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

