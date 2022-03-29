Southern Company launches enhanced sustainability site

Site provides additional transparency, information on environmental priorities, DE&I and more

ATLANTA, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company has enhanced its sustainability presence on southerncompany.com with a dedicated site providing additional transparency on core environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics.

"Sustainability topics have always been a priority for Southern Company. In recent years, interest in our plans and progress have become of heightened interest to our investors, customers, communities, employees and other stakeholders. Southern Company and our operating companies have a long history of constructive engagement with all our stakeholders, and our new website aims to provide them with enhanced transparency," said Tom Fanning, Southern Company CEO.

Core topics of interest on the sustainability site include:

Net zero and environmental priorities

Reliability, resilience and affordability

Innovation

Workforce sustainability

Diversity, equity and inclusion

Community relationships

The site also details Southern Company's Board oversight of these topics and provides an easy to access section for key data and reports.

"Our new sustainability site is designed to highlight the tremendous work underway across our company to help us reach our sustainability and business objectives as we seek to build the future of energy. We know stakeholders are increasingly interested in quantitative and qualitative information, and we remain committed to open and transparent communication," said Jim Kerr, Southern Company executive vice president, chief legal officer and chief compliance officer.

