Southern Company Named No. 14 on Forbes' Ranking of America's Best Employers

ATLANTA, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company ranked No. 14 on Forbes magazine's 2019 list of America's Best Employers. Of the 500 large employers ranked, Southern Company was No. 1 among industry peers, No. 1 among Atlanta-based companies and No. 1 in Georgia. This is the second consecutive year Southern Company ranked in the top 20, rising three spots from last year's list.

"It is our mission to create a workplace where diverse perspectives are welcomed and employees feel comfortable, valued and appreciated," said Southern Company chairman, president and CEO Tom Fanning. "This honor is particularly gratifying because it is directly based on employee feedback. Southern Company's talented, diverse and engaged employees are the heart of everything we do as we build the future of energy."

To determine the list, Forbes, working with research firm Statista, anonymously surveyed 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others. Statista then asked respondents to nominate organizations in industries outside their own.

Visit the Southern Company Careers page to learn more about how to join the Southern Company team.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries as of Jan. 1, 2019. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

SOURCE Southern Company

Related Links

http://www.southerncompany.com

