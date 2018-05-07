Southern Company named to DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year

"Diversity and inclusion is embedded in Our Values, driven from the top of our organization, and led locally through all of our operating companies with a wide range of activities and support organizations designed to bring out the best in all of our employees," said Nancy Sykes, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Southern Company. "Fostering a diverse workforce and inclusive work environment is imperative to the success of Southern Company today and in the future."

This year, DiversityInc noted that Southern Company has four times as many African-American executives in the top two levels of management than the national average for U.S. companies and our executive diversity council, which is chaired by Southern Company Chairman, President and CEO Tom Fanning.

Southern Company rose two spots to No. 3 among the Top Companies for Veterans – recognizing those companies with the best results in recruiting and promoting veterans.

Derived from corporate survey submissions, the annual survey is considered among the most rigorous, data-driven analyses of its kind. Through an independent, metrics-driven evaluation, U.S. employers' diversity management is assessed in four key areas:

Talent Pipeline: workforce breakdown, recruitment, diameter of existing talent, structures

workforce breakdown, recruitment, diameter of existing talent, structures Talent Development: employee resource groups, mentoring, philanthropy, movement, fairness

employee resource groups, mentoring, philanthropy, movement, fairness Leadership Accountability: responsible for results, personal communications, visibility

responsible for results, personal communications, visibility Supplier Diversity: spend with companies owned by people from underrepresented groups, accountability, support

To view DiversityInc's 2018 Top 50 Companies for Diversity list and 2018 Specialty Lists, visit http://www.diversityinc.com/top50. The publication announced the rankings May 1 during an awards dinner in New York City.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is America's premier energy company, with 46,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in four states, natural gas distribution companies in seven states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America and a nationally recognized provider of customized energy solutions, as well as fiber optics and wireless communications. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices that are below the national average. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, Southern Company and its subsidiaries are inventing America's energy future by developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, 21st century coal, natural gas, renewables and energy efficiency, and creating new products and services for the benefit of customers. Southern Company has been named by the U.S. Department of Defense and G.I. Jobs magazine as a top military employer, recognized among the Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc, listed by Black Enterprise magazine as one of the 40 Best Companies for Diversity and designated a Top Employer for Hispanics by Hispanic Network. The company has earned a National Award of Nuclear Science and History from the National Atomic Museum Foundation for its leadership and commitment to nuclear development and is continually ranked among the top energy companies in Fortune's annual World's Most Admired Electric and Gas Utility rankings. Visit our website at www.southerncompany.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-named-to-diversityincs-top-50-companies-for-diversity-for-third-consecutive-year-300643837.html

SOURCE Southern Company

Related Links

http://www.southerncompany.com

