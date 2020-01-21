Southern Company Named to FORTUNE's 2020 World's Most Admired Companies List

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company has been recognized by FORTUNE magazine on its 2020 World's Most Admired Companies list, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies, based on a survey of almost 3,800 executives, directors and analysts.

"On behalf of the thousands of people making thousands of good decisions every day at Southern Company, we are pleased to receive this distinction from FORTUNE as a leader in our industry and one of the World's Most Admired Companies," said Southern Company chairman, president & CEO Tom Fanning. "At Southern Company, we operate at all times knowing how we do our jobs – the behaviors we exhibit with customers and each other – is just as important as what we do. Our uncompromising values – Safety First, Unquestionable Trust, Superior Performance and Total Commitment – ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business for the benefit of all."

Southern Company is privileged to provide the clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy customers depend on to live, work and play. Southern Company has been entrusted with an enormous responsibility and operates its businesses accordingly. For more than a century, the company has been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources required to drive growth and prosperity. Southern Company and its subsidiaries recognize the responsibility that comes with a privilege to develop energy solutions and are steadfast in the commitment to customers, neighbors and communities.

FORTUNE collaborated with management consulting firm Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. They began with a group of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in FORTUNE's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

To learn more about FORTUNE's 2020 World's Most Admired Companies list visit:

https://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/2020/

