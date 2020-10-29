Southern Company names Bryan Anderson executive vice president and president of external affairs

"Bryan is an exceptional public affairs advocate and is relentless at putting the needs of customers at the center of everything we do," said Southern Company chairman, president and CEO Thomas A. Fanning. "He understands the importance of building consensus in the ever-changing external environment, and he has a proven track record of achieving bipartisan policy solutions that drive growth and prosperity in the communities we are privileged to serve."

Since joining Southern Company in 2010, Anderson has managed and directed the company's political, policy and regulatory activities. He will continue to manage and be based out of Southern Company's Washington, D.C., office. In his new role, Anderson also assumes responsibility for the company's branding, corporate communications, security policy and other external affairs functions.

Before joining Southern Company, Anderson worked for The Coca-Cola Company as vice president of government relations and public affairs. During that time, he served as that company's primary liaison to the federal government and oversaw the planning, budget development and administration for its government relations function. Prior to joining The Coca-Cola Company, Anderson served in the law offices of Sumner & Hewes in Atlanta and O'Connor & Hannan in Washington.

A native of Georgia, Anderson earned a bachelor of business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Georgia and a juris doctor from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University in Macon, Ga.

Anderson succeeds Christopher C. Womack, who earlier today was named president of Georgia Power, effective Nov. 1.

