Southern Company Ranks No. 2 Overall on Military Times' 2020 list of Best Employers for Veterans

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company ranked second overall in the 2020 Best for Vets: Employers rankings released this month by Military Times. This marks the second consecutive year Southern Company ranked No. 2 on the list. Additionally, Southern Company has been recognized for its efforts to connect and provide veterans with a platform for success for each of the 11 years the list has been published.

The company's partnership with organizations like the Department of Defense (DoD) SkillBridge program provide opportunities for service members to transfer their military skills and training into careers in the energy sector through on-site job training, creating a pipeline for the company to recruit them once their training is complete.

"Southern Company takes great pride in being recognized annually by Military Times," said Chris Collier, Southern Company director of Talent Acquisition, Diversity & Inclusion and a military veteran himself. "The lessons regarding discipline, commitment and leadership veterans receive during their enlistment instills in them qualities and values that perfectly align with who we are as a company. We are very fortunate to have so many veterans be part of our team."

Southern Company focuses on veteran retention through employee resource groups like Military Veterans in Power that provide career development, networking and mentorship opportunities. In 2019, 12% of the Southern Company system's new hires were veterans with veterans accounting for 10% of the system's total employee population.

The criteria for evaluating the companies is based on years of Military Times research, interviews with veterans, input from veterans' advocates and human resources professionals. The survey was written, analyzed, weighted and scored in partnership with data analysts at the Veterans Research Network, which was part of ScoutComms but is now part of the Fors Marsh Group.

This year, a total of 164 organizations submitted responses to the Best for Vets: Employers survey.

"Best for Vets is editorially independent and focused on culture and policies that cater to military veterans," says Andrew Tilghman, executive editor at Military Times. "It has become the most trusted resource for transitioning veterans and a coveted honor for employers across the country."

The full rankings can be found here: bestforvets2020.militarytimes.com

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

SOURCE Southern Company

Related Links

http://www.southerncompany.com

