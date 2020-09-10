Southern Company Receives 92nd Annual EEI Edison Award

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) today awarded Southern Company the electric utility industry's most prestigious honor, the EEI Edison Award. Southern Company received the award for its portfolio of energy storage research and development (R&D) initiatives.

"As we prepare Southern Company to succeed in the transition to a net-zero carbon future, our many energy storage R&D initiatives – including the Energy Storage Research Center, Alabama Power and Georgia Power Smart Neighborhoods, and other enterprise-wide pilot demonstrations – are advancing energy storage as an effective, technically viable energy solution," said Tom Fanning, chairman, president and CEO, Southern Company.

"We are grateful to receive the electric power industry's most prestigious honor and proud to personify what this award represents," Fanning continued. "I want to thank Tom Kuhn and the distinguished panel of judges who participated in this year's selection process. I would also like to thank our R&D partners in these efforts, including Southern Company's operating subsidiaries, the Electric Power Research Institute, U.S. Department of Energy and many others. Their collaboration is essential as we move emerging energy storage technologies forward."

Southern Company was selected for its leadership of key energy storage system initiatives, including the development, commissioning, and operation of the Energy Storage Research Center (ESRC) in Birmingham, Alabama. The facility serves as an industrywide destination for battery energy storage technology testing, evaluation and large-scale demonstration. The project was developed in collaboration with Southern Research, the Electric Power Research Institute, U.S. Department of Energy and others. Additionally, the ESRC is among several Southern Company system energy storage R&D initiatives that achieved key milestones in 2019, such as the Alabama Power and Georgia Power Smart Neighborhoods.

"EEI member companies continue to integrate technologies, such as energy storage, into the energy grid, helping to pave the way for the clean energy future our customers want and deserve," said EEI President Tom Kuhn. "Southern Company's leadership and technical expertise behind the testing, development and deployment of a diverse portfolio of energy storage solutions improves the resiliency and reliability of the grid and also creates tremendous value for customers. Congratulations to the Southern Company team for their outstanding work and for winning this well-deserved award."

Southern Company was selected by a panel of former energy industry executives to receive the 92nd Annual EEI Edison Award for distinguished leadership, innovation and contribution to the advancement of the electric industry for the benefit of all.

This represents the fifth time Southern Company has won the Edison Award and the second time in eight years. The company was last recognized in 2012 for leading the nuclear renaissance in the United States. Other wins came in 1969 to Mississippi Power; 1958 to Alabama Power; and 1950 to Georgia Power.

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

