Southern Company recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in IT for 15th consecutive year

ATLANTA, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDG's Insider Pro and Computerworld announced Southern Company as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in IT. The company ranked No. 24 among large organizations, moving up 14 spots from last year. This is the highest Southern Company has ranked since 2014, when Computerworld first began ranking companies in categories based on size.

"With the many challenges presented over the past year, our Technology Organization has played a critical role in delivering services to our customers and shareholders more than ever," said Southern Company Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Martin B. Davis. "It is a tremendous honor for Southern Company to be recognized for the 15th consecutive year as one of the best places for technology professionals to work. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to creating a technology ecosystem that propels our company's vision of building the future of energy."

Since 1994, the annual Best Places to Work in IT feature has ranked the top 100 work environments for technology professionals. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. The list and rankings are also determined by conducting extensive surveys with IT employees.

"Despite the overwhelming obstacles the pandemic has created for many businesses, IT has managed to thrive and in fact, become more essential in the workplace. Attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain technology has never been more critical," said Kate Hoy, editor of IDG's Insider Pro. "Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list have been able to foster nimble and flexible work environments – while continuing to keep competitive compensation and benefits steady. Additionally, they foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation."

Southern Company continues to cement its reputation in the professional world as a great place for technology professionals to work. Acquiring and developing top IT talent is more important than ever and key to helping us successfully build the future of energy.

