Southern Company Reports First-Quarter 2021 Earnings

Southern Company

Apr 29, 2021, 06:30 ET

ATLANTA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.14 billion, or $1.07 per share, compared with $868 million, or 82 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2020. 

Excluding the items described under "Net Income – Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $1.04 billion, or 98 cents per share, during the first quarter of 2021, compared with $825 million, or 78 cents per share, during the first quarter of 2020.  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended March

Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)

2021

2020

Net Income - As Reported

$1,135

$868

Less:


   Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction

(45)

(3)

  Tax Impact

11

1

   Acquisition and Disposition Impacts

-

38

  Tax Impact

-

(16)

   Wholesale Gas Services

166

31

       Tax Impact

(40)

(8)

Net Income – Excluding Items

$1,043

$825

       Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)                     


1,060

1,057

Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items

$0.98

$0.78


NOTE:

For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Earnings drivers for the first quarter of 2021, as compared with 2020, were robust customer growth, higher residential sales and colder weather, partially offset by lower commercial and industrial sales.

"Southern Company experienced a strong start to the year," said Chairman, President and CEO, Thomas A. Fanning. "The economies in our service territories are starting to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic," added Fanning. "Customer demand is improving faster than we anticipated. Importantly, programs we implemented to keep customers connected during the pandemic – including alternative payment arrangements -- have helped those in need of assistance as we have continued to reliably provide for their energy needs. I am extremely proud of our employees and the ways we have partnered with our communities during this time."

First-quarter 2021 operating revenues were $5.9 billion, compared with $5.0 billion for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 17.8 percent. This increase was primarily due to colder weather and higher fuel costs.

Southern Company's first-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Andrew W. Evans will discuss earnings and provide a general business update, including an update on the Vogtle units 3 and 4 construction project. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company

Financial Highlights

(In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)





Three Months Ended March

Net Income–As Reported (See Notes)

2021

2020

  Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$

756

$

642

  Southern Power

97

75

Southern Company Gas

398

275

  Total

1,251

992

  Parent Company and Other

(116)

(124)

  Net Income–As Reported

$

1,135

$

868




  Basic Earnings Per Share1

$

1.07

$

0.82

  Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

1,060

1,057

  End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)

1,059

1,056




Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended March

Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes)

2021

2020

  Net Income–As Reported

$

1,135

$

868

Less:


Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2

(45)

(3)

Tax Impact

11

1

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3



38

Tax Impact



(16)

Wholesale Gas Services4

166

31

Tax Impact

(40)

(8)

  Net Income–Excluding Items

$

1,043

$

825




  Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items

$

0.98

$

0.78

-See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company
Financial Highlights

Notes

(1)

Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.06 and $0.81 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2)

Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 include a charge of $48 million pre tax ($36 million after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4.  Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.  Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi.  Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025.

(3)

Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Further impacts may be recorded in future periods in connection with acquisition and disposition activity.

(4)

  Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.


Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS







Three Months Ended March

2021

2020

Change

Earnings Per Share–




As Reported1 (See Notes)

$

1.07

$

0.82

$

0.25






  Significant Factors:




  Traditional Electric Operating Companies



$

0.11

Southern Power



0.02

Southern Company Gas



0.12

Parent Company and Other




Increase in Shares




  Total–As Reported



$

0.25







Three Months Ended March

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2021

2020

Change

Earnings Per Share–




Excluding Items (See Notes)

$

0.98

$

0.78

$

0.20






  Total–As Reported



$

0.25

Less:




Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2



(0.03)

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3



(0.02)

Wholesale Gas Services4



0.10

  Total–Excluding Items



$

0.20

- See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS

Notes

(1)

Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.06 and $0.81 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2)

Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 include a charge of $48 million pre tax ($36 million after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4.  Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.  Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi.  Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025.

(3)

Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Further impacts may be recorded in future periods in connection with acquisition and disposition activity.

(4)

Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.





Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis

Three Months Ended March 2021 vs. March 2020


Description

Cents




Retail Sales

(1)¢




Retail Revenue Impacts

2




Weather

6




Wholesale & Other Operating Revenues

4




Depreciation and Amortization, Interest Expense, Other

3




Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies

14¢




Southern Power

4




Southern Company Gas

2




Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)

20¢




Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction1

(3)




Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2

(2)




Wholesale Gas Services3

10




Total Change in EPS (As Reported)

25¢

- See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company
EPS Earnings Analysis

Notes

(1)

Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 include a charge of $48 million pre tax ($36 million after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4.  Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.  Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi.  Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025.

(2)

Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Further impacts may be recorded in future periods in connection with acquisition and disposition activity.

(3)

Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.


Southern Company

Consolidated Earnings

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)

Three Months Ended March

2021

2020

Change

Income Account-




Retail Electric Revenues-




Fuel

$

838

$

677

$

161

Non-Fuel

2,504

2,401

103

Wholesale Electric Revenues

545

418

127

Other Electric Revenues

170

151

19

Natural Gas Revenues

1,694

1,249

445

Other Revenues

159

122

37

Total Revenues

5,910

5,018

892

Fuel and Purchased Power

1,055

817

238

Cost of Natural Gas

583

439

144

Cost of Other Sales

82

55

27

Non-Fuel O&M

1,372

1,296

76

Depreciation and Amortization

871

857

14

Taxes Other Than Income Taxes

345

330

15

Estimated Loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4

48



48

(Gain) Loss on Dispositions, net

(44)

(39)

(5)

Total Operating Expenses

4,312

3,755

557

Operating Income

1,598

1,263

335

Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction

46

34

12

Earnings from Equity Method Investments

45

42

3

Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized

450

456

(6)

Other Income (Expense), net

58

103

(45)

Income Taxes

190

145

45

Net Income

1,107

841

266

Less:




Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries

4

4


Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

(32)

(31)

(1)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN COMPANY

$

1,135

$

868

$

267


Notes

- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.








Southern Company

Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers

(In Millions of KWHs)









Three Months Ended March

2021

2020

Change

Weather
Adjusted
Change

Kilowatt-Hour Sales-






Total Sales

46,422

44,263

4.9

%









Total Retail Sales-

34,651

34,045

1.8

%

(1.6)

%

Residential

12,040

10,866

10.8

%

1.1

%

Commercial

10,743

10,939

(1.8)

%

(3.1)

%

Industrial

11,708

12,066

(3.0)

%

(3.0)

%

Other

160

174

(7.7)

%

(8.2)

%








Total Wholesale Sales

11,771

10,218

15.2

%

N/A
















(In Thousands of Customers)









Period Ended March


2021

2020

Change

Regulated Utility Customers-






Total Utility Customers-

8,673

8,578

1.1%

Total Traditional Electric

4,338

4,280

1.4%

Southern Company Gas

4,335

4,298

0.9%


 


Southern Company

Financial Overview

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)

Three Months Ended March

2021

2020

% Change

Southern Company –





Operating Revenues

$

5,910

$

5,018

17.8

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

1,297

986

31.5

%

Net Income Available to Common

1,135

868

30.8

%







Alabama Power –





Operating Revenues

$

1,559

$

1,351

15.4

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

473

368

28.5

%

Net Income Available to Common

359

280

28.2

%







Georgia Power –





Operating Revenues

$

1,970

$

1,825

7.9

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

369

347

6.3

%

Net Income Available to Common

351

331

6.0

%







Mississippi Power –





Operating Revenues

$

307

$

277

10.8

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

49

38

28.9

%

Net Income Available to Common

45

32

40.6

%







Southern Power –





Operating Revenues

$

440

$

375

17.3

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

55

51

7.8

%

Net Income Available to Common

97

75

29.3

%







Southern Company Gas –





Operating Revenues

$

1,694

$

1,249

35.6

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

519

354

46.6

%

Net Income Available to Common

398

275

44.7

%

























Notes

- See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods


