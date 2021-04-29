Southern Company Reports First-Quarter 2021 Earnings

ATLANTA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.14 billion, or $1.07 per share, compared with $868 million, or 82 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2020.

Excluding the items described under "Net Income – Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $1.04 billion, or 98 cents per share, during the first quarter of 2021, compared with $825 million, or 78 cents per share, during the first quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended March Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)

2021 2020 Net Income - As Reported

$1,135 $868 Less:





Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction

(45) (3) Tax Impact

11 1 Acquisition and Disposition Impacts

- 38 Tax Impact

- (16) Wholesale Gas Services

166 31 Tax Impact

(40) (8) Net Income – Excluding Items

$1,043 $825 Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)

1,060 1,057 Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items

$0.98 $0.78





NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Earnings drivers for the first quarter of 2021, as compared with 2020, were robust customer growth, higher residential sales and colder weather, partially offset by lower commercial and industrial sales.

"Southern Company experienced a strong start to the year," said Chairman, President and CEO, Thomas A. Fanning. "The economies in our service territories are starting to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic," added Fanning. "Customer demand is improving faster than we anticipated. Importantly, programs we implemented to keep customers connected during the pandemic – including alternative payment arrangements -- have helped those in need of assistance as we have continued to reliably provide for their energy needs. I am extremely proud of our employees and the ways we have partnered with our communities during this time."

First-quarter 2021 operating revenues were $5.9 billion, compared with $5.0 billion for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 17.8 percent. This increase was primarily due to colder weather and higher fuel costs.

Southern Company's first-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Andrew W. Evans will discuss earnings and provide a general business update, including an update on the Vogtle units 3 and 4 construction project. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.





Southern Company Financial Highlights (In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)









Three Months Ended March Net Income–As Reported (See Notes) 2021

2020 Traditional Electric Operating Companies $ 756



$ 642

Southern Power 97



75

Southern Company Gas 398



275

Total 1,251



992

Parent Company and Other (116)



(124)

Net Income–As Reported $ 1,135



$ 868









Basic Earnings Per Share1 $ 1.07



$ 0.82

Average Shares Outstanding (in millions) 1,060



1,057

End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions) 1,059



1,056









Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended March Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes) 2021

2020 Net Income–As Reported $ 1,135



$ 868

Less:





Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2 (45)



(3)

Tax Impact 11



1

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3 —



38

Tax Impact —



(16)

Wholesale Gas Services4 166



31

Tax Impact (40)



(8)

Net Income–Excluding Items $ 1,043



$ 825









Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items $ 0.98



$ 0.78

-See Notes on the following page.



Southern Company

Financial Highlights Notes

(1) Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.06 and $0.81 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 include a charge of $48 million pre tax ($36 million after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025. (3) Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Further impacts may be recorded in future periods in connection with acquisition and disposition activity. (4) Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.





Southern Company Significant Factors Impacting EPS













Three Months Ended March

2021

2020

Change Earnings Per Share–









As Reported1 (See Notes) $ 1.07



$ 0.82



$ 0.25













Significant Factors:









Traditional Electric Operating Companies







$ 0.11

Southern Power







0.02

Southern Company Gas







0.12

Parent Company and Other







—

Increase in Shares







—

Total–As Reported







$ 0.25















Three Months Ended March Non-GAAP Financial Measures 2021

2020

Change Earnings Per Share–









Excluding Items (See Notes) $ 0.98



$ 0.78



$ 0.20













Total–As Reported







$ 0.25

Less:









Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2







(0.03)

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3







(0.02)

Wholesale Gas Services4







0.10

Total–Excluding Items







$ 0.20

- See Notes on the following page.



Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS Notes

(1) Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.06 and $0.81 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 include a charge of $48 million pre tax ($36 million after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025. (3) Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Further impacts may be recorded in future periods in connection with acquisition and disposition activity. (4) Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.











Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis

Three Months Ended March 2021 vs. March 2020



Description Cents







Retail Sales (1)¢







Retail Revenue Impacts 2







Weather 6







Wholesale & Other Operating Revenues 4







Depreciation and Amortization, Interest Expense, Other 3







Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies 14¢







Southern Power 4







Southern Company Gas 2







Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items) 20¢







Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction1 (3)







Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2 (2)







Wholesale Gas Services3 10







Total Change in EPS (As Reported) 25¢

- See Notes on the following page.





Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis Notes

(1) Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 include a charge of $48 million pre tax ($36 million after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025. (2) Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Further impacts may be recorded in future periods in connection with acquisition and disposition activity. (3) Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.





Southern Company Consolidated Earnings As Reported (In Millions of Dollars)

Three Months Ended March

2021

2020

Change Income Account-









Retail Electric Revenues-









Fuel $ 838



$ 677



$ 161

Non-Fuel 2,504



2,401



103

Wholesale Electric Revenues 545



418



127

Other Electric Revenues 170



151



19

Natural Gas Revenues 1,694



1,249



445

Other Revenues 159



122



37

Total Revenues 5,910



5,018



892

Fuel and Purchased Power 1,055



817



238

Cost of Natural Gas 583



439



144

Cost of Other Sales 82



55



27

Non-Fuel O&M 1,372



1,296



76

Depreciation and Amortization 871



857



14

Taxes Other Than Income Taxes 345



330



15

Estimated Loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 48



—



48

(Gain) Loss on Dispositions, net (44)



(39)



(5)

Total Operating Expenses 4,312



3,755



557

Operating Income 1,598



1,263



335

Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction 46



34



12

Earnings from Equity Method Investments 45



42



3

Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized 450



456



(6)

Other Income (Expense), net 58



103



(45)

Income Taxes 190



145



45

Net Income 1,107



841



266

Less:









Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries 4



4



—

Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (32)



(31)



(1)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN COMPANY $ 1,135



$ 868



$ 267







Notes

- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.



















Southern Company Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers (In Millions of KWHs)

















Three Months Ended March

2021

2020

Change

Weather

Adjusted

Change Kilowatt-Hour Sales-













Total Sales 46,422



44,263



4.9 %



















Total Retail Sales- 34,651



34,045



1.8 %

(1.6) % Residential 12,040



10,866



10.8 %

1.1 % Commercial 10,743



10,939



(1.8) %

(3.1) % Industrial 11,708



12,066



(3.0) %

(3.0) % Other 160



174



(7.7) %

(8.2) %















Total Wholesale Sales 11,771



10,218



15.2 %

N/A































(In Thousands of Customers)

















Period Ended March





2021

2020

Change



Regulated Utility Customers-













Total Utility Customers- 8,673

8,578

1.1%



Total Traditional Electric 4,338

4,280

1.4%



Southern Company Gas 4,335

4,298

0.9%

















Southern Company

Financial Overview

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)



Three Months Ended March



2021

2020

% Change

Southern Company –











Operating Revenues $ 5,910



$ 5,018



17.8 %

Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,297



986



31.5 %

Net Income Available to Common 1,135



868



30.8 %















Alabama Power –











Operating Revenues $ 1,559



$ 1,351



15.4 %

Earnings Before Income Taxes 473



368



28.5 %

Net Income Available to Common 359



280



28.2 %















Georgia Power –











Operating Revenues $ 1,970



$ 1,825



7.9 %

Earnings Before Income Taxes 369



347



6.3 %

Net Income Available to Common 351



331



6.0 %















Mississippi Power –











Operating Revenues $ 307



$ 277



10.8 %

Earnings Before Income Taxes 49



38



28.9 %

Net Income Available to Common 45



32



40.6 %















Southern Power –











Operating Revenues $ 440



$ 375



17.3 %

Earnings Before Income Taxes 55



51



7.8 %

Net Income Available to Common 97



75



29.3 %















Southern Company Gas –











Operating Revenues $ 1,694



$ 1,249



35.6 %

Earnings Before Income Taxes 519



354



46.6 %

Net Income Available to Common 398



275



44.7 %





















































Notes

- See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods



