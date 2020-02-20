Southern Company reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 earnings

Southern Company

Feb 20, 2020

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $440 million, or 42 cents per share, compared with $278 million, or 27 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.  Southern Company also reported full-year 2019 earnings of $4.74 billion, or $4.53 per share, compared with earnings of $2.23 billion, or $2.18 per share, in 2018. 

Excluding the items described in the "Net Income – Excluding Items" table below, Southern Company earned $283 million, or 27 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $256 million, or 25 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year 2019, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $3.25 billion, or $3.11 per share, compared with earnings of $3.13 billion, or $3.07 per share, in 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended December

Year-to-Date December

Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net Income - As Reported

$440

$278

$4,739

$2,226

Less:




   Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts

39

(58)

2,516

35

  Tax Impact

48

11

(1,081)

(294)

   Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction

(11)

6

(27)

(1,102)

  Tax Impact

(4)

94

-

376

   Wholesale Gas Services

136

(41)

215

42

       Tax Impact

(34)

14

(52)

(4)

   Asset Impairment

(16)

-

(108)

-

       Tax Impact

(1)

-

26

-

   Litigation Settlement

-

-

-

24

       Tax Impact

-

-

-

(6)

   Earnings Guidance Comparability Item:




   Adoption of Tax Reform

-

(4)

-

27

Net Income – Excluding Items

$283

$256

$3,250

$3,128

       Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)                     

1,052

1,034

1,046

1,020

Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items

$0.27

$0.25

$3.11

$3.07

NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Earnings drivers for the full year 2019 were positively influenced by higher earnings at our state-regulated utilities, more than offsetting the impact of divested entities on earnings. The increases reflect the continued impacts of tax reform, including related changes in capital structure, as well as continued investment at our state-regulated utilities, along with customer growth, offset by declines in customer usage.

"By all accounts, 2019 was an outstanding year for Southern Company, as we performed well across a broad range of metrics," said Chairman, President and CEO Thomas A. Fanning. "Operational performance at our state-regulated utilities was superb, with record generation and transmission reliability. Nicor Gas reliably delivered natural gas to customers in Illinois during unprecedented cold temperatures. We continued to decarbonize our generation fleet and we saw constructive outcomes in several key regulatory proceedings."

"At Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle, we accomplished all major 2019 milestones associated with the construction of new nuclear units 3 and 4," added Fanning. "We have refined our aggressive site work plan for the project, which will serve as a tool to drive improved productivity to achieve the regulatory-approved in-service dates of November 2021 for Unit 3 and November 2022 for Unit 4."

Fourth quarter 2019 operating revenues were $4.91 billion, compared with $5.34 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of 7.9 percent. Operating revenues for the full year 2019 were $21.42 billion, compared with $23.50 billion in 2018, a decrease of 8.8 percent. These decreases reflect the dispositions of Gulf Power and other assets.

Southern Company's fourth quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Andrew W. Evans will discuss earnings and provide a general business update, including earnings guidance for 2020. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain information contained in this release is forward-looking information based on current expectations and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements concerning expected schedule for completion of Plant Vogtle units 3 and 4. Southern Company cautions that there are certain factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Southern Company; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Southern Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: the ability to control costs and avoid cost and schedule overruns during the development, construction, and operation of facilities or other projects, including Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4, which includes components based on new technology that only within the last few years began initial operation in the global nuclear industry at this scale, and including changes in labor costs, availability and productivity; challenges with management of contractors or vendors; subcontractor performance; adverse weather conditions; shortages, delays, increased costs, or inconsistent quality of equipment, materials, and labor; contractor or supplier delay; delays due to judicial or regulatory action; nonperformance under construction, operating, or other agreements; operational readiness, including specialized operator training and required site safety programs; engineering or design problems; design and other licensing-based compliance matters, including, for nuclear units, the timely submittal by Southern Nuclear of the Inspections, Tests, Analyses, and Acceptance Criteria documentation for each unit and the related reviews and approvals by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC") necessary to support NRC authorization to load fuel; challenges with start-up activities, including major equipment failure, system integration or regional transmission upgrades; and/or operational performance; the ability to overcome or mitigate the current challenges at Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 that could impact the cost and schedule for the project; legal proceedings and regulatory approvals and actions related to construction projects, such as Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 and pipeline projects, including Public Service Commission approvals and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and NRC actions; under certain specified circumstances, a decision by holders of more than 10% of the ownership interests of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 not to proceed with construction and the ability of other Vogtle owners to tender a portion of their ownership interests to Georgia Power following certain construction cost increases; in the event Georgia Power becomes obligated to provide funding to Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia ("MEAG") with respect to the portion of MEAG's ownership interest in Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 involving Jacksonville Electric Authority, any inability of Georgia Power to receive repayment of such funding; the ability to construct facilities in accordance with the requirements of permits and licenses (including satisfaction of NRC requirements), to satisfy any environmental performance standards and the requirements of tax credits and other incentives, and to integrate facilities into the Southern Company system upon completion of construction; the inherent risks involved in operating and constructing nuclear generating facilities; the ability of counterparties of Southern Company and its subsidiaries to make payments as and when due and to perform as required; the direct or indirect effect on the Southern Company system's business resulting from cyber intrusion or physical attack and the threat of physical attacks; catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes and other storms, droughts, pandemic health events or other similar occurrences; and the direct or indirect effects on the Southern Company system's business resulting from incidents affecting the U.S. electric grid, natural gas pipeline infrastructure, or operation of generating or storage resources. Southern Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward‐looking information.

Southern Company

Financial Highlights

(In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)











Three Months Ended
December

Year-to-Date
December

Net Income–As Reported (See Notes)

2019

2018

2019

2018









Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$

210

$

407

$

2,929

$

2,117

  Southern Power

23

(48)

339

187

Southern Company Gas

238

78

585

372

  Total

471

437

3,853

2,676

  Parent Company and Other

(31)

(159)

886

(450)

  Net Income–As Reported

$

440

$

278

$

4,739

$

2,226









  Basic Earnings Per Share1

$

0.42

$

0.27

$

4.53

$

2.18









  Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

1,052

1,034

1,046

1,020

  End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)




1,053

1,034









Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended
December

Year-to-Date
December

Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes)

2019

2018

2019

2018









  Net Income–As Reported

$

440

$

278

$

4,739

$

2,226

Less:







Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts2

39

(58)

2,516

35

Tax Impact

48

11

(1,081)

(294)

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3

(11)

6

(27)

(1,102)

Tax Impact

(4)

94



376

Wholesale Gas Services4

136

(41)

215

42

Tax Impact

(34)

14

(52)

(4)

Asset Impairment5

(16)



(108)


Tax Impact

(1)



26


Litigation Settlement6







24

Tax Impact







(6)

Earnings Guidance Comparability Item:







Adoption of Tax Reform6



(4)



27

  Net Income–Excluding Items

$

283

$

256

$

3,250

$

3,128









  Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items

$

0.27

$

0.25

$

3.11

$

3.07












Southern Company

Financial Highlights










Notes









(1)

Dilutive impacts are immaterial ($0.03 or less per share) in all periods. Diluted earnings per share was $0.42 and $4.50 for the three and twelve months ended December 31 2019, respectively, and $0.27 and $2.17 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively.


(2)

Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $70 million pre-tax ($102 million after- tax)
increase for the gain on the sale of Gulf Power; (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline; and (iii) a net $7 million pre-tax reduction to earnings (net $2 million after-tax increase to earnings) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration impacts. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $2.6 billion pre-tax ($1.4 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power; (ii) a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Plant Nacogdoches; and (iii) $18 million pre tax ($11 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration impacts, partially offset by: (i) a $58 million pre-tax ($52 million after-tax) net loss, including impairment charges, associated with the sales of PowerSecure's utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses and (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $27 million pre-tax loss (net combined $15 million after-tax loss) to reflect the final adjustments for the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions and (ii) other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs of $31 million pre tax ($32 million after tax). Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $249 million pre-tax gain ($93 million after-tax loss) on the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions, including a related impairmentcharge; (ii) a $119 million pre-tax ($89 million after-tax) impairment charge associated with the sales of Plants Stanton and Oleander; and (iii) $95 million pre tax ($77 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs. Further impacts are expected to be recorded in 2020 in connection with the sale of Plant Mankato and the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline.


(3)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 include charges, associated legal expenses, and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Additionally, the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include a $95 million credit to earnings primarily resulting from the reduction of a related state income tax valuation allowance. Mississippi Power expects to substantially complete mine reclamation activities in 2020 and dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities by 2024. The additional pre-tax period costs associated with these activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, are estimated to total $17 million in 2020, $15 to $16 million annually in 2021through 2023, and $5 million in 2024. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 also include a $1.1 billion charge ($0.8 billion after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges for Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.










(4)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.










(5)

Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $91 million ($69
million after tax) associated with a natural gas storage facility and earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include an adjustment of $(1) million pre tax ($4 million after tax) of this impairment charge. Additionally, earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $17 million ($13 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease. Additional impairment charges associated with other natural gas storage facilities or this leveraged lease investment may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.










(6)

Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include the settlement proceeds of Mississippi Power's claim for lost revenue resulting from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include additional net tax benefits as a result of implementing federal tax reform legislation.

Additional proceeds or adjustments are not expected.



























Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS













Three Months Ended
December

Year-to-Date
December

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Earnings Per Share–










As Reported1 (See Notes)

$

0.42

$

0.27

$

0.15

$

4.53

$

2.18

$

2.35












 Significant Factors:










 Traditional Electric Operating Companies



$

(0.19)





$

0.80

Southern Power



0.07





0.15

Southern Company Gas



0.15





0.21

Parent Company and Other



0.13





1.30

Increase in Shares



(0.01)





(0.11)

  Total–As Reported



$

0.15





$

2.35













Three Months Ended
December

Year-to-Date
December

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Earnings Per Share–










Excluding Items (See Notes)

$

0.27

$

0.25

$

0.02

$

3.11

$

3.07

$

0.04












  Total–As Reported



$

0.15





$

2.35

Less:










Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration

    Impacts2



0.13





1.63

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3



(0.11)





0.68

Wholesale Gas Services4



0.13





0.13

Asset Impairment5



(0.02)





(0.08)

Litigation Settlement6









(0.02)

Adoption of Tax Reform6









(0.03)

  Total–Excluding Items



$

0.02





$

0.04















Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS










Notes









(1)

Dilutive impacts are immaterial ($0.03 or less per share) in all periods. Diluted earnings per share was $0.42 and $4.50 for the three and twelve months ended December 31 2019, respectively, and $0.27 and $2.17 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively.


(2)

Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $70 million pre-tax ($102 million after- tax) increase for the gain on the sale of Gulf Power; (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline; and (iii) a net $7 million pre-tax reduction to earnings (net $2 million after-tax increase to earnings) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration impacts. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $2.6 billion pre-tax ($1.4 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power; (ii) a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Plant Nacogdoches; and (iii) $18 million pre tax ($11 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration impacts, partially offset by: (i) a $58 million pre-tax ($52 million after-tax) net loss, including impairment charges, associated with the sales of PowerSecure's utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses and (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $27 million pre-tax loss (net combined $15 million after-tax loss) to reflect the final adjustments for the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions and (ii) other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs of $31 million pre tax ($32 million after tax). Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $249 million pre-tax gain ($93 million after-tax loss) on the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions, including a related impairment charge; (ii) a $119 million pre-tax ($89 million after-tax) impairment charge associated with the sales of Plants Stanton and Oleander; and (iii) $95 million pre tax ($77 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs. Further impacts are expected to be recorded in 2020 in connection with the sale of Plant Mankato and the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline.


(3)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 include charges, associated legal expenses, and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Additionally, the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include a $95 million credit to earnings primarily resulting from the reduction of a related state income tax valuation allowance. Mississippi Power expects to substantially complete mine reclamation activities in 2020 and dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities by 2024. The additional pre-tax period costs associated with these activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, are estimated to total $17 million in 2020, $15 to $16 million annually in 2021 through 2023, and $5 million in 2024. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 also include a $1.1 billion charge ($0.8 billion after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges for Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.


(4)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.










(5)

Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $91 million ($69 million after tax) associated with a natural gas storage facility and earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include an adjustment of $(1) million pre tax ($4 million after tax) of this impairment charge. Additionally, earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $17 million ($13 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease. Additional impairment charges associated with other natural gas storage facilities or this leveraged lease investment may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.










(6)

Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include the settlement proceeds of Mississippi Power's claim for lost revenue resulting from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include additional net tax benefits as a result of implementing federal tax reform legislation. Additional proceeds or adjustments are not expected.

Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis






Description

Three Months Ended
December
2019 vs. 2018

Year-to-Date

December
2019 vs. 2018





Retail Sales

$(0.02)

$(0.12)





Retail Revenue Impacts

0.11

0.44





Weather

(0.03)

0.02





Wholesale and Other Operating Revenues

0.01

0.07





Non-Fuel O&M

(0.11)

(0.14)





Interest Expense, Depreciation and Amortization, Other


(0.03)





Income Taxes

0.04

0.14





Gulf Power Earnings

(0.01)

(0.16)





Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$(0.01)

$0.22





Southern Power

(0.02)

(0.12)





Southern Company Gas

0.03

0.04





Parent and Other

0.02

(0.02)





Increase in Shares


(0.08)





Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)

$0.02

$0.04





Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts1

0.13

1.63





Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2

(0.11)

0.68





Wholesale Gas Services3

0.13

0.13





Asset Impairment4

(0.02)

(0.08)





Litigation Settlement5


(0.02)





Adoption of Tax Reform5


(0.03)





Total Change in EPS (As Reported)

$0.15

$2.35











Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 2019 vs. December 2018

Notes















(1)

Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $70 million pre-tax ($102 million after- tax) increase for the gain on the sale of Gulf Power; (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline; and (iii) a net $7 million pre-tax reduction to earnings (net $2 million after-tax increase to earnings) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration impacts. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $2.6 billion pre-tax ($1.4 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power; (ii) a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Plant Nacogdoches; and (iii) $18 million pre tax ($11 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration impacts, partially offset by: (i) a $58 million pre-tax ($52 million after-tax) net loss, including impairment charges, associated with the sales of PowerSecure's utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses and (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $27 million pre-tax loss (net combined $15 million after-tax loss) to reflect the final adjustments for the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions and (ii) other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs of $31 million pre tax ($32 million after tax). Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $249 million pre-tax gain ($93 million after-tax loss) on the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions, including a related impairment charge; (ii) a $119 million pre-tax ($89 million after-tax) impairment charge associated with the sales of Plants Stanton and Oleander; and (iii) $95 million pre tax ($77 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs. Further impacts are expected to be recorded in 2020 in connection with the sale of Plant Mankato and the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline.









(2)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 include charges, associated legal expenses, and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Additionally, the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include a $95 million credit to earnings primarily resulting from the reduction of a related state income tax valuation allowance. Mississippi Power expects to substantially complete mine reclamation activities in 2020 and dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities by 2024. The additional pre-tax period costs associated with these activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, are estimated to total $17 million in 2020, $15 to $16 million annually in 2021 through 2023, and $5 million in 2024. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 also include a $1.1 billion charge ($0.8 billion after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges for Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.









(3)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.









(4)

Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $91 million ($69 million after tax) associated with a natural gas storage facility and earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include an adjustment of $(1) million pre tax ($4 million after tax) of this impairment charge. Additionally, earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $17 million ($13 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease. Additional impairment charges associated with other natural gas storage facilities or this leveraged lease investment may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.


(5)

Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include the settlement proceeds of Mississippi Power's claim for lost revenue resulting from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include additional net tax benefits as a result of implementing federal tax reform legislation. Additional proceeds or adjustments are not expected.

Southern Company

Consolidated Earnings

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)















Three Months Ended
December

Year-to-Date
December


2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Income Account-











Retail Electric Revenues-











Fuel

$

784

$

1,012

$

(228)

$

3,591

$

4,283

$

(692)

Non-Fuel

2,164

2,297

(133)

10,493

10,939

(446)

Wholesale Electric Revenues

485

579

(94)

2,152

2,516

(364)

Other Electric Revenues

144

169

(25)

636

664

(28)

Natural Gas Revenues

1,131

1,048

83

3,792

3,854

(62)

Other Revenues

206

232

(26)

755

1,239

(484)

Total Revenues

4,914

5,337

(423)

21,419

23,495

(2,076)

Fuel and Purchased Power

977

1,334

(357)

4,438

5,608

(1,170)

Cost of Natural Gas

363

486

(123)

1,319

1,539

(220)

Cost of Other Sales

119

118

1

435

806

(371)

Non-Fuel O & M

1,712

1,672

40

5,600

5,889

(289)

Depreciation and Amortization

771

793

(22)

3,038

3,131

(93)

Taxes Other Than Income Taxes

299

325

(26)

1,230

1,315

(85)

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction

14

(8)

22

24

1,097

(1,073)

Impairment Charges

26

13

13

168

210

(42)

(Gain) Loss on Dispositions, net

(57)

26

(83)

(2,569)

(291)

(2,278)

Total Operating Expenses

4,224

4,759

(535)

13,683

19,304

(5,621)

Operating Income

690

578

112

7,736

4,191

3,545

Allowance for Equity Funds Used During
Construction

32

39

(7)

128

138

(10)

Earnings from Equity Method Investments

42

40

2

162

148

14

Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized

442

456

(14)

1,736

1,842

(106)

Other Income (Expense), net

13

(81)

94

252

114

138

Income Taxes (Benefit)

(74)

(149)

75

1,798

449

1,349

Net Income

409

269

140

4,744

2,300

2,444

Less:











Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries

5

4

1

15

16

(1)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to
Noncontrolling Interests

(36)

(13)

(23)

(10)

58

(68)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
SOUTHERN COMPANY

$

440

$

278

$

162

$

4,739

$

2,226

$

2,513













Notes











- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.

Southern Company

Kilowatt-Hour Sales

(In Millions of KWHs)

















Three Months Ended December


As Reported

Adjusted1


2019

2018

Change

Weather
Adjusted
Change

2018

Change

Weather
Adjusted
Change

Kilowatt-Hour Sales-













Total Sales

46,185

49,539

(6.8)

%


46,943

(1.6)

%
















Total Retail Sales-

34,254

37,973

(9.8)

%

(8.2)

%

35,529

(3.6)

%

(2.1)

%

Residential

10,738

12,475

(13.9)

%

(9.7)

%

11,281

(4.8)

%

(0.6)

%

Commercial

11,324

12,346

(8.3)

%

(7.7)

%

11,510

(1.6)

%

(1.1)

%

Industrial

12,022

12,949

(7.2)

%

(7.2)

%

12,542

(4.1)

%

(4.1)

%

Other

170

203

(16.3)

%

(16.1)

%

196

(13.4)

%

(13.1)

%















Total Wholesale Sales

11,931

11,566

3.2

%

N/A

11,414

4.5

%

N/A

















Year-to-Date December


As Reported

Adjusted1


2019

2018

Change

Weather
Adjusted
Change

2018

Change

Weather
Adjusted
Change

Kilowatt-Hour Sales-













Total Sales

196,488

212,144

(7.4)

%


200,353

(1.9)

%
















Total Retail Sales-

148,461

162,182

(8.5)

%

(8.4)

%

151,049

(1.7)

%

(1.8)

%

Residential

48,528

54,590

(11.1)

%

(10.7)

%

49,070

(1.1)

%

(0.8)

%

Commercial

49,101

53,451

(8.1)

%

(8.6)

%

49,623

(1.1)

%

(1.6)

%

Industrial

50,106

53,341

(6.1)

%

(6.1)

%

51,584

(2.9)

%

(2.9)

%

Other

726

800

(9.1)

%

(9.0)

%

772

(5.8)

%

(5.7)

%















Total Wholesale Sales

48,027

49,962

(3.9)

%

N/A

49,304

(2.6)

%

N/A















Notes




























(1) Kilowatt-hour sales comparisons to the prior year were significantly impacted by the disposition of Gulf Power
Company on January 1, 2019. These 2018 kilowatt-hour sales and changes exclude Gulf Power Company.

Southern Company

Customers

(In Thousands of Customers)





















Period Ended December










2019

2018

Change

Regulated Utility Customers-











Total Utility Customers-






8,543

8,933

(4.4)%

Total Traditional Electric1






4,266

4,685

(8.9)%

Southern Company Gas






4,277

4,248

0.7%






























Notes




























(1) Includes approximately 463,000 customers at December 31, 2018 related to Gulf Power Company, which was
sold on January 1, 2019.

Southern Company

Financial Overview

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)















Three Months Ended
December

Year-to-Date
December


2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change

Southern Company1











Operating Revenues

$

4,914

$

5,337

(7.9)

%

$

21,419

$

23,495

(8.8)

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

335

120

179.2

%

6,542

2,749

138.0

%

Net Income Available to Common

440

278

58.3

%

4,739

2,226

112.9

%













Alabama Power –











Operating Revenues

$

1,363

$

1,316

3.6

%

$

6,125

$

6,032

1.5

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

67

96

(30.2)

%

1,355

1,236

9.6

%

Net Income Available to Common

88

73

20.5

%

1,070

930

15.1

%













Georgia Power –











Operating Revenues

$

1,703

$

1,818

(6.3)

%

$

8,408

$

8,420

(0.1)

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

128

175

(26.9)

%

2,192

1,007

117.7

%

Net Income Available to Common

122

173

(29.5)

%

1,720

793

116.9

%













Mississippi Power –











Operating Revenues

$

294

$

308

(4.5)

%

$

1,264

$

1,265

(0.1)

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

3

24

(87.5)

%

169

134

26.1

%

Net Income Available to Common



149

(100.0)

%

139

235

(40.9)

%













Southern Power1











Operating Revenues

$

411

$

506

(18.8)

%

$

1,938

$

2,205

(12.1)

%

Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

(28)

(14)

100.0

%

273

82

232.9

%

Net Income (Loss) Available to Common

23

(48)

(147.9)

%

339

187

81.3

%













Southern Company Gas1











Operating Revenues

$

1,131

$

1,048

7.9

%

$

3,792

$

3,909

(3.0)

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

307

67

358.2

%

715

836

(14.5)

%

Net Income Available to Common

238

78

205.1

%

585

372

57.3

%













Notes












- See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods presented.







(1)

Financial comparisons to the prior year were significantly impacted by (i) Southern Company Gas' disposition
of: (a) Pivotal Home Solutions on June 4, 2018, (b) Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas on July 1, 2018, and
(c) Florida City Gas on July 29, 2018; (ii) the disposition of Southern Power Company's ownership interest in
(a) Plants Oleander and Stanton on December 4, 2018 and (b) Plant Nacogdoches on June 13, 2019; (iii)
Southern Power Company's sale of (a) a 33% equity interest in a limited partnership indirectly owning
substantially all of its solar facilities on May 22, 2018 and (b) a noncontrolling interest in its subsidiary
owning eight operating wind facilities on December 11, 2018; and (iv) Southern Company's disposition of
Gulf Power Company on January 1, 2019.













