Southern Company reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings

Southern Company

Feb 18, 2021, 06:00 ET

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $387 million, or 37 cents per share, compared with $440 million, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.  Southern Company also reported full-year 2020 earnings of $3.12 billion, or $2.95 per share, compared with earnings of $4.74 billion, or $4.53 per share, in 2019. 

Excluding the items described under "Net Income – Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $497 million, or 47 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $283 million, or 27 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2019.  For the full-year 2020, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $3.44 billion, or $3.25 per share, compared with $3.25 billion, or $3.11 per share, in 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended December

Year-to-Date December

Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net Income - As Reported

$387

$440

$3,119

$4,739

Less:




   Acquisition and Disposition Impacts

22

39

60

2,516

  Tax Impact

(6)

48

(22)

(1,081)

   Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction

(177)

(11)

(328)

(27)

  Tax Impact

45

(4)

84

-

   Wholesale Gas Services

78

136

17

215

       Tax Impact

(19)

(34)

(3)

(52)

   Asset Impairments

(52)

(16)

(206)

(108)

       Tax Impact

21

(1)

101

26

   Loss on Extinguishment of Debt

(29)

-

(29)

-

       Tax Impact

7

-

7

-

Net Income – Excluding Items

$497

$283

$3,438

$3,250

       Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)                     

1,058

1,052

1,058

1,046

Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items

$0.47

$0.27

$3.25

$3.11


NOTE:  

For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Earnings drivers for the full year 2020 were positively influenced by diligent cost control and constructive state regulatory actions completed in 2019 at the company's utilities, more than offsetting the impact of a decline in sales related to the COVID-19 pandemic and milder weather.

"In a year that saw many challenges, Southern Company demonstrated significant resilience and operational excellence on multiple fronts," said Chairman, President and CEO, Thomas A. Fanning.  "These efforts included prioritizing the health and safety of our workforce and communities, restoring electric service amid a record storm season and maintaining outstanding generation fleet reliability while delivering best-in-class customer service."

Fourth-quarter 2020 operating revenues were $5.1 billion, compared with $4.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 4.1 percent. Operating revenues for the full year were $20.4 billion, compared with $21.4 billion in 2019, a decrease of 4.9 percent.  The full year decrease was primarily due to lower fuel costs and a sales decline resulting from milder weather and COVID-19.

Southern Company's fourth-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information, including earnings guidance for 2021, are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Andrew W. Evans will discuss earnings and provide a general business update, including an update on the Vogtle units 3 and 4 construction project. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company

Financial Highlights

(In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)









Three Months Ended
December

Year-to-Date
December

Net Income–As Reported (See Notes)

2020

2019

2020

2019

  Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$

306

$

210

$

2,877

$

2,929

  Southern Power

26

23

238

339

Southern Company Gas

230

238

590

585

  Total

562

471

3,705

3,853

  Parent Company and Other

(175)

(31)

(586)

886

  Net Income–As Reported

$

387

$

440

$

3,119

$

4,739








  Basic Earnings Per Share1

$

0.37

$

0.42

$

2.95

$

4.53

  Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

1,058

1,052

1,058

1,046

  End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)



1,056

1,053








Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended
December

Year-to-Date
December

Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes)

2020

2019

2020

2019

  Net Income–As Reported

$

387

$

440

$

3,119

$

4,739

Less:






Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2

22

39

60

2,516

Tax Impact

(6)

48

(22)

(1,081)

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3

(177)

(11)

(328)

(27)

Tax Impact

45

(4)

84


Wholesale Gas Services4

78

136

17

215

Tax Impact

(19)

(34)

(3)

(52)

Asset Impairments5

(52)

(16)

(206)

(108)

Tax Impact

21

(1)

101

26

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt6

(29)



(29)


Tax Impact

7



7


  Net Income–Excluding Items

$

497

$

283

$

3,438

$

3,250








  Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items

$

0.47

$

0.27

$

3.25

$

3.11

-See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company
Financial Highlights


Notes


(1)

Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $0.36 and $2.93 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, and $0.42 and $4.50 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

(2)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 primarily include a $22 million pre-tax ($16 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facility in Louisiana. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 also include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $70 million pre-tax ($102 million after-tax) increase in the gain on the sale of Gulf Power Company; (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline; and (iii) a net $7 million pre-tax reduction to earnings (net $2 million after-tax increase to earnings) of other acquisition and disposition impacts.  Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $2.6 billion pre-tax ($1.4 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power Company; (ii) a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Nacogdoches; and (iii) $18 million pre tax ($11 million after tax) of other acquisition and disposition impacts, partially offset by: (i) a $58 million pre-tax ($52 million after-tax) net loss, including impairment charges, associated with the sales of PowerSecure, Inc.'s utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses and (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

(3)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include charges of  $176 million pre tax ($131 million after tax) and $325 million pre tax ($242 million after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4.  Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.  Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi.  Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025.

(4)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.

(5)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include impairment charges related to two leveraged leases. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $91 million ($69 million after tax) associated with a natural gas storage facility in Louisiana and earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include an adjustment of $(1) million ($4 million after tax) of this impairment charge. Additionally, earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $17 million ($13 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease.  Further charges associated with this natural gas storage facility and these leveraged leases are not expected.

(6)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company.  Further costs may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.


Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS













Three Months Ended
December

Year-to-Date
December

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Earnings Per Share–










As Reported1 (See Notes)

$

0.37

$

0.42

$

(0.05)

$

2.95

$

4.53

$

(1.58)












  Significant Factors:










  Traditional Electric Operating Companies



$

0.09





$

(0.05)

Southern Power









(0.10)

Southern Company Gas



(0.01)





0.01

Parent Company and Other



(0.13)





(1.41)

Increase in Shares









(0.03)

  Total–As Reported



$

(0.05)





$

(1.58)













Three Months Ended
December

Year-to-Date
December

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Earnings Per Share–










Excluding Items (See Notes)

$

0.47

$

0.27

$

0.20

$

3.25

$

3.11

$

0.14












  Total–As Reported



$

(0.05)





$

(1.58)

Less:










Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2



(0.07)





(1.33)

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3



(0.11)





(0.20)

Wholesale Gas Services4



(0.04)





(0.15)

Asset Impairments5



(0.01)





(0.02)

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt6



$

(0.02)





$

(0.02)

  Total–Excluding Items



$

0.20





$

0.14

- See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS



Notes


(1)

Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $0.36 and $2.93 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, and $0.42 and $4.50 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

(2)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 primarily include a $22 million pre-tax ($16 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facility in Louisiana. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 also include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $70 million pre-tax ($102 million after-tax) increase in the gain on the sale of Gulf Power Company; (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline; and (iii) a net $7 million pre-tax reduction to earnings (net $2 million after-tax increase to earnings) of other acquisition and disposition impacts.  Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $2.6 billion pre-tax ($1.4 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power Company; (ii) a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Nacogdoches; and (iii) $18 million pre tax ($11 million after tax) of other acquisition and disposition impacts, partially offset by: (i) a $58 million pre-tax ($52 million after-tax) net loss, including impairment charges, associated with the sales of PowerSecure, Inc.'s utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses and (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

(3)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include charges of  $176 million pre tax ($131 million after tax) and $325 million pre tax ($242 million after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4.  Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.  Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi.  Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025.

(4)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.

(5)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include impairment charges related to two leveraged leases. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $91 million ($69 million after tax) associated with a natural gas storage facility in Louisiana and earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include an adjustment of $(1) million ($4 million after tax) of this impairment charge. Additionally, earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $17 million ($13 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease.  Further charges associated with this natural gas storage facility and these leveraged leases are not expected.

(6)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company.  Further costs may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.

Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis




Description

Three Months Ended
December
2020 vs. 2019

Year-to-Date
December
2020 vs. 2019








Retail Sales

$(0.03)

$(0.14)








Retail Revenue Impacts

0.15

0.39








Weather

0.01

(0.21)








Wholesale & Other Operating Revenues

0.03

0.02








Non-Fuel O&M

0.06

0.12








Depreciation and Amortization, Interest Expense, Other

(0.06)

(0.21)








Income Taxes

0.04

0.19








Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$0.20

$0.16








Southern Power

0.01

(0.02)








Southern Company Gas


0.05








Parent and Other

(0.01)

(0.01)








Increase in Shares


(0.04)








Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)

$0.20

$0.14








Acquisition and Disposition Impacts1

(0.07)

(1.33)








Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2

(0.11)

(0.20)








Wholesale Gas Services3

(0.04)

(0.15)








Asset Impairments5

(0.01)

(0.02)








Loss on Extinguishment of Debt6

(0.02)

(0.02)








Total Change in EPS (As Reported)

$(0.05)

$(1.58)


- See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company
EPS Earnings Analysis



Notes

(1)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 primarily include a $22 million pre-tax ($16 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facility in Louisiana. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 also include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $70 million pre-tax ($102 million after-tax) increase in the gain on the sale of Gulf Power Company; (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline; and (iii) a net $7 million pre-tax reduction to earnings (net $2 million after-tax increase to earnings) of other acquisition and disposition impacts.  Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $2.6 billion pre-tax ($1.4 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power Company; (ii) a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Nacogdoches; and (iii) $18 million pre tax ($11 million after tax) of other acquisition and disposition impacts, partially offset by: (i) a $58 million pre-tax ($52 million after-tax) net loss, including impairment charges, associated with the sales of PowerSecure, Inc.'s utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses and (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

(2)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include charges of  $176 million pre tax ($131 million after tax) and $325 million pre tax ($242 million after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4.  Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.  Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi.  Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025.

(3)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.

(4)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include impairment charges related to two leveraged leases. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $91 million ($69 million after tax) associated with a natural gas storage facility in Louisiana and earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include an adjustment of $(1) million ($4 million after tax) of this impairment charge. Additionally, earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $17 million ($13 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease.  Further charges associated with this natural gas storage facility and these leveraged leases are not expected.

(5)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company.  Further costs may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.

Southern Company

Consolidated Earnings

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)

Three Months Ended December

Year-to-Date
December

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Income Account-










Retail Electric Revenues-










Fuel

$

786

$

784

$

2

$

3,087

$

3,591

$

(504)

Non-Fuel

2,354

2,164

190

10,556

10,493

63

Wholesale Electric Revenues

472

485

(13)

1,945

2,152

(207)

Other Electric Revenues

188

144

44

672

636

36

Natural Gas Revenues

1,072

1,131

(59)

3,434

3,792

(358)

Other Revenues

245

206

39

681

755

(74)

Total Revenues

5,117

4,914

203

20,375

21,419

(1,044)

Fuel and Purchased Power

965

977

(12)

3,766

4,438

(672)

Cost of Natural Gas

318

363

(45)

972

1,319

(347)

Cost of Other Sales

126

119

7

327

435

(108)

Non-Fuel O&M

1,628

1,726

(98)

5,413

5,624

(211)

Depreciation and Amortization

899

771

128

3,518

3,038

480

Taxes Other Than Income Taxes

302

299

3

1,234

1,230

4

Estimated Loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4

176



176

325



325

Impairment Charges



26

(26)



168

(168)

(Gain) Loss on Dispositions, net

(26)

(57)

31

(65)

(2,569)

2,504

Total Operating Expenses

4,388

4,224

164

15,490

13,683

1,807

Operating Income

729

690

39

4,885

7,736

(2,851)

Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction

43

32

11

149

128

21

Earnings from Equity Method Investments

48

42

6

153

162

(9)

Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized

478

442

36

1,821

1,736

85

Impairment of Leveraged Lease

52



52

206



206

Other Income (Expense), net

17

13

4

336

252

84

Income Taxes

(50)

(74)

24

393

1,798

(1,405)

Net Income

357

409

(52)

3,103

4,744

(1,641)

Less:










Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries

4

5

(1)

15

15


Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

(34)

(36)

2

(31)

(10)

(21)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN COMPANY

$

387

$

440

$

(53)

$

3,119

$

4,739

$

(1,620)


Notes


- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.


















Southern Company

Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers

(In Millions of KWHs)

















Three Months Ended December

Year-to-Date December

2020

2019

Change

Weather Adjusted Change

2020

2019

Change

Weather Adjusted Change

Kilowatt-Hour Sales-













Total Sales

45,315

46,185

(1.9)

%


186,225

196,488

(5.2)

%

















Total Retail Sales-

33,823

34,254

(1.3)

%

(1.7)

%

140,546

148,461

(5.3)

%

(3.0)

%

Residential

10,987

10,738

2.3

%

1.2

%

47,472

48,528

(2.2)

%

3.1

%

Commercial

10,824

11,324

(4.4)

%

(5.0)

%

45,434

49,101

(7.5)

%

(5.7)

%

Industrial

11,853

12,022

(1.4)

%

(1.4)

%

46,982

50,106

(6.2)

%

(6.2)

%

Other

159

170

(6.2)

%

(6.2)

%

658

726

(9.5)

%

(9.3)

%
















Total Wholesale Sales

11,492

11,931

(3.7)

%

N/A

45,679

48,027

(4.9)

%

N/A
































(In Thousands of Customers)





















Period Ended December










2020

2019

Change

Regulated Utility Customers-











Total Utility Customers-






8,630

8,543

1.0%

Total Traditional Electric




4,322

4,266

1.3%

Southern Company Gas






4,308

4,277

0.7%

Southern Company

Financial Overview

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)

Three Months Ended December

Year-to-Date
December

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

Southern Company1, 2










Operating Revenues

$

5,117

$

4,914

4.1

%

$

20,375

$

21,419

(4.9)

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

307

335

(8.4)

%

3,496

6,542

(46.6)

%

Net Income Available to Common

387

440

(12.0)

%

3,119

4,739

(34.2)

%












Alabama Power –










Operating Revenues

$

1,385

$

1,363

1.6

%

$

5,830

$

6,125

(4.8)

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

162

67

141.8

%

1,502

1,355

10.8

%

Net Income Available to Common

128

88

45.5

%

1,150

1,070

7.5

%












Georgia Power –










Operating Revenues

$

1,938

$

1,703

13.8

%

$

8,309

$

8,408

(1.2)

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

118

128

(7.8)

%

1,727

2,192

(21.2)

%

Net Income Available to Common

164

122

34.4

%

1,575

1,720

(8.4)

%












Mississippi Power –










Operating Revenues

$

277

$

294

(5.8)

%

$

1,172

$

1,264

(7.3)

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

8

3

166.7

%

166

169

(1.8)

%

Net Income Available to Common

14



N/M

152

139

9.4

%












Southern Power2










Operating Revenues

$

396

$

411

(3.6)

%

$

1,733

$

1,938

(10.6)

%

Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

(32)

(28)

14.3

%

210

273

(23.1)

%

Net Income Available to Common

26

23

13.0

%

238

339

(29.8)

%












Southern Company Gas –










Operating Revenues

$

1,072

$

1,131

(5.2)

%

$

3,434

$

3,792

(9.4)

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

305

307

(0.7)

%

763

715

6.7

%

Net Income Available to Common

230

238

(3.4)

%

590

585

0.9

%

N/M - Not meaningful

Notes


- See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods presented.

(1)

Earnings comparisons to the prior year were significantly impacted by the gain associated with the sale of Gulf Power Company on January 1, 2019.

(2)

Earnings and revenue comparisons to the prior year were significantly impacted by Southern Power's dispositions of Plant Nacogdoches on June 13, 2019 and Plant Mankato on January 17, 2020.

SOURCE Southern Company

