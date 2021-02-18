Southern Company reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $387 million, or 37 cents per share, compared with $440 million, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Southern Company also reported full-year 2020 earnings of $3.12 billion, or $2.95 per share, compared with earnings of $4.74 billion, or $4.53 per share, in 2019.

Excluding the items described under "Net Income – Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $497 million, or 47 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $283 million, or 27 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full-year 2020, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $3.44 billion, or $3.25 per share, compared with $3.25 billion, or $3.11 per share, in 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended December

Year-to-Date December Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions) 2020 2019

2020 2019 Net Income - As Reported $387 $440

$3,119 $4,739 Less:









Acquisition and Disposition Impacts 22 39

60 2,516 Tax Impact (6) 48

(22) (1,081) Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction (177) (11)

(328) (27) Tax Impact 45 (4)

84 - Wholesale Gas Services 78 136

17 215 Tax Impact (19) (34)

(3) (52) Asset Impairments (52) (16)

(206) (108) Tax Impact 21 (1)

101 26 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt (29) -

(29) - Tax Impact 7 -

7 - Net Income – Excluding Items $497 $283

$3,438 $3,250 Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions) 1,058 1,052

1,058 1,046 Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items $0.47 $0.27

$3.25 $3.11





NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Earnings drivers for the full year 2020 were positively influenced by diligent cost control and constructive state regulatory actions completed in 2019 at the company's utilities, more than offsetting the impact of a decline in sales related to the COVID-19 pandemic and milder weather.

"In a year that saw many challenges, Southern Company demonstrated significant resilience and operational excellence on multiple fronts," said Chairman, President and CEO, Thomas A. Fanning. "These efforts included prioritizing the health and safety of our workforce and communities, restoring electric service amid a record storm season and maintaining outstanding generation fleet reliability while delivering best-in-class customer service."

Fourth-quarter 2020 operating revenues were $5.1 billion, compared with $4.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 4.1 percent. Operating revenues for the full year were $20.4 billion, compared with $21.4 billion in 2019, a decrease of 4.9 percent. The full year decrease was primarily due to lower fuel costs and a sales decline resulting from milder weather and COVID-19.

Southern Company's fourth-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information, including earnings guidance for 2021, are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Andrew W. Evans will discuss earnings and provide a general business update, including an update on the Vogtle units 3 and 4 construction project. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.



Southern Company Financial Highlights (In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)

















Three Months Ended

December

Year-to-Date

December Net Income–As Reported (See Notes) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Traditional Electric Operating Companies $ 306



$ 210



$ 2,877



$ 2,929

Southern Power 26



23



238



339

Southern Company Gas 230



238



590



585

Total 562



471



3,705



3,853

Parent Company and Other (175)



(31)



(586)



886

Net Income–As Reported $ 387



$ 440



$ 3,119



$ 4,739

















Basic Earnings Per Share1 $ 0.37



$ 0.42



$ 2.95



$ 4.53

Average Shares Outstanding (in millions) 1,058



1,052



1,058



1,046

End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)







1,056



1,053

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended

December

Year-to-Date

December Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net Income–As Reported $ 387



$ 440



$ 3,119



$ 4,739

Less:













Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2 22



39



60



2,516

Tax Impact (6)



48



(22)



(1,081)

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3 (177)



(11)



(328)



(27)

Tax Impact 45



(4)



84



—

Wholesale Gas Services4 78



136



17



215

Tax Impact (19)



(34)



(3)



(52)

Asset Impairments5 (52)



(16)



(206)



(108)

Tax Impact 21



(1)



101



26

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt6 (29)



—



(29)



—

Tax Impact 7



—



7



—

Net Income–Excluding Items $ 497



$ 283



$ 3,438



$ 3,250

















Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items $ 0.47



$ 0.27



$ 3.25



$ 3.11

-See Notes on the following page.



Southern Company

Financial Highlights

Notes

(1) Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $0.36 and $2.93 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, and $0.42 and $4.50 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively. (2) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 primarily include a $22 million pre-tax ($16 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facility in Louisiana. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 also include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $70 million pre-tax ($102 million after-tax) increase in the gain on the sale of Gulf Power Company; (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline; and (iii) a net $7 million pre-tax reduction to earnings (net $2 million after-tax increase to earnings) of other acquisition and disposition impacts. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $2.6 billion pre-tax ($1.4 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power Company; (ii) a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Nacogdoches; and (iii) $18 million pre tax ($11 million after tax) of other acquisition and disposition impacts, partially offset by: (i) a $58 million pre-tax ($52 million after-tax) net loss, including impairment charges, associated with the sales of PowerSecure, Inc.'s utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses and (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline. (3) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include charges of $176 million pre tax ($131 million after tax) and $325 million pre tax ($242 million after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025. (4) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments. (5) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include impairment charges related to two leveraged leases. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $91 million ($69 million after tax) associated with a natural gas storage facility in Louisiana and earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include an adjustment of $(1) million ($4 million after tax) of this impairment charge. Additionally, earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $17 million ($13 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease. Further charges associated with this natural gas storage facility and these leveraged leases are not expected. (6) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Further costs may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.





Southern Company Significant Factors Impacting EPS

























Three Months Ended

December

Year-to-Date

December

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change Earnings Per Share–





















As Reported1 (See Notes) $ 0.37



$ 0.42



$ (0.05)



$ 2.95



$ 4.53



$ (1.58)

























Significant Factors:





















Traditional Electric Operating Companies







$ 0.09











$ (0.05)

Southern Power







—











(0.10)

Southern Company Gas







(0.01)











0.01

Parent Company and Other







(0.13)











(1.41)

Increase in Shares







—











(0.03)

Total–As Reported







$ (0.05)











$ (1.58)



























Three Months Ended

December

Year-to-Date

December Non-GAAP Financial Measures 2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change Earnings Per Share–





















Excluding Items (See Notes) $ 0.47



$ 0.27



$ 0.20



$ 3.25



$ 3.11



$ 0.14

























Total–As Reported







$ (0.05)











$ (1.58)

Less:





















Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2







(0.07)











(1.33)

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3







(0.11)











(0.20)

Wholesale Gas Services4







(0.04)











(0.15)

Asset Impairments5







(0.01)











(0.02)

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt6







$ (0.02)











$ (0.02)

Total–Excluding Items







$ 0.20











$ 0.14



- See Notes on the following page.



Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS



Notes

(1) Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $0.36 and $2.93 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, and $0.42 and $4.50 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively. (2) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 primarily include a $22 million pre-tax ($16 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facility in Louisiana. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 also include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $70 million pre-tax ($102 million after-tax) increase in the gain on the sale of Gulf Power Company; (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline; and (iii) a net $7 million pre-tax reduction to earnings (net $2 million after-tax increase to earnings) of other acquisition and disposition impacts. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $2.6 billion pre-tax ($1.4 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power Company; (ii) a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Nacogdoches; and (iii) $18 million pre tax ($11 million after tax) of other acquisition and disposition impacts, partially offset by: (i) a $58 million pre-tax ($52 million after-tax) net loss, including impairment charges, associated with the sales of PowerSecure, Inc.'s utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses and (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline. (3) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include charges of $176 million pre tax ($131 million after tax) and $325 million pre tax ($242 million after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025. (4) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments. (5) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include impairment charges related to two leveraged leases. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $91 million ($69 million after tax) associated with a natural gas storage facility in Louisiana and earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include an adjustment of $(1) million ($4 million after tax) of this impairment charge. Additionally, earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $17 million ($13 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease. Further charges associated with this natural gas storage facility and these leveraged leases are not expected. (6) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Further costs may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.



Southern Company EPS Earnings Analysis







Description Three Months Ended

December

2020 vs. 2019

Year-to-Date

December

2020 vs. 2019















Retail Sales $(0.03)

$(0.14)















Retail Revenue Impacts 0.15

0.39















Weather 0.01

(0.21)















Wholesale & Other Operating Revenues 0.03

0.02















Non-Fuel O&M 0.06

0.12















Depreciation and Amortization, Interest Expense, Other (0.06)

(0.21)















Income Taxes 0.04

0.19















Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies $0.20

$0.16















Southern Power 0.01

(0.02)















Southern Company Gas —

0.05















Parent and Other (0.01)

(0.01)















Increase in Shares —

(0.04)















Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items) $0.20

$0.14















Acquisition and Disposition Impacts1 (0.07)

(1.33)















Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2 (0.11)

(0.20)















Wholesale Gas Services3 (0.04)

(0.15)















Asset Impairments5 (0.01)

(0.02)















Loss on Extinguishment of Debt6 (0.02)

(0.02)















Total Change in EPS (As Reported) $(0.05)

$(1.58)

- See Notes on the following page.



Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis



Notes

(1) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 primarily include a $22 million pre-tax ($16 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facility in Louisiana. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 also include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $70 million pre-tax ($102 million after-tax) increase in the gain on the sale of Gulf Power Company; (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline; and (iii) a net $7 million pre-tax reduction to earnings (net $2 million after-tax increase to earnings) of other acquisition and disposition impacts. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $2.6 billion pre-tax ($1.4 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power Company; (ii) a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Nacogdoches; and (iii) $18 million pre tax ($11 million after tax) of other acquisition and disposition impacts, partially offset by: (i) a $58 million pre-tax ($52 million after-tax) net loss, including impairment charges, associated with the sales of PowerSecure, Inc.'s utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses and (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline. (2) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include charges of $176 million pre tax ($131 million after tax) and $325 million pre tax ($242 million after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025. (3) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments. (4) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include impairment charges related to two leveraged leases. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $91 million ($69 million after tax) associated with a natural gas storage facility in Louisiana and earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include an adjustment of $(1) million ($4 million after tax) of this impairment charge. Additionally, earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $17 million ($13 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease. Further charges associated with this natural gas storage facility and these leveraged leases are not expected. (5) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Further costs may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.



Southern Company Consolidated Earnings As Reported (In Millions of Dollars)

Three Months Ended December

Year-to-Date

December

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change Income Account-





















Retail Electric Revenues-





















Fuel $ 786



$ 784



$ 2



$ 3,087



$ 3,591



$ (504)

Non-Fuel 2,354



2,164



190



10,556



10,493



63

Wholesale Electric Revenues 472



485



(13)



1,945



2,152



(207)

Other Electric Revenues 188



144



44



672



636



36

Natural Gas Revenues 1,072



1,131



(59)



3,434



3,792



(358)

Other Revenues 245



206



39



681



755



(74)

Total Revenues 5,117



4,914



203



20,375



21,419



(1,044)

Fuel and Purchased Power 965



977



(12)



3,766



4,438



(672)

Cost of Natural Gas 318



363



(45)



972



1,319



(347)

Cost of Other Sales 126



119



7



327



435



(108)

Non-Fuel O&M 1,628



1,726



(98)



5,413



5,624



(211)

Depreciation and Amortization 899



771



128



3,518



3,038



480

Taxes Other Than Income Taxes 302



299



3



1,234



1,230



4

Estimated Loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 176



—



176



325



—



325

Impairment Charges —



26



(26)



—



168



(168)

(Gain) Loss on Dispositions, net (26)



(57)



31



(65)



(2,569)



2,504

Total Operating Expenses 4,388



4,224



164



15,490



13,683



1,807

Operating Income 729



690



39



4,885



7,736



(2,851)

Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction 43



32



11



149



128



21

Earnings from Equity Method Investments 48



42



6



153



162



(9)

Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized 478



442



36



1,821



1,736



85

Impairment of Leveraged Lease 52



—



52



206



—



206

Other Income (Expense), net 17



13



4



336



252



84

Income Taxes (50)



(74)



24



393



1,798



(1,405)

Net Income 357



409



(52)



3,103



4,744



(1,641)

Less:





















Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries 4



5



(1)



15



15



—

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (34)



(36)



2



(31)



(10)



(21)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN COMPANY $ 387



$ 440



$ (53)



$ 3,119



$ 4,739



$ (1,620)







Notes

- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.







































Southern Company Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers (In Millions of KWHs)

































Three Months Ended December

Year-to-Date December

2020

2019

Change

Weather Adjusted Change

2020

2019

Change

Weather Adjusted Change Kilowatt-Hour Sales-



























Total Sales 45,315



46,185



(1.9) %





186,225



196,488



(5.2) %



































Total Retail Sales- 33,823



34,254



(1.3) %

(1.7) %

140,546



148,461



(5.3) %

(3.0) % Residential 10,987



10,738



2.3 %

1.2 %

47,472



48,528



(2.2) %

3.1 % Commercial 10,824



11,324



(4.4) %

(5.0) %

45,434



49,101



(7.5) %

(5.7) % Industrial 11,853



12,022



(1.4) %

(1.4) %

46,982



50,106



(6.2) %

(6.2) % Other 159



170



(6.2) %

(6.2) %

658



726



(9.5) %

(9.3) %































Total Wholesale Sales 11,492



11,931



(3.7) %

N/A

45,679



48,027



(4.9) %

N/A































































(In Thousands of Customers)









































Period Ended December





















2020

2019

Change



Regulated Utility Customers-























Total Utility Customers-













8,630

8,543

1.0%



Total Traditional Electric









4,322

4,266

1.3%



Southern Company Gas













4,308

4,277

0.7%





Southern Company Financial Overview As Reported (In Millions of Dollars)

Three Months Ended December

Year-to-Date

December

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change Southern Company1, 2 –





















Operating Revenues $ 5,117



$ 4,914



4.1 %

$ 20,375



$ 21,419



(4.9) % Earnings Before Income Taxes 307



335



(8.4) %

3,496



6,542



(46.6) % Net Income Available to Common 387



440



(12.0) %

3,119



4,739



(34.2) %























Alabama Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 1,385



$ 1,363



1.6 %

$ 5,830



$ 6,125



(4.8) % Earnings Before Income Taxes 162



67



141.8 %

1,502



1,355



10.8 % Net Income Available to Common 128



88



45.5 %

1,150



1,070



7.5 %























Georgia Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 1,938



$ 1,703



13.8 %

$ 8,309



$ 8,408



(1.2) % Earnings Before Income Taxes 118



128



(7.8) %

1,727



2,192



(21.2) % Net Income Available to Common 164



122



34.4 %

1,575



1,720



(8.4) %























Mississippi Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 277



$ 294



(5.8) %

$ 1,172



$ 1,264



(7.3) % Earnings Before Income Taxes 8



3



166.7 %

166



169



(1.8) % Net Income Available to Common 14



—



N/M



152



139



9.4 %























Southern Power2 –





















Operating Revenues $ 396



$ 411



(3.6) %

$ 1,733



$ 1,938



(10.6) % Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes (32)



(28)



14.3 %

210



273



(23.1) % Net Income Available to Common 26



23



13.0 %

238



339



(29.8) %























Southern Company Gas –





















Operating Revenues $ 1,072



$ 1,131



(5.2) %

$ 3,434



$ 3,792



(9.4) % Earnings Before Income Taxes 305



307



(0.7) %

763



715



6.7 % Net Income Available to Common 230



238



(3.4) %

590



585



0.9 %

N/M - Not meaningful

Notes

- See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods presented. (1) Earnings comparisons to the prior year were significantly impacted by the gain associated with the sale of Gulf Power Company on January 1, 2019. (2) Earnings and revenue comparisons to the prior year were significantly impacted by Southern Power's dispositions of Plant Nacogdoches on June 13, 2019 and Plant Mankato on January 17, 2020.

