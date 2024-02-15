Southern Company reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings

Southern Company

15 Feb, 2024, 07:30 ET

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported fourth-quarter earnings of $855 million, or 78 cents per share, in 2023 compared with a loss of $87 million, or 8 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Southern Company also reported full-year 2023 earnings of $4.0 billion, or $3.64 per share, compared with $3.5 billion, or $3.28 per share, in 2022.

Excluding the items described under "Net Income – Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $700 million, or 64 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $285 million, or 26 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full-year 2023, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $4.0 billion, or $3.65 per share, compared with $3.9 billion, or $3.60 per share, for 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended
December

Year-to-Date December

Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Income - As Reported

$855

$(87)

$3,976

$3,524

Less:





   Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction

222

(205)

51

(199)

  Tax Impact

(56)

52

(13)

51

   Acquisition and Disposition Impacts

1

(134)

(1)

(115)

  Tax Impact

32

34

33

32

   Loss on Extinguishment of Debt

-

-

(5)

-

       Tax Impact

-

-

1

-

   Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant and Other Capital Investments

(58)

-

(96)

-

       Tax Impact

14

-

24

-

   Impairments

-

(119)

-

(119)

       Tax Impact

-

-

-

-

Net Income – Excluding Items

$700

$285

$3,982

$3,874

       Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)

1,092

1,090

1,092

1,075

Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items

$0.64

$0.26

$3.65

$3.60

NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Adjusted earnings drivers for the full year 2023, as compared with 2022, were higher utility revenues, lower non-fuel operations and maintenance costs and income taxes, partially offset by increased depreciation and amortization and interest expense, and milder than normal weather at the company's regulated electric utilities.

Fourth-quarter 2023 operating revenues were $6.0 billion, compared with $7.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 14.2 percent. Operating revenues for the full year 2023 were $25.3 billion, compared with $29.3 billion in 2022, a decrease of 13.8 percent. These decreases were primarily due to lower fuel costs in 2023.

"Last year was an exceptional year for Southern Company," said Chairman, President and CEO Christopher C. Womack. "In 2023, we once again demonstrated that we can accomplish extraordinary things. In addition to delivering strong financial results in the face of unprecedented headwinds, we completed Plant Vogtle Unit 3 – the first newly-constructed nuclear unit in the United States in over three decades."

Southern Company's fourth-quarter and full-year earnings slides with supplemental financial information, including earnings guidance, are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Womack and Chief Financial Officer Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company

Financial Highlights

(In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)









Three Months Ended
December

Year-To-Date December

Net Income (Loss)–As Reported (See Notes)

2023

2022

2023

2022

  Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$            785

$               62

$        3,637

$        3,318

  Southern Power

69

89

357

354

Southern Company Gas

140

56

615

572

  Total

994

207

4,609

4,244

  Parent Company and Other

(139)

(294)

(633)

(720)

  Net Income (Loss)–As Reported

$            855

$             (87)

$        3,976

$        3,524








  Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share1

$           0.78

$         (0.08)

$           3.64

$           3.28

  Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

1,092

1,090

1,092

1,075

  End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)



1,091

1,089








Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended
December

Year-To-Date December

Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes)

2023

2022

2023

2022

  Net Income (Loss)–As Reported

$            855

$             (87)

$        3,976

$        3,524

Less:






Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2

222

(205)

51

(199)

Tax Impact

(56)

52

(13)

51

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3

1

(134)

(1)

(115)

Tax Impact

32

34

33

32

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt4



(5)

Tax Impact



1

Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant and Other Capital Investments5

(58)


(96)

Tax Impact

14


24

Impairments6


(119)


(119)

Tax Impact




  Net Income–Excluding Items

$            700

$            285

$        3,982

$        3,874








  Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items

$           0.64

$           0.26

$           3.65

$           3.60

- See Notes on the following page

Southern Company
Financial Highlights

Notes

  1. Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings (loss) per share was $0.78 and $3.62 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, and was $(0.08) and $3.26 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively.
  2. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a credit of $228 million pre tax ($170 million after tax) and a net credit of $68 million pre tax ($50 million after tax), respectively, and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include a charge of $201 million pre tax ($150 million after tax) and net charges of $183 million pre tax ($137 million after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025. 
  3. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a $35 million favorable tax impact related to a reversal of an uncertain tax position associated with the 2019 sale of Gulf Power Company. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include impairment charges totaling $131 million pre-tax ($99 million after-tax) and other disposition impacts associated with the sales of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facilities. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 also include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power Company. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.
  4. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.
  5. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a charge of $58 million pre tax ($44 million after tax) and charges totaling $96 million pre tax ($72 million after tax), respectively, for estimated losses at Southern Company Gas associated with the Illinois Commerce Commission disallowances related to (1) its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas under the QIP rider, or Investing in Illinois program and (2) Nicor Gas' general base rate case proceeding. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
  6. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include an impairment charge of $119 million (pre tax and after tax) associated with goodwill at PowerSecure, Inc. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS













Three Months Ended
December

Year-To-Date December

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Earnings (Loss) Per Share–










As Reported1 (See Notes)

$  0.78

$(0.08)

$    0.86

$  3.64

$  3.28

$    0.36












  Significant Factors:










  Traditional Electric Operating Companies



$    0.66




$    0.30

Southern Power



(0.02)




Southern Company Gas



0.08




0.04

Parent Company and Other



0.14




0.08

Increase in Shares








(0.06)

  Total–As Reported



$    0.86




$    0.36













Three Months Ended
December

Year-To-Date December

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Earnings Per Share–










Excluding Items (See Notes)

$  0.64

$  0.26

$    0.38

$  3.65

$  3.60

$    0.05












  Total–As Reported



$    0.86




$    0.36

Less:










Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2



0.29




0.17

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3



0.12




0.10

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt4








Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant and Other Capital Investments5



(0.04)




(0.07)

Impairments6



0.11




0.11

  Total–Excluding Items



$    0.38




$    0.05

- See Notes on the following page

Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS

Notes

  1. Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings (loss) per share was $0.78 and $3.62 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, and was $(0.08) and $3.26 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively.
  2. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a credit of $228 million pre tax ($170 million after tax) and a net credit of $68 million pre tax ($50 million after tax), respectively, and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include a charge of $201 million pre tax ($150 million after tax) and net charges of $183 million pre tax ($137 million after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.  Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025. 
  3. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a $35 million favorable tax impact related to a reversal of an uncertain tax position associated with the 2019 sale of Gulf Power Company. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include impairment charges totaling $131 million pre-tax ($99 million after-tax) and other disposition impacts associated with the sales of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facilities. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 also include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power Company. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.
  4. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.
  5. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a charge of $58 million pre tax ($44 million after tax) and charges totaling $96 million pre tax ($72 million after tax), respectively, for estimated losses at Southern Company Gas associated with the Illinois Commerce Commission disallowances related to (1) its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas under the QIP rider, or Investing in Illinois program and (2) Nicor Gas' general base rate case proceeding. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
  6. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include an impairment charge of $119 million (pre tax and after tax) associated with goodwill at PowerSecure, Inc. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis





Description

Three Months Ended
December 2023 vs.
2022

Year-To-Date December 
2023 vs. 2022




Retail Sales

—¢

(2)¢




Retail Revenue Impacts

26

30




Weather

(2)

(16)




Wholesale & Other Operating Revenues

1

10




Non-Fuel O&M(*)

20

35




Depreciation and Amortization

(15)

(59)




Interest Expense and Other

(2)

(10)




Income Taxes

9

25




Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies

37¢

13¢




Southern Power

(2)





Southern Company Gas

3

2




Parent Company and Other


(4)




Increase in Shares


(6)




Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)

38¢





Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction1

29

17




Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2

12

10




Loss on Extinguishment of Debt3






Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant and Other
Capital Investments4

(4)

(7)




Impairments5

11

11




Total Change in EPS (As Reported)

86¢

36¢

(*) Includes non-service cost-related benefits income


- See additional Notes on the following page


Southern Company
EPS Earnings Analysis

Notes

  1. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a credit of $228 million pre tax ($170 million after tax) and a net credit of $68 million pre tax ($50 million after tax), respectively, and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include a charge of $201 million pre tax ($150 million after tax) and net charges of $183 million pre tax ($137 million after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025. 
  2. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a $35 million favorable tax impact related to a reversal of an uncertain tax position associated with the 2019 sale of Gulf Power Company. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include impairment charges totaling $131 million pre-tax ($99 million after-tax) and other disposition impacts associated with the sales of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facilities. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 also include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power Company. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.
  3. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.
  4. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a charge of $58 million pre tax ($44 million after tax) and charges totaling $96 million pre tax ($72 million after tax), respectively, for estimated losses at Southern Company Gas associated with the Illinois Commerce Commission disallowances related to (1) its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas under the QIP rider, or Investing in Illinois program and (2) Nicor Gas' general base rate case proceeding. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
  5. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include an impairment charge of $119 million (pre tax and after tax) associated with goodwill at PowerSecure, Inc. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

Southern Company

Consolidated Earnings

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)













Three Months Ended December

Year-To-Date December

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Retail Electric Revenues-










Fuel

$  1,018

$  1,460

$    (442)

$  4,430

$  6,402

$ (1,972)

Non-Fuel

2,728

2,374

354

11,913

11,795

118

Wholesale Electric Revenues

537

843

(306)

2,467

3,641

(1,174)

Other Electric Revenues

190

193

(3)

792

747

45

Natural Gas Revenues

1,285

1,964

(679)

4,702

5,962

(1,260)

Other Revenues

287

213

74

949

732

217

Total Operating Revenues

6,045

7,047

(1,002)

25,253

29,279

(4,026)

Fuel and Purchased Power

1,192

1,894

(702)

5,248

8,428

(3,180)

Cost of Natural Gas

445

1,164

(719)

1,644

3,004

(1,360)

Cost of Other Sales

179

121

58

560

396

164

Non-Fuel O&M

1,741

2,005

(264)

6,093

6,573

(480)

Depreciation and Amortization

1,160

935

225

4,525

3,663

862

Taxes Other Than Income Taxes

349

338

11

1,425

1,411

14

Estimated Loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4

(228)

201

(429)

(68)

183

(251)

Impairment Charges


251

(251)


251

(251)

Total Operating Expenses

4,838

6,909

(2,071)

19,427

23,909

(4,482)

Operating Income

1,207

138

1,069

5,826

5,370

456

Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction

68

61

7

268

224

44

Earnings from Equity Method Investments

34

42

(8)

144

151

(7)

Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized

634

561

73

2,446

2,022

424

Other Income (Expense), net

125

86

39

553

500

53

Income Taxes (Benefit)

4

(96)

100

496

795

(299)

Net Income (Loss)

796

(138)

934

3,849

3,428

421

Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries


1

(1)


11

(11)

Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

(59)

(52)

(7)

(127)

(107)

(20)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN COMPANY

$      855

$       (87)

$      942

$  3,976

$  3,524

$      452

Notes
- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.



















Southern Company

Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers

(In Millions of KWHs)

















Three Months Ended December

Year-To-Date December

2023

2022

Change

Weather
Adjusted
Change

2023

2022

Change

Weather
Adjusted
Change

Kilowatt-Hour Sales-













Total Sales

45,351

47,398

(4.3) %


195,507

204,273

(4.3) %

















Total Retail Sales-

33,817

34,264

(1.3) %

(0.3) %

144,531

147,981

(2.3) %

(0.4) %

Residential

10,622

11,000

(3.4) %

(1.0) %

47,080

49,633

(5.1) %

(0.5) %

Commercial

11,294

11,219

0.7 %

1.4 %

48,343

48,279

0.1 %

1.3 %

Industrial

11,765

11,899

(1.1) %

(1.1) %

48,556

49,474

(1.9) %

(1.9) %

Other

136

146

(6.2) %

(5.9) %

552

595

(7.2) %

(6.8) %
















Total Wholesale Sales

11,534

13,134

(12.2) %

N/A

50,976

56,292

(9.4) %

N/A
































(In Thousands of Customers)





















Period Ended December










2023

2022

Change

Regulated Utility Customers-











Total Utility Customers-






8,861

8,795

0.8 %

Total Traditional Electric




4,487

4,437

1.1 %

Southern Company Gas






4,374

4,358

0.4 %









Southern Company

Financial Overview

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)













Three Months Ended December

Year-To-Date December

2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change

Southern Company –










Operating Revenues

$  6,045

$  7,047

(14.2) %

$ 25,253

$ 29,279

(13.8) %

Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

800

(234)

N/M

4,345

4,223

2.9 %

Net Income (Loss) Available to Common

855

(87)

N/M

3,976

3,524

12.8 %












Alabama Power –










Operating Revenues

$  1,630

$  1,794

(9.1) %

$  7,050

$  7,817

(9.8) %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

216

114

89.5 %

1,451

1,774

(18.2) %

Net Income Available to Common

238

84

183.3 %

1,370

1,340

2.2 %












Georgia Power –










Operating Revenues

$  2,313

$  2,366

(2.2) %

$ 10,118

$ 11,584

(12.7) %

Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

636

(89)

N/M

2,528

2,183

15.8 %

Net Income (Loss) Available to Common

533

(38)

N/M

2,080

1,813

14.7 %












Mississippi Power –










Operating Revenues

$      337

$      415

(18.8) %

$  1,474

$  1,694

(13.0) %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

16

13

23.1 %

224

201

11.4 %

Net Income Available to Common

15

14

7.1 %

188

164

14.6 %












Southern Power –










Operating Revenues

$      503

$      751

(33.0) %

$  2,189

$  3,369

(35.0) %

Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

(16)

8

N/M

242

267

(9.4) %

Net Income Available to Common

69

89

(22.5) %

357

354

0.8 %












Southern Company Gas –










Operating Revenues

$  1,285

$  1,964

(34.6) %

$  4,702

$  5,962

(21.1) %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

191

75

154.7 %

826

752

9.8 %

Net Income Available to Common

140

56

150.0 %

615

572

7.5 %

N/M - Not Meaningful

Notes
- See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods.

