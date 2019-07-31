Southern Company reports second-quarter 2019 earnings
Jul 31, 2019, 06:30 ET
ATLANTA, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported second-quarter 2019 earnings of $899 million, or 86 cents per share, compared with a loss of $154 million, or 15 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Southern Company reported earnings of $2.98 billion, or $2.86 per share, compared with earnings of $784 million, or 77 cents per share, for the same period in 2018.
Excluding the items described in the "Net Income – Excluding Items" table below, Southern Company earned $833 million, or 80 cents per share, during the second quarter of 2019, compared with $815 million, or 80 cents per share, during the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $1.56 billion, or $1.50 per share, compared with earnings of $1.71 billion, or $1.69 per share, for the same period in 2018.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended June
Year-to-Date June
Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net Income (Loss) - As Reported
$899
$(154)
$2,982
$784
Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts
18
172
(2,481)
233
Tax Impact
(67)
4
1,122
(1)
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction
8
1,060
13
1,105
Tax Impact
(2)
(270)
(3)
(281)
Wholesale Gas Services
(29)
32
(93)
(108)
Tax Impact
6
(11)
23
25
Litigation Settlement
-
(24)
-
(24)
Tax Impact
-
6
-
6
Earnings Guidance Comparability Items:
Adoption of Tax Reform
-
-
-
(31)
Net Income – Excluding Items
$833
$815
$1,563
$1,708
Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)
1,044
1,014
1,041
1,012
Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items
$0.80
$0.80
$1.50
$1.69
NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.
Earnings drivers year-over-year for the second quarter 2019 were positively influenced by higher revenues associated with changes in rates and pricing, net of usage changes, as well as warmer than normal weather at Southern Company's regulated utilities. These impacts were partially offset by the impact of divested entities on earnings.
"We are very pleased with our financial and operational performance in the first half of 2019, as our premier, state-regulated electric and gas franchise operations continued to perform well in the second quarter," said Chairman, President and CEO Thomas A. Fanning. "In particular, our electrical system has proved to be very resilient in what has so far been a hot summer in the Southeast."
Second quarter 2019 operating revenues were $5.10 billion, compared with $5.63 billion for the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of 9.4 percent. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, operating revenues were $10.51 billion, compared with $12.00 billion for the corresponding period in 2018, a decrease of 12.4 percent. These decreases were primarily related to a reduction in revenue resulting from the sale of Gulf Power and other assets that are no longer affiliated with Southern Company.
Southern Company's second quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.
Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 8 a.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Andrew W. Evans will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.
About Southern Company
Southern Company
Financial Highlights
(In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Net Income–As Reported (See Notes)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$
782
$
(48)
$
1,346
$
563
Southern Power
174
22
230
143
Southern Company Gas
106
(31)
376
248
Total
1,062
(57)
1,952
954
Parent Company and Other
(163)
(97)
1,030
(170)
Net Income (Loss)–As Reported
$
899
$
(154)
$
2,982
$
784
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share1
$
0.86
$
(0.15)
$
2.86
$
0.77
Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)
1,044
1,014
1,041
1,012
End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)
1,045
1,014
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net Income (Loss)–As Reported
$
899
$
(154)
$
2,982
$
784
Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts2
18
172
(2,481)
233
Tax Impact
(67)
4
1,122
(1)
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3
8
1,060
13
1,105
Tax Impact
(2)
(270)
(3)
(281)
Wholesale Gas Services4
(29)
32
(93)
(108)
Tax Impact
6
(11)
23
25
Litigation Settlement5
—
(24)
—
(24)
Tax Impact
—
6
—
6
Earnings Guidance Comparability Items:
Adoption of Tax Reform6
—
—
—
(31)
Net Income–Excluding Items
$
833
$
815
$
1,563
$
1,708
Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items
$
0.80
$
0.80
$
1.50
$
1.69
-See Notes on the following page.
Southern Company
Financial Highlights
Notes
(1)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, dilution does not change basic earnings per share by more than 2 cents and is not material.
(2)
|
Earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2019 primarily include a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Nacogdoches and a $32 million pre-tax and after-tax goodwill impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of the utility infrastructure services business unit at PowerSecure, Inc. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2019 also include a $2.5 billion pre-tax gain ($1.3 billion after tax) on the sale of Gulf Power Company. Earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2018 include: (i) a pre-tax loss of $36 million ($76 million after tax) associated with the sale of Pivotal Home Solutions; (ii) a $119 million pre-tax ($89 million after tax) impairment charge associated with the disposition of Plants Stanton and Oleander; and (iii) $17 million pre-tax ($11 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2018 also include a $42 million (pre tax and after tax) goodwill impairment charge associated with the Pivotal Home Solutions transaction and (ii) an additional $19 million pre tax ($14 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs. Further impacts are expected to be recorded in 2019 in connection with the sales of Gulf Power Company and Plant Nacogdoches, as well as the pending sale of Plant Mankato. Further costs are also expected to continue to occur in connection with the integration of Southern Company Gas; however, the amount and duration of such expenditures is uncertain.
(3)
|
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and for the six months ended June 30, 2018 include charges and associated legal expenses related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi (Kemper IGCC). Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 also include a $1.1 billion charge ($0.8 billion after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. All of these charges significantly impacted the presentation of earnings and earnings per share. Additional pre-tax closure costs, including mine reclamation, of up to $25 million for Mississippi Power Company's Kemper IGCC may occur through 2020. Mississippi Power Company is also currently evaluating its options regarding the final disposition of the carbon dioxide pipeline and is in discussions with the Department of Energy regarding property closeout and disposition, for which the related costs could be material. Further charges for Georgia Power Company's Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges is uncertain.
(4)
|
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 include the Wholesale Gas Services business of Southern Company Gas. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides investors with an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.
(5)
|
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 include the settlement proceeds of Mississippi Power Company's claim for lost revenue resulting from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Further proceeds are not expected.
(6)
|
Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2018 include additional net tax benefits as a result of implementing federal tax reform legislation, which was signed into law in December 2017. During 2018, Southern Company obtained and analyzed additional information that was not initially available or reported as provisional amounts at December 31, 2017. Additional adjustments are not expected.
Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Earnings (Loss) Per Share–
As Reported1 (See Notes)
$
0.86
$
(0.15)
$
1.01
$
2.86
$
0.77
$
2.09
Significant Factors:
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$
0.82
$
0.77
Southern Power
0.15
0.09
Southern Company Gas
0.13
0.13
Parent Company and Other
(0.06)
1.18
Increase in Shares
(0.03)
(0.08)
Total–As Reported
$
1.01
$
2.09
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Earnings Per Share–
Excluding Items (See Notes)
$
0.80
$
0.80
$
—
$
1.50
$
1.69
$
(0.19)
Total–As Reported
$
1.01
$
2.09
Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration
Impacts2
(0.22)
(1.53)
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3
(0.77)
(0.81)
Wholesale Gas Services4
(0.04)
0.01
Litigation Settlement5
0.02
0.02
Adoption of Tax Reform6
—
0.03
Total–Excluding Items
$
—
$
(0.19)
- See Notes on the following page.
Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS
Notes
(1)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, dilution does not change basic earnings per share by more than 2 cents and is not material.
(2)
Earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2019 primarily include a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Nacogdoches and a $32 million pre-tax and after-tax goodwill impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of the utility infrastructure services business unit at PowerSecure, Inc. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2019 also include a $2.5 billion pre-tax gain ($1.3 billion after tax) on the sale of Gulf Power Company. Earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2018 include: (i) a pre-tax loss of $36 million ($76 million after tax) associated with the sale of Pivotal Home Solutions; (ii) a $119 million pre-tax ($89 million after tax) impairment charge associated with the disposition of Plants Stanton and Oleander; and (iii) $17 million pre-tax ($11 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2018 also include a $42 million (pre tax and after tax) goodwill impairment charge associated with the Pivotal Home Solutions transaction and (ii) an additional $19 million pre tax ($14 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs. Further impacts are expected to be recorded in 2019 in connection with the sales of Gulf Power Company and Plant Nacogdoches, as well as the pending sale of Plant Mankato. Further costs are also expected to continue to occur in connection with the integration of Southern Company Gas; however, the amount and duration of such expenditures is uncertain.
(3)
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and for the six months ended June 30, 2018 include charges and associated legal expenses related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi (Kemper IGCC). Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 also include a $1.1 billion charge ($0.8 billion after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. All of these charges significantly impacted the presentation of earnings and earnings per share. Additional pre-tax closure costs, including mine reclamation, of up to $25 million for Mississippi Power Company's Kemper IGCC may occur through 2020. Mississippi Power Company is also currently evaluating its options regarding the final disposition of the carbon dioxide pipeline and is in discussions with the Department of Energy regarding property closeout and disposition, for which the related costs could be material. Further charges for Georgia Power Company's Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges is uncertain.
(4)
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 include the Wholesale Gas Services business of Southern Company Gas. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides investors with an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.
(5)
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 include the settlement proceeds of Mississippi Power Company's claim for lost revenue resulting from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Further proceeds are not expected.
(6)
Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2018 include additional net tax benefits as a result of implementing federal tax reform legislation, which was signed into law in December 2017. During 2018, Southern Company obtained and analyzed additional information that was not initially available or reported as provisional amounts at December 31, 2017. Additional adjustments are not expected.
Southern Company
EPS Earnings Analysis
Description
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2019 primarily include a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Nacogdoches and a $32 million pre-tax and after-tax goodwill impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of the utility infrastructure services business unit at PowerSecure, Inc. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2019 also include a $2.5 billion pre-tax gain ($1.3 billion after tax) on the sale of Gulf Power Company. Earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2018 include: (i) a pre-tax loss of $36 million ($76 million after tax) associated with the sale of Pivotal Home Solutions; (ii) a $119 million pre-tax ($89 million after tax) impairment charge associated with the disposition of Plants Stanton and Oleander; and (iii) $17 million pre-tax ($11 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2018 also include a $42 million (pre tax and after tax) goodwill impairment charge associated with the Pivotal Home Solutions transaction and (ii) an additional $19 million pre tax ($14 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs. Further impacts are expected to be recorded in 2019 in connection with the sales of Gulf Power Company and Plant Nacogdoches, as well as the pending sale of Plant Mankato. Further costs are also expected to continue to occur in connection with the integration of Southern Company Gas; however, the amount and duration of such expenditures is uncertain.
(2)
|
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and for the six months ended June 30, 2018 include charges and associated legal expenses related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi (Kemper IGCC). Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 also include a $1.1 billion charge ($0.8 billion after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. All of these charges significantly impacted the presentation of earnings and earnings per share. Additional pre-tax closure costs, including mine reclamation, of up to $25 million for Mississippi Power Company's Kemper IGCC may occur through 2020. Mississippi Power Company is also currently evaluating its options regarding the final disposition of the carbon dioxide pipeline and is in discussions with the Department of Energy regarding property closeout and disposition, for which the related costs could be material. Further charges for Georgia Power Company's Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges is uncertain.
(3)
|
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 include the Wholesale Gas Services business of Southern Company Gas. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides investors with an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.
(4)
|
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 include the settlement proceeds of Mississippi Power Company's claim for lost revenue resulting from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Further proceeds are not expected.
(5)
|
Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2018 include additional net tax benefits as a result of implementing federal tax reform legislation, which was signed into law in December 2017. During 2018, Southern Company obtained and analyzed additional information that was not initially available or reported as provisional amounts at December 31, 2017. Additional adjustments are not expected.
Southern Company
Consolidated Earnings
As Reported
(In Millions of Dollars)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Income Account-
Retail Electric Revenues-
Fuel
$
919
$
1,022
$
(103)
$
1,723
$
2,049
$
(326)
Non-Fuel
2,621
2,718
(97)
4,900
5,259
(359)
Wholesale Electric Revenues
542
616
(74)
1,041
1,239
(198)
Other Electric Revenues
161
170
(9)
331
330
1
Natural Gas Revenues
689
706
(17)
2,163
2,314
(151)
Other Revenues
166
395
(229)
352
808
(456)
Total Revenues
5,098
5,627
(529)
10,510
11,999
(1,489)
Fuel and Purchased Power
1,115
1,339
(224)
2,135
2,707
(572)
Cost of Natural Gas
191
228
(37)
877
949
(72)
Cost of Other Sales
84
279
(195)
203
568
(365)
Non-Fuel O & M
1,316
1,523
(207)
2,628
2,972
(344)
Depreciation and Amortization
755
783
(28)
1,506
1,552
(46)
Taxes Other Than Income Taxes
299
316
(17)
628
671
(43)
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction
4
1,060
(1,056)
6
1,105
(1,099)
(Gain) Loss on Dispositions, net
(8)
36
(44)
(2,506)
36
(2,542)
Total Operating Expenses
3,756
5,564
(1,808)
5,477
10,560
(5,083)
Operating Income
1,342
63
1,279
5,033
1,439
3,594
Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction
31
32
(1)
63
63
—
Earnings from Equity Method Investments
33
31
2
81
72
9
Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized
429
470
(41)
859
928
(69)
Other Income (Expense), net
99
78
21
176
138
38
Income Taxes (Benefit)
145
(139)
284
1,505
(25)
1,530
Net Income (Loss)
931
(127)
1,058
2,989
809
2,180
Less:
Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries
3
4
(1)
7
8
(1)
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling
29
|
23
|
6
|
—
|
17
|
(17)
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
$
|
899
|
$
|
(154)
|
$
|
1,053
|
$
|
2,982
|
$
|
784
|
$
|
2,198
|
Notes
|
- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.
|
Southern Company
|
Kilowatt-Hour Sales
|
(In Millions of KWHs)
|
Three Months Ended June
|
As Reported
|
Adjusted1
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Weather
|
2018
|
Change
|
Weather
|
Kilowatt-Hour Sales-
|
Total Sales
|
48,434
|
52,260
|
(7.3)
|
%
|
49,289
|
(1.7)
|
%
|
Total Retail Sales-
|
36,752
|
39,624
|
(7.2)
|
%
|
(8.5)
|
%
|
36,809
|
(0.2)
|
%
|
(1.5)
|
%
|
Residential
|
11,520
|
12,691
|
(9.2)
|
%
|
(11.9)
|
%
|
11,321
|
1.8
|
%
|
(1.0)
|
%
|
Commercial
|
12,386
|
13,373
|
(7.4)
|
%
|
(8.6)
|
%
|
12,373
|
0.1
|
%
|
(1.3)
|
%
|
Industrial
|
12,662
|
13,363
|
(5.2)
|
%
|
(5.2)
|
%
|
12,925
|
(2.0)
|
%
|
(2.0)
|
%
|
Other
|
184
|
197
|
(6.2)
|
%
|
(6.2)
|
%
|
190
|
(3.0)
|
%
|
(3.0)
|
%
|
Total Wholesale Sales
|
11,682
|
12,636
|
(7.6)
|
%
|
N/A
|
12,480
|
(6.4)
|
%
|
N/A
|
Year-to-Date June
|
As Reported
|
Adjusted1
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Weather
|
2018
|
Change
|
Weather
|
Kilowatt-Hour Sales-
|
Total Sales
|
93,601
|
103,104
|
(9.2)
|
%
|
97,511
|
(4.0)
|
%
|
Total Retail Sales-
|
71,117
|
78,014
|
(8.8)
|
%
|
(7.9)
|
%
|
72,731
|
(2.2)
|
%
|
(1.3)
|
%
|
Residential
|
22,421
|
25,657
|
(12.6)
|
%
|
(10.1)