Southern Company reports second-quarter 2019 earnings

ATLANTA, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported second-quarter 2019 earnings of $899 million, or 86 cents per share, compared with a loss of $154 million, or 15 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Southern Company reported earnings of $2.98 billion, or $2.86 per share, compared with earnings of $784 million, or 77 cents per share, for the same period in 2018.

Excluding the items described in the "Net Income – Excluding Items" table below, Southern Company earned $833 million, or 80 cents per share, during the second quarter of 2019, compared with $815 million, or 80 cents per share, during the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $1.56 billion, or $1.50 per share, compared with earnings of $1.71 billion, or $1.69 per share, for the same period in 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended June

Year-to-Date June Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions) 2019 2018

2019 2018 Net Income (Loss) - As Reported $899 $(154)

$2,982 $784 Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts 18 172

(2,481) 233 Tax Impact (67) 4

1,122 (1) Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction 8 1,060

13 1,105 Tax Impact (2) (270)

(3) (281) Wholesale Gas Services (29) 32

(93) (108) Tax Impact 6 (11)

23 25 Litigation Settlement - (24)

- (24) Tax Impact - 6

- 6 Earnings Guidance Comparability Items:









Adoption of Tax Reform - -

- (31) Net Income – Excluding Items $833 $815

$1,563 $1,708 Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions) 1,044 1,014

1,041 1,012 Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items $0.80 $0.80

$1.50 $1.69

NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Earnings drivers year-over-year for the second quarter 2019 were positively influenced by higher revenues associated with changes in rates and pricing, net of usage changes, as well as warmer than normal weather at Southern Company's regulated utilities. These impacts were partially offset by the impact of divested entities on earnings.

"We are very pleased with our financial and operational performance in the first half of 2019, as our premier, state-regulated electric and gas franchise operations continued to perform well in the second quarter," said Chairman, President and CEO Thomas A. Fanning. "In particular, our electrical system has proved to be very resilient in what has so far been a hot summer in the Southeast."

Second quarter 2019 operating revenues were $5.10 billion, compared with $5.63 billion for the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of 9.4 percent. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, operating revenues were $10.51 billion, compared with $12.00 billion for the corresponding period in 2018, a decrease of 12.4 percent. These decreases were primarily related to a reduction in revenue resulting from the sale of Gulf Power and other assets that are no longer affiliated with Southern Company.

Southern Company's second quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 8 a.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Andrew W. Evans will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company Financial Highlights (In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)





















Three Months Ended

June

Year-to-Date

June Net Income–As Reported (See Notes)

2019

2018

2019

2018

















Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$ 782



$ (48)



$ 1,346



$ 563

Southern Power

174



22



230



143

Southern Company Gas

106



(31)



376



248

Total

1,062



(57)



1,952



954

Parent Company and Other

(163)



(97)



1,030



(170)

Net Income (Loss)–As Reported

$ 899



$ (154)



$ 2,982



$ 784



















Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share1

$ 0.86



$ (0.15)



$ 2.86



$ 0.77



















Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

1,044



1,014



1,041



1,012

End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)









1,045



1,014



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended

June

Year-to-Date

June Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes)

2019

2018

2019

2018

















Net Income (Loss)–As Reported

$ 899



$ (154)



$ 2,982



$ 784

Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts2

18



172



(2,481)



233

Tax Impact

(67)



4



1,122



(1)

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3

8



1,060



13



1,105

Tax Impact

(2)



(270)



(3)



(281)

Wholesale Gas Services4

(29)



32



(93)



(108)

Tax Impact

6



(11)



23



25

Litigation Settlement5

—



(24)



—



(24)

Tax Impact

—



6



—



6

Earnings Guidance Comparability Items:















Adoption of Tax Reform6

—



—



—



(31)

Net Income–Excluding Items

$ 833



$ 815



$ 1,563



$ 1,708



















Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items

$ 0.80



$ 0.80



$ 1.50



$ 1.69



















-See Notes on the following page.







Southern Company

Financial Highlights



















Notes



















(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, dilution does not change basic earnings per share by more than 2 cents and is not material.



Southern Company Significant Factors Impacting EPS





























Three Months Ended

June

Year-to-Date

June



2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Earnings (Loss) Per Share–























As Reported1 (See Notes)

$ 0.86



$ (0.15)



$ 1.01



$ 2.86



$ 0.77



$ 2.09



























Significant Factors:























Traditional Electric Operating Companies









$ 0.82











$ 0.77

Southern Power









0.15











0.09

Southern Company Gas









0.13











0.13

Parent Company and Other









(0.06)











1.18

Increase in Shares









(0.03)











(0.08)

Total–As Reported









$ 1.01











$ 2.09































Three Months Ended

June

Year-to-Date

June Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Earnings Per Share–























Excluding Items (See Notes)

$ 0.80



$ 0.80



$ —



$ 1.50



$ 1.69



$ (0.19)



























Total–As Reported









$ 1.01











$ 2.09

Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts2









(0.22)











(1.53)

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3









(0.77)











(0.81)

Wholesale Gas Services4









(0.04)











0.01

Litigation Settlement5









0.02











0.02

Adoption of Tax Reform6









—











0.03

Total–Excluding Items









$ —











$ (0.19)



























- See Notes on the following page.







Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS



















Notes



















(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, dilution does not change basic earnings per share by more than 2 cents and is not material.



Southern Company EPS Earnings Analysis











Description

Three Months Ended

June

2019 vs. 2018

Year-to-Date June

2019 vs. 2018









Retail Sales

$(0.03)

$(0.04)









Retail Revenue Impacts

0.10

0.14









Weather

0.03

(0.04)









Wholesale and Other Operating Revenues

0.01

0.03









Non-Fuel O&M

(0.02)

(0.03)









Interest Expense, Depreciation and Amortization, Other

—

—









Income Taxes

0.01

0.03









Gulf Power Earnings

(0.04)

(0.08)









Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$0.06

$0.01









Southern Power

(0.03)

(0.10)









Southern Company Gas

0.01

—









Parent and Other

(0.02)

(0.06)









Increase in Shares

(0.02)

(0.04)









Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)

$—

$(0.19)









Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts1

0.22

1.53









Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2

0.77

0.81









Wholesale Gas Services3

0.04

(0.01)









Litigation Settlement4

(0.02)

(0.02)









Adoption of Tax Reform5

—

(0.03)









Total Change in EPS (As Reported)

$1.01

$2.09









- See Notes on the following page.







Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis

Three and Six Months Ended June 2019 vs. June 2018 Notes































Southern Company Consolidated Earnings As Reported (In Millions of Dollars)





























Three Months Ended

June

Year-to-Date

June



2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Income Account-























Retail Electric Revenues-























Fuel

$ 919

$ 1,022

$ (103)

$ 1,723

$ 2,049

$ (326)

Non-Fuel

2,621

2,718

(97)

4,900

5,259

(359)

Wholesale Electric Revenues

542

616

(74)

1,041

1,239

(198)

Other Electric Revenues

161

170

(9)

331

330

1

Natural Gas Revenues

689

706

(17)

2,163

2,314

(151)

Other Revenues

166

395

(229)

352

808

(456)

Total Revenues

5,098

5,627

(529)

10,510

11,999

(1,489)

Fuel and Purchased Power

1,115

1,339

(224)

2,135

2,707

(572)

Cost of Natural Gas

191

228

(37)

877

949

(72)

Cost of Other Sales

84

279

(195)

203

568

(365)

Non-Fuel O & M

1,316

1,523

(207)

2,628

2,972

(344)

Depreciation and Amortization

755

783

(28)

1,506

1,552

(46)

Taxes Other Than Income Taxes

299

316

(17)

628

671

(43)

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction

4

1,060

(1,056)

6

1,105

(1,099)

(Gain) Loss on Dispositions, net

(8)

36

(44)

(2,506)

36

(2,542)

Total Operating Expenses

3,756

5,564

(1,808)

5,477

10,560

(5,083)

Operating Income

1,342

63

1,279

5,033

1,439

3,594

Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction

31

32

(1)

63

63

—

Earnings from Equity Method Investments

33

31

2

81

72

9

Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized

429

470

(41)

859

928

(69)

Other Income (Expense), net

99

78

21

176

138

38

Income Taxes (Benefit)

145

(139)

284

1,505

(25)

1,530

Net Income (Loss)

931

(127)

1,058

2,989

809

2,180

Less:























Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries

3

4

(1)

7

8

(1)

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling

Interests

29

23

6

—

17

(17)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO

SOUTHERN COMPANY

$ 899

$ (154)

$ 1,053

$ 2,982

$ 784

$ 2,198



























Notes

















































- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.