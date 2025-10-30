Southern Company reports third-quarter 2025 earnings

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported third-quarter earnings of $1.7 billion, or $1.55 per share, in 2025 compared with earnings of $1.5 billion, or $1.40 per share, in the third quarter of 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Southern Company reported earnings of $3.93 billion, or $3.56 per share, compared with $3.87 billion, or $3.53 per share, for the same period in 2024.

Excluding the items described under "Net Income – Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $1.8 billion, or $1.60 per share, during the third quarter of 2025, compared with $1.6 billion, or $1.43 per share, during the third quarter of 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $4.1 billion, or $3.76 per share, compared with $3.9 billion, or $3.56 per share, for the same period in 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended

September

Year-To-Date

September Net Income – Excluding Items (in millions) 2025 2024

2025 2024 Net Income – As Reported $ 1,711 $ 1,535

$ 3,925 $ 3,867 Less:









Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction 32 (3)

27 11 Tax Impact (8) 1

(11) (16) Accelerated Depreciation from Repowering (103) —

(168) — Tax Impact 23 —

38 — Loss on Extinguishment of Debt — —

(129) — Tax Impact — —

32 — Disposition Impacts 2 —

2 — Tax Impact (1) —

(1) — Impairments — (36)

— (36) Tax Impact — 9

— 9 Net Income – Excluding Items $ 1,766 $ 1,564

$ 4,135 $ 3,899 Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions) 1,102 1,097

1,101 1,096 Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items $ 1.60 $ 1.43

$ 3.76 $ 3.56



NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Adjusted earnings drivers for the third quarter 2025, as compared with the same period in 2024, were higher utility revenues, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization and interest expense, as well as milder weather.

Third-quarter 2025 operating revenues were $7.8 billion, compared with $7.3 billion for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 7.5%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, operating revenues were $22.6 billion, compared with $20.4 billion for the corresponding period in 2024, an increase of 10.7%.

"Southern Company's robust third quarter performance comes as the momentum around electric demand growth opportunities and interest in our service territories continue to build," said Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO. "Our 28,000 system employees remain focused on meeting these growing needs in a way that benefits all customers while also providing premier reliability and resilient service for our company's 9 million customers. It is that disciplined approach and our unwavering commitment to put customers at the center of all that we do that positions us to finish the year strong and continues to position us to capture the opportunities ahead."

Southern Company's third-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at investor.southerncompany.com .

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Womack and Chief Financial Officer David P. Poroch will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at investor.southerncompany.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company

Southern Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information.

Southern Company Financial Highlights (In Millions Except Earnings Per Share)

















Three Months Ended

September

Year-To-Date

September Net Income – As Reported 2025

2024

2025

2024 Traditional Electric Operating Companies $ 1,920

$ 1,618

$ 3,994

$ 3,630 Southern Power 3

82

141

264 Southern Company Gas 25

38

549

555 Total 1,948

1,738

4,684

4,449 Parent Company and Other (237)

(203)

(759)

(582) Net Income – As Reported $ 1,711

$ 1,535

$ 3,925

$ 3,867















Basic Earnings Per Share(1) $ 1.55

$ 1.40

$ 3.56

$ 3.53 Average Shares Outstanding 1,102

1,097

1,101

1,096















Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended

September

Year-To-Date

September Net Income – Excluding Items 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net Income – As Reported $ 1,711

$ 1,535

$ 3,925

$ 3,867 Less:













Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(2) 32

(3)

27

11 Tax Impact (8)

1

(11)

(16) Accelerated Depreciation from Repowering(3) (103)

—

(168)

— Tax Impact 23

—

38

— Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(4) —

—

(129)

— Tax Impact —

—

32

— Disposition Impacts(5) 2

—

2

— Tax Impact (1)

—

(1)

— Impairments(5) —

(36)

—

(36) Tax Impact —

9

—

9 Net Income – Excluding Items $ 1,766

$ 1,564

$ 4,135

$ 3,899















Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items $ 1.60

$ 1.43

$ 3.76

$ 3.56



See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company

Financial Highlights



Notes (1) Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.54 and $3.54 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, and $1.39 and $3.51 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. (2) Earnings include pre-tax credits to income of $33 million ($25 million after tax) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and $21 million ($16 million after tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 related to the estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 reflecting revisions to Georgia Power Company's total project capital cost forecast resulting from reductions in remaining expected site demobilization costs and other contractor obligations. Site demobilization efforts were completed during the third quarter 2025. Additionally, earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include income tax charges of $4 million and $14 million, respectively, related to the remeasuring of deferred tax assets associated with the previously recognized estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 due to changes in the State of Georgia corporate tax rate. Further charges and/or credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs through the end of 2025 related to dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage. (3) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 include pre-tax charges, net of noncontrolling interests impacts, of $103 million ($80 million after tax) and $168 million ($130 million after tax), respectively, associated with accelerated depreciation related to the repowering of certain wind facilities at Southern Power. Accelerated depreciation related to the equipment being replaced will continue until the commercial operation dates of the repowering projects, which are projected to occur between the third quarter 2026 and the second quarter 2027. At September 30, 2025, the remaining pre-tax accelerated depreciation, net of noncontrolling interest impacts, is projected to total approximately $100 million in 2025, $320 million in 2026, and $25 million in 2027. (4) Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company as a result of Southern Company's repurchase of certain convertible senior notes. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain. (5) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 include a pre-tax gain of $2 million ($1 million after tax) related to the sale of a multi-use commercial facility development at Alabama Power Company. Further impacts may result from future disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a pre-tax impairment loss of $36 million ($27 million after tax) associated with Alabama Power Company discontinuing development of the multi-use commercial facility. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

Southern Company Significant Factors Impacting EPS

























Three Months Ended

September

Year-To-Date

September

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Earnings Per Share –





















As Reported(1) $ 1.55

$ 1.40

$ 0.15

$ 3.56

$ 3.53

$ 0.03























Significant Factors:





















Traditional Electric Operating Companies







$ 0.28









$ 0.33 Southern Power







(0.07)









(0.11) Southern Company Gas







(0.01)









(0.01) Parent Company and Other







(0.04)









(0.16) Increase in Shares







(0.01)









(0.02) Total – As Reported







$ 0.15









$ 0.03

























Three Months Ended

September

Year-To-Date

September Non-GAAP Financial Measures 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Earnings Per Share –





















Excluding Items $ 1.60

$ 1.43

$ 0.17

$ 3.76

$ 3.56

$ 0.20























Total – As Reported







$ 0.15









$ 0.03 Less:





















Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(2)







0.02









0.02 Accelerated Depreciation from Repowering(3)







(0.07)









(0.12) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(4)







—









(0.09) Disposition Impacts(5)







—









— Impairments(5)







0.03









0.02 Total – Excluding Items







$ 0.17









$ 0.20



See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS



Notes (1) Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.54 and $3.54 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, and $1.39 and $3.51 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. (2) Earnings include pre-tax credits to income of $33 million ($25 million after tax) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and $21 million ($16 million after tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 related to the estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 reflecting revisions to Georgia Power Company's total project capital cost forecast resulting from reductions in remaining expected site demobilization costs and other contractor obligations. Site demobilization efforts were completed during the third quarter 2025. Additionally, earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include income tax charges of $4 million and $14 million, respectively, related to the remeasuring of deferred tax assets associated with the previously recognized estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 due to changes in the State of Georgia corporate tax rate. Further charges and/or credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs through the end of 2025 related to dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage. (3) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 include pre-tax charges, net of noncontrolling interests impacts, of $103 million ($80 million after tax) and $168 million ($130 million after tax), respectively, associated with accelerated depreciation related to the repowering of certain wind facilities at Southern Power. Accelerated depreciation related to the equipment being replaced will continue until the commercial operation dates of the repowering projects, which are projected to occur between the third quarter 2026 and the second quarter 2027. At September 30, 2025, the remaining pre-tax accelerated depreciation, net of noncontrolling interest impacts, is projected to total approximately $100 million in 2025, $320 million in 2026, and $25 million in 2027. (4) Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company as a result of Southern Company's repurchase of certain convertible senior notes. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain. (5) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 include a pre-tax gain of $2 million ($1 million after tax) related to the sale of a multi-use commercial facility development at Alabama Power Company. Further impacts may result from future disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a pre-tax impairment loss of $36 million ($27 million after tax) associated with Alabama Power Company discontinuing development of the multi-use commercial facility. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

Southern Company EPS Earnings Analysis









Description Three Months Ended September 2025 vs. 2024

Year-To-Date September 2025 vs. 2024







Retail Sales 7¢

12¢







Retail Revenue Impacts 15

53







Weather (5)

(4)







Wholesale and Other Operating Revenues 4

16







Non-Fuel Operations and Maintenance Expenses(1) —

(16)







Depreciation and Amortization (5)

(17)







Interest Expense and Other 6

(9)







Income Taxes 1

(6)







Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies 23¢

29¢







Southern Power —

1







Southern Company Gas (1)

(1)







Parent Company and Other (4)

(7)







Increase in Shares (1)

(2)







Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items) 17¢

20¢







Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(2) 2

2







Accelerated Depreciation from Repowering(3) (7)

(12)







Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(4) —

(9)







Disposition Impacts(5) —

—







Impairments(5) 3

2







Total Change in EPS (As Reported) 15¢

3¢



See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis



Notes (1) Excludes gains/losses on asset sales, which are included in "Interest Expense and Other." Includes non-service cost-related benefits income. (2) Earnings include pre-tax credits to income of $33 million ($25 million after tax) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and $21 million ($16 million after tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 related to the estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 reflecting revisions to Georgia Power Company's total project capital cost forecast resulting from reductions in remaining expected site demobilization costs and other contractor obligations. Site demobilization efforts were completed during the third quarter 2025. Additionally, earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include income tax charges of $4 million and $14 million, respectively, related to the remeasuring of deferred tax assets associated with the previously recognized estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 due to changes in the State of Georgia corporate tax rate. Further charges and/or credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs through the end of 2025 related to dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage. (3) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 include pre-tax charges, net of noncontrolling interests impacts, of $103 million ($80 million after tax) and $168 million ($130 million after tax), respectively, associated with accelerated depreciation related to the repowering of certain wind facilities at Southern Power. Accelerated depreciation related to the equipment being replaced will continue until the commercial operation dates of the repowering projects, which are projected to occur between the third quarter 2026 and the second quarter 2027. At September 30, 2025, the remaining pre-tax accelerated depreciation, net of noncontrolling interest impacts, is projected to total approximately $100 million in 2025, $320 million in 2026, and $25 million in 2027. (4) Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company as a result of Southern Company's repurchase of certain convertible senior notes. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain. (5) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 include a pre-tax gain of $2 million ($1 million after tax) related to the sale of a multi-use commercial facility development at Alabama Power Company. Further impacts may result from future disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a pre-tax impairment loss of $36 million ($27 million after tax) associated with Alabama Power Company discontinuing development of the multi-use commercial facility. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

Southern Company Consolidated Earnings As Reported

























Three Months Ended

September

Year-To-Date

September

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

(in millions)

(in millions) Retail electric revenues:





















Fuel $ 1,265

$ 1,179

$ 86

$ 3,622

$ 3,250

$ 372 Non-fuel 4,442

4,187

255

11,443

10,543

900 Wholesale electric revenues 832

721

111

2,257

1,919

338 Other electric revenues 262

222

40

724

631

93 Natural gas revenues 734

682

52

3,552

3,220

332 Other revenues 288

283

5

974

820

154 Total operating revenues 7,823

7,274

549

22,572

20,383

2,189 Fuel and purchased power 1,604

1,395

209

4,522

3,843

679 Cost of natural gas 116

98

18

1,046

852

194 Cost of other sales 156

166

(10)

522

464

58 Non-fuel operations and maintenance 1,643

1,662

(19)

4,948

4,522

426 Depreciation and amortization 1,422

1,210

212

4,030

3,537

493 Taxes other than income taxes 288

375

(87)

1,136

1,155

(19) Total operating expenses 5,229

4,906

323

16,204

14,373

1,831 Operating income 2,594

2,368

226

6,368

6,010

358 Allowance for equity funds used during

construction 90

58

32

243

167

76 Earnings from equity method investments 33

31

2

76

107

(31) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 755

692

63

2,343

2,050

293 Other income (expense), net 149

147

2

459

450

9 Income taxes 404

377

27

973

890

83 Net income 1,707

1,535

172

3,830

3,794

36 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (4)

—

(4)

(95)

(73)

(22) Net income attributable to Southern

Company $ 1,711

$ 1,535

$ 176

$ 3,925

$ 3,867

$ 58



Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.

Southern Company Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers

































































Three Months Ended September

Year-To-Date September

2025

2024

% Change

Weather

Adjusted

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

Weather

Adjusted

% Change

(in millions)









(in millions)







Kilowatt-Hour Sales



























































Total Sales 56,627

56,035

1.1 %





154,971

152,461

1.6 %



































Total Retail Sales 42,369

41,893

1.1 %

2.6 %

116,006

114,154

1.6 %

1.8 % Residential 14,631

14,677

(0.3) %

2.7 %

38,829

38,442

1.0 %

1.2 % Commercial 14,607

14,279

2.3 %

3.5 %

39,295

38,419

2.3 %

2.6 % Industrial 12,996

12,803

1.5 %

1.5 %

37,488

36,889

1.6 %

1.6 % Other 135

134

1.1 %

1.9 %

394

404

(2.5) %

(2.5) %































Total Wholesale Sales 14,258

14,142

0.8 %

N/A

38,965

38,307

1.7 %

N/A









































































Period Ended September





















2025

2024

% Change





















(in thousands)







Regulated Utility Customers























































Total Regulated Utility Customers









8,934

8,865

0.8 %



Traditional Electric Operating Companies





4,580

4,530

1.1 %



Southern Company Gas









4,354

4,335

0.4 %





Southern Company Financial Overview As Reported

























Three Months Ended

September

Year-To-Date

September

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

(in millions)





(in millions)



Southern Company –





















Operating Revenues $ 7,823

$ 7,274

7.5 %

$ 22,572

$ 20,383

10.7 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 2,111

1,912

10.4 %

4,803

4,684

2.5 % Net Income Available to Common 1,711

1,535

11.5 %

3,925

3,867

1.5 %























Alabama Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 2,318

$ 2,138

8.4 %

$ 6,298

$ 5,803

8.5 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 763

628

21.5 %

1,744

1,517

15.0 % Net Income Available to Common 588

493

19.3 %

1,343

1,195

12.4 %























Georgia Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 3,770

$ 3,472

8.6 %

$ 9,918

$ 8,745

13.4 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,526

1,296

17.7 %

3,064

2,765

10.8 % Net Income Available to Common 1,248

1,050

18.9 %

2,452

2,249

9.0 %























Mississippi Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 480

$ 412

16.5 %

$ 1,301

$ 1,118

16.4 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 108

97

11.3 %

256

233

9.9 % Net Income Available to Common 84

75

12.0 %

198

186

6.5 %























Southern Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 613

$ 600

2.2 %

$ 1,726

$ 1,597

8.1 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 5

115

(95.7) %

49

223

(78.0) % Net Income Available to Common 3

82

(96.3) %

141

264

(46.6) %























Southern Company Gas –





















Operating Revenues $ 734

$ 682

7.6 %

$ 3,552

$ 3,220

10.3 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 31

49

(36.7) %

718

739

(2.8) % Net Income Available to Common 25

38

(34.2) %

549

555

(1.1) %



See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods.

SOURCE Southern Company