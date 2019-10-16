Southern Company Selected as Finalist for Corporate Social Responsibility Award at the 2019 Global Energy Awards

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company has been selected as a finalist for the Corporate Social Responsibility Award – Diversified Program at the 21st annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards. The 2019 finalists were announced by program host S&P Global Platts, the global provider of energy and commodities information and spot market benchmarks.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Award emphasizes the convergence of profitability and company values. The award recognizes the organization that best demonstrates leadership, commitment to sustained action and real-world impacts from across its business. The judges are seeking a high-performing organization that has evidenced its positive influence on surrounding communities, promotes teamwork toward sustainable, long-term impacts and encourages active employee participation beyond financial contributions.

Southern Company and our subsidiaries recognize the responsibility that comes with our privilege to develop energy solutions and are steadfast in our commitment to our customers, neighbors and communities.

We were one of the first energy companies to publicly set goals to reduce carbon emissions. In 2018, we established an intermediate goal of a 50% reduction in carbon emissions from 2007 levels by 2030 and a long-term goal of low- to no-carbon operations by 2050. As of the end of 2018, the Southern Company system has reduced greenhouse gas emissions more than 35% as compared to 2007 levels. Since 2010, Southern Company and its subsidiaries have invested $20 billion in developing low-carbon and carbon-free energy resources.

In 2018, corporate and foundation giving by Southern Company and its subsidiaries totaled $63.6 million. Also, employees across the Southern Company system raised $2.1 million for numerous organizations that serve our local communities. Since 2003, we have facilitated the investment of more than $14.2 million in 306 grants that have restored or enhanced 1.7 million acres of forests, rivers, coastal areas and wetlands.

Established in 1999 and often described as "the Oscars of the energy industry," the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards highlight corporate and individual innovation, leadership and superior performance in 21 categories spanning the entire energy complex. Hundreds of energy industry representatives are expected to attend the 2019 Global Energy Awards black-tie dinner on December 12 in New York City.

