SOUTHERN FIRST ANNOUNCES NEW DREAM MORTGAGE CENTER

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, is proud to announce our new Dream Mortgage Center.

Southern First's mission is to impact lives in the communities we serve, and we are passionate about creating incredible client experiences. One of the most impactful and wealth-building events in a person's life is becoming a homeowner, and for many members of our community, the path to homeownership can be daunting.

Southern First Bank's Dream Mortgage Center logo.

The Dream Mortgage Center is a new concept by Southern First – a mortgage lending and community center with the purpose of creating greater support and opportunities for all to achieve homeownership. With an open and flexible design, the space will allow Southern First to host a variety of events from networking opportunities to community meetings and homebuyer education courses, while also staffed with mortgage lending experts to help guide homebuyers and secure financing.

"Southern First believes in creating upward mobility through homeownership, and we are excited for more opportunities to do so through this space," said Chris Shugart, Chief Mortgage Officer. "We see it as an approachable, welcoming place where partners and community members can gather to learn and work together to improve access to homeownership."

The Dream Mortgage Center will open in the coming weeks in Columbia, South Carolina. Located at 452 Killian Road, the Dream Mortgage Center is situated in a growing and high-traffic area, which is an ideal location for the Southern First team to form long-term relationships with community members and help them throughout their path to homeownership.

"We are incredibly excited to open our Dream Mortgage Center," commented Art Seaver, Chief Executive Officer of the company. "This is an innovative investment in the Columbia market and further demonstrates our commitment to impact lives."

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $3.7 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.

