Southern First Reports Results for First Quarter 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

"While the current interest rate environment continues to be challenging in terms of margin and earnings, we are excited about the outstanding retail deposit growth and record number of client accounts opened during the first quarter of 2023," stated Art Seaver, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to enjoy strong momentum in attracting new clients and recruiting great bankers, which will have a lasting impact on the performance of our Company."

2023 First Quarter Highlights

Net income was $2.7 million and diluted earnings per common share were $0.33 for Q1 2023

Total deposits increased 27% to $3.4 billion at Q1 2023, compared to $2.7 billion at Q1 2022

Total loans increased 28% to $3.4 billion at Q1 2023, compared to $2.7 billion at Q1 2022

Book value per common share increased to $37.16 at Q1 2023, or 6%, over Q1 2022

Record number of new account openings during Q1 2023





Quarter Ended



March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31



2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):











Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,703 5,492 8,413 7,240 7,970 Earnings per common share, diluted

0.33 0.68 1.05 0.90 0.98 Total revenue(1)

22,468 25,826 28,134 27,149 26,091 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)

2.36 % 2.88 % 3.19 % 3.35 % 3.37 % Return on average assets(3)

0.30 % 0.63 % 1.00 % 0.92 % 1.10 % Return on average equity(3)

3.67 % 7.44 % 11.57 % 10.31 % 11.60 % Efficiency ratio(4)

76.12 % 63.55 % 57.03 % 58.16 % 56.28 % Noninterest expense to average assets (3)

1.89 % 1.87 % 1.92 % 2.02 % 2.03 % Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):











Total loans(5) $ 3,417,945 3,273,363 3,030,027 2,845,205 2,660,675 Total deposits

3,426,774 3,133,864 3,001,452 2,870,158 2,708,174 Core deposits(6)

2,946,567 2,759,112 2,723,592 2,588,283 2,541,113 Total assets

3,938,140 3,691,981 3,439,669 3,287,663 3,073,234 Book value per common share

37.16 36.76 35.99 35.39 34.90 Loans to deposits

99.74 % 104.45 % 100.95 % 99.13 % 98.25 % Holding Company Capital Ratios(7):











Total risk-based capital ratio

12.67 % 12.91 % 13.58 % 13.97 % 14.37 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

10.66 % 10.88 % 11.49 % 11.83 % 12.18 % Leverage ratio

8.77 % 9.17 % 9.44 % 9.71 % 10.12 % Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)

10.23 % 10.44 % 11.02 % 11.33 % 11.65 % Tangible common equity(9)

7.60 % 7.98 % 8.37 % 8.60 % 9.06 % Asset Quality Ratios:











Nonperforming assets/ total assets

0.12 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.15 % Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses

5.10 % 4.71 % 5.24 % 7.29 % 7.83 % Loans 30 days or more past due/ loans(5)

0.11 % 0.11 % 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.13 % Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)

0.01 % (0.05 %) (0.06 %) 0.02 % 0.00 % Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)

1.18 % 1.18 % 1.20 % 1.20 % 1.24 % Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans

854.33 % 1,470.74 % 1,388.87 % 1,166.70 % 726.88 %







[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

INCOME STATEMENTS -- Unaudited















Quarter Ended



March 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 (in thousands, except per share data)

2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest income











Loans $ 36,748 33,939 29,752 26,610 23,931 Investment securities

613 562 506 448 474 Federal funds sold

969 525 676 180 59 Total interest income

38,330 35,026 30,934 27,238 24,464 Interest expense











Deposits

17,179 10,329 5,021 1,844 908 Borrowings

727 578 459 510 392 Total interest expense

17,906 10,907 5,480 2,354 1,300 Net interest income

20,424 24,119 25,454 24,884 23,164 Provision for credit losses

1,825 2,325 950 1,775 1,105 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

18,599 21,794 24,504 23,109 22,059 Noninterest income











Mortgage banking income

622 291 1,230 1,184 1,494 Service fees on deposit accounts

325 316 318 327 303 ATM and debit card income

555 558 542 548 514 Income from bank owned life insurance

332 344 315 315 315 Loss on disposal of fixed assets

- - - (394) - Other income

210 198 275 285 301 Total noninterest income

2,044 1,707 2,680 2,265 2,927 Noninterest expense











Compensation and benefits

10,356 9,576 9,843 9,915 9,456 Occupancy

2,457 2,666 2,442 2,219 1,778 Outside service and data processing costs

1,629 1,521 1,529 1,528 1,533 Insurance

689 551 507 367 260 Professional fees

660 788 555 693 599 Marketing

366 282 338 329 269 Other

947 1,029 832 737 790 Total noninterest expenses

17,104 16,413 16,046 15,788 14,685 Income before provision for income taxes

3,539 7,088 11,138 9,586 10,301 Income tax expense

836 1,596 2,725 2,346 2,331 Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,703 5,492 8,413 7,240 7,970













Earnings per common share – Basic $ 0.34 0.69 1.06 0.91 1.00 Earnings per common share – Diluted

0.33 0.68 1.04 0.90 0.98 Basic weighted average common shares

8,026 7,971 7,972 7,945 7,932 Diluted weighted average common shares

8,092 8,071 8,065 8,075 8,096







[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $2.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, a $2.8 million decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022 and a $5.3 million decrease from the first quarter of 2022. Net interest income decreased $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and decreased $2.7 million, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income from the prior quarter and prior year was driven by an increase in interest expense on our deposit accounts related to the Federal Reserve's 475-basis point interest rate hikes during the past 12 months.

The provision for credit losses was $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. The provision expense during the first quarter of 2023, calculated under the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") methodology adopted effective January 1, 2022, includes a $1.9 million provision for loan losses and a $30 thousand reversal of the reserve for unfunded commitments.

Noninterest income totaled $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, a $337 thousand increase from the fourth quarter of 2022 and an $883 thousand decrease from the first quarter of 2022. Mortgage banking income has typically been the largest component of our noninterest income; however, lower mortgage origination volume during the past 12 months, combined with our strategy to keep a larger percentage of these loans in our portfolio, has impacted our profitability. Consequently, mortgage banking income was $622 thousand for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $331 thousand from the prior quarter income and an $872 thousand decrease from the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $17.1 million, a $691 thousand increase from the fourth quarter of 2022, and a $2.4 million increase from the first quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by increases in compensation and benefits, outside service and data processing costs, and insurance expense, while the increase from the prior year related to increases in compensation and benefits, occupancy, and insurance expenses. Compensation and benefits expense increased from the previous quarter and year, driven by annual salary increases, hiring of new team members, and higher benefits expense. Occupancy expense increased from the prior year due to costs associated with the construction and relocation of our headquarters, while insurance costs increased from the prior quarter and year due to higher FDIC insurance premiums.

Our effective tax rate was 23.6% for the first quarter, an increase from 22.5% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and from 22.6% for the first quarter of 2022. The higher tax rate in the first quarter of 2023 relates to the effect of equity compensation transactions on our tax rate during the quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited





For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(3) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(3) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(3) Interest-earning assets

















Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 85,966 $ 969 4.57 % $ 60,176 $ 525 3.46 % $ 89,096 $ 59 0.27 % Investment securities, taxable 87,521 530 2.46 % 86,594 515 2.36 % 113,101 425 1.52 % Investment securities, nontaxable(2) 10,266 106 4.21 % 9,987 61 2.42 % 11,899 64 2.17 % Loans(10) 3,334,530 36,748 4.47 % 3,165,061 33,939 4.25 % 2,573,978 23,931 3.77 % Total interest-earning assets 3,518,283 38,353 4.42 % 3,321,818 35,040 4.18 % 2,788,074 24,479 3.56 % Noninterest-earning assets 161,310



162,924



152,565



Total assets $3,679,593



$3,484,742



$2,940,639



Interest-bearing liabilities

















NOW accounts $ 303,176 440 0.59 % $ 343,541 379 0.44 % $ 406,054 115 0.11 % Savings & money market 1,661,878 11,992 2.93 % 1,529,532 7,657 1.99 % 1,242,225 618 0.20 % Time deposits 543,425 4,747 3.54 % 405,907 2,293 2.24 % 158,720 175 0.45 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,508,479 17,179 2.78 % 2,278,980 10,329 1.80 % 1,806,999 908 0.20 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 18,243 200 4.45 % 7,594 81 4.23 % 16,626 12 0.29 % Subordinated debentures 36,224 527 5.90 % 36,197 497 5.45 % 36,116 380 4.27 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,562,946 17,906 2.83 % 2,322,771 10,907 1.86 % 1,859,741 1,300 0.28 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 818,123



869,314



802,299



Shareholders' equity 298,524



292,657



278,600



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $3,679,593



$3,484,742



$2,940,639



Net interest spread



1.59 %



2.32 %



3.28 % Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin

$20,447 2.36 %

$24,133 2.88 %

$23,179 3.37 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)

23



14



15

Net interest income

$20,424



$24,119



$23,164































[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net interest income was $20.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, a $3.7 million decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by a $7.0 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $3.3 million increase in interest income, on a taxable basis. The increase in interest expense was driven by $229.5 million growth in average interest-bearing deposit balances at an average rate of 2.78%, a 98-basis points increase over the previous quarter, partially offset by $169.5 million growth in average loan balances at a yield of 4.47%, an increase of 22-basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022. In comparison to the first quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $2.7 million, resulting primarily from $701.5 million growth in average interest-bearing deposit balances during the 13 months ended March 31, 2023, combined with a 258-basis point increase in deposit rates. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.36% for the first quarter of 2023, a 52-basis point decrease from 2.88% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a 101-basis point decrease from 3.37% for the first quarter of 2022. As a result of the Federal Reserve's 475-basis point interest rate hikes during the past 12 months, the rate on our interest-bearing liabilities has increased by 255-basis points during the first quarter of 2023 in comparison to the first quarter of 2022. However, the yield on our interest-earning assets, driven by our loan portfolio, has increased by only 86-basis points during the same time period, resulting in the lower net interest margin during the first quarter of 2023.

BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited





Ending Balance





March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023 2022 2022 2022 2022

Assets













Cash and cash equivalents:













Cash and due from banks $ 22,213 18,788 16,530 21,090 20,992

Federal funds sold

242,642 101,277 139,544 124,462 95,093

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

7,350 50,809 4,532 36,538 33,131

Total cash and cash equivalents

272,205 170,874 160,606 182,090 149,216

Investment securities:













Investment securities available for sale

94,036 93,347 91,521 98,991 106,978

Other investments

10,097 10,833 5,449 5,065 4,104

Total investment securities

104,133 104,180 96,970 104,056 111,082

Mortgage loans held for sale

6,979 3,917 9,243 18,329 17,840

Loans (5)

3,417,945 3,273,363 3,030,027 2,845,205 2,660,675

Less allowance for credit losses

(40,435) (38,639) (36,317) (34,192) (32,944)

Loans, net

3,377,510 3,234,724 2,993,710 2,811,013 2,627,731

Bank owned life insurance

51,453 51,122 50,778 50,463 50,148

Property and equipment, net

97,806 99,183 99,530 96,674 95,129

Deferred income taxes

12,087 12,522 18,425 15,078 10,635

Other assets

15,967 15,459 10,407 9,960 10,859

Total assets $ 3,938,140 3,691,981 3,439,669 3,287,663 3,072,640

Liabilities













Deposits $ 3,426,774 3,133,864 3,001,452 2,870,158 2,708,174

FHLB Advances

125,000 175,000 60,000 50,000 -

Subordinated debentures

36,241 36,214 36,187 36,160 36,133

Other liabilities

50,775 52,391 54,245 48,708 49,809

Total liabilities

3,638,790 3,397,469 3,151,884 3,005,026 2,794,116

Shareholders' equity













Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized

- - - - -

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized

80 80 80 80 80

Nonvested restricted stock

(4,462) (3,306) (3,348) (3,230) (3,425)

Additional paid-in capital

120,683 119,027 118,433 117,714 117,286

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,775) (13,410) (14,009) (10,143) (6,393)

Retained earnings

194,824 192,121 186,629 178,216 170,976

Total shareholders' equity

299,350 294,512 287,785 282,637 278,524

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,938,140 3,691,981 3,439,669 3,287,663 3,072,640

Common Stock













Book value per common share $ 37.16 36.76 35.99 35.39 34.90

Stock price:













High

45.05 49.50 47.16 50.09 65.02

Low

30.70 41.46 41.66 42.25 50.84

Period end

30.70 45.75 41.66 43.59 50.84

Common shares outstanding

8,048 8,011 7,997 7,986 7,981



























[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited





Quarter Ended



March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (dollars in thousands)

2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Nonperforming Assets











Commercial











Non-owner occupied RE $ 1,384 247 253 981 1,026 Commercial business

1,196 182 79 - - Consumer











Real estate

1,075 1,099 904 552 1,482 Home equity

1,078 1,099 1,379 1,398 2,024 Total nonaccrual loans

4,733 2,627 2,615 2,931 4,532 Other real estate owned

- - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 4,733 2,627 2,615 2,931 4,532 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:











Total assets

0.12 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.15 % Total loans

0.14 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.17 % Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses

5.10 % 4.71 % 5.24 % 7.29 % 7.83 %



Quarter Ended



March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (dollars in thousands)

2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Allowance for Credit Losses











Balance, beginning of period $ 38,639 36,317 34,192 32,944 30,408 CECL adjustment

- - - - 1,500 Loans charged-off

(161) - - (316) (169) Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

102 22 1,600 39 180 Net loans (charged-off) recovered

(59) 22 1,600 (277) 11 Provision for credit losses

1,855 2,300 525 1,525 1,025 Balance, end of period $ 40,435 38,639 36,317 34,192 32,944 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.18 % 1.18 % 1.20 % 1.20 % 1.24 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

854.33 % 1,470.74 % 1,388.87 % 1,166.70 % 726.88 % Net charge-offs to average loans QTD (annualized)

0.01 % 0.00 % (0.22 %) 0.04 % 0.00 %

Total nonperforming assets increased by $2.1 million during the first quarter of 2023, representing 0.12% of total assets, compared to 0.07% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets during the first quarter of 2023 results primarily from three commercial loans that went on nonaccrual status. In addition, our classified asset ratio increased to 5.10% for the first quarter of 2023 from 4.71% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased from 7.83% in the first quarter of 2022. The improvement from the first quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of six hotel loans, or $18.5 million in the aggregate, we upgraded from substandard during the prior year.

On March 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $40.4 million, or 1.18% of total loans, compared to $38.6 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, and $32.9 million, or 1.24% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. We had net charge-offs of $59 thousand, or 0.01% annualized, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net recoveries of $22 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022 and net recoveries of $11 thousand for the first quarter of 2022. There was a provision for credit losses of $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to a provision of $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a provision of $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2022.

LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited







Quarter Ended



March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (dollars in thousands)

2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Commercial











Owner occupied RE $ 615,094 612,901 572,972 551,544 527,776 Non-owner occupied RE

928,059 862,579 799,569 741,263 705,811 Construction

94,641 109,726 85,850 84,612 75,015 Business

495,161 468,112 419,312 389,790 352,932 Total commercial loans

2,132,955 2,053,318 1,877,703 1,767,209 1,661,534 Consumer











Real estate

993,258 931,278 873,471 812,130 745,667 Home equity

180,974 179,300 171,904 161,512 155,678 Construction

71,137 80,415 77,798 76,878 72,627 Other

39,621 29,052 29,151 27,476 25,169 Total consumer loans

1,284,990 1,220,045 1,152,324 1,077,996 999,141 Total gross loans, net of deferred fees

3,417,945 3,273,363 3,030,027 2,845,205 2,660,675 Less—allowance for credit losses

(40,435) (38,639) (36,317) (34,192) (32,944) Total loans, net $ 3,377,510 3,234,724 2,993,710 2,811,013 2,627,731

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited







Quarter Ended



March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (dollars in thousands)

2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Non-interest bearing $ 740,534 804,115 791,050 799,169 779,262 Interest bearing:











NOW accounts

303,743 318,030 357,862 364,189 416,322 Money market accounts

1,748,562 1,506,418 1,452,958 1,320,329 1,238,866 Savings

39,706 40,673 42,335 41,944 41,630 Time, less than $250,000

106,679 89,877 79,387 62,340 57,972 Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over

487,550 374,751 277,860 282,187 174,122 Total deposits $ 3,426,774 3,133,864 3,001,452 2,870,158 2,708,174

Footnotes to tables:

(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis. (3) Annualized for the respective three-month period. (4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale. (6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000. (7) March 31, 2023 ratios are preliminary. (8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets. (9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets. (10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.

ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES

Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $3.9 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "lasting," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may continue to affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; and (8) elevated inflation which causes adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (9) any increase in FDIC assessments which will increase our cost of doing business; and (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL & MEDIA CONTACT:

ART SEAVER 864-679-9010

WEB SITE: www.southernfirst.com

SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.