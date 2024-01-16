Southern Florida's Preeminent Longevity Medicine Provider Breaks Ground on Second Location to Meet Rising Demand

FLINT, Mich., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctors Studio, a Forum Health Network provider, led by renowned regenerative and longevity medicine physician Dr. Lisbeth Roy, announces the opening of its second state-of-the-art functional medicine clinic in Jupiter, Florida.

The Boca Raton-based clinic previously joined Forum Health's network of integrative and functional medicine providers in 2022 with Dr. Roy serving as the Chief Strategic Officer. Due to overwhelming demand, an extension of the Doctors Studio brand was built to offer the Jupiter community the most advanced non-surgical treatments and personalized programs for optimal wellness, performance, anti-aging, longevity, sexual health and a special focus on prostate wellness.

Dr. Lisbeth Roy, CEO of Doctors Studio and Chief Strategic Officer of Forum Health: "This expansion allows us to transform even more lives with customized, data-driven programs, progressive technology and treatment solutions. And the demand for this type of care is greater than ever. It's estimated the regenerative medicine market is poised to reach $40.6 billion by 2027 signaling the increasing desire for a higher level of care."

Dr. Roy's reputation as an "out-of-the-box" thinker for her personalized root cause approach to the diagnosis and treatment of disease has propelled her to the forefront of the longevity medicine movement. She has over a decade of experience and is board certified in anti-aging, functional and corrective medicine.

The new Doctors Studio location will offer:

Prostate Wellness Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Medical Weight Loss Injections

Epigenetic Testing

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy

Aesthetics

IV Therapy

Sexual Health

EBOO, Ozone and UBI Therapy

Rapamycin, NMN, and NAD+ for Longevity

Senolytic Therapy for Age-Reversal

Adam Puttkammer, Forum Health President: "Dr. Roy is a trailblazer and we're honored to have her as our Chief Strategic Officer and as a member of our network. This expansion not only allows us to extend our reach with transformative services, but to continue bringing functional and longevity medicine into the mainstream."

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine. Our providers take a root-cause approach to care exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. For more, visit www.forumhealth.com.

