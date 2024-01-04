Texas' Leading Hormone Optimization and Aesthetics Clinic Joins Fastest Growing Functional Medicine Network

Forum Health welcomes its ninth clinic in the state of Texas and expands specialized anti-aging care. 

FLINT, Mich., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, leading nationwide network of integrative and functional medicine providers, has acquired Birken Medical Aesthetics in The Woodlands, TX, cementing its position at the forefront of the rapidly expanding hormone health and anti-aging industries.

This strategic move places Forum Health in a prime position to capitalize on the need for specialized hormone healthcare, specifically menopause care with the market valued at USD 16.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.33% from 2023 to 2030.

Adam Puttkammer, Forum Health President: "The acquisition of Birken Medical Aesthetics is part of Forum Health's commitment to transform the healthcare experience that has fallen short when it comes to aging. We are determined to broaden healthcare choices for men and women as they age and our expansion in Texas marks another stride in bringing this vision to life."

Birken Medical Aesthetics, founded by Randy Birken, MD, is the Houston area's foremost hub for groundbreaking anti-aging health treatments including:

  • Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
  • Weight Management
  • IV Therapy
  • Aesthetics Procedures

Additionally, it is renowned for specializing in naturally rejuvenating energy and a youthful glow utilizing the most advanced bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, tailored for both men and women, in addition to a suite of in-office, non-invasive aesthetic treatments.

Dr. Randy Birken: "Since our inception in 1980, Birken Medical Aesthetics has been at the forefront of wellness in Houston. Teaming up with Forum Health enables us to expand our cutting-edge health offerings and continue delivering innovative aesthetic and bioidentical hormone therapies to our clients, helping them look and feel their best."

Forum Health remains dedicated to optimizing healthcare, cutting-edge aesthetics, and offering its clients a comprehensive range of services tailored to their evolving needs.
About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine. Our providers take a root-cause approach to care exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. For more, visit www.forumhealth.com.

SOURCE Forum Health, LLC

