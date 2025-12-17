SOUTHERN GLAZER'S WORKERS IN NEVADA JOIN TEAMSTERS

Reno Workers Latest Group to Choose Teamsters Representation

RENO, Nev., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits in Reno, Nevada, have voted to join Teamsters Local 533. The 33 new members work as merchandisers, reset specialists, fulfillment specialists, and logistics coordinators.

"These new members know that workers in their industry get more as Teamsters. They are joining a growing movement of Southern Glazer's workers who are organizing with the Teamsters for strong contracts, higher wages, and respect in the workplace," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference.

The Reno workers join 1,053 of their colleagues nationwide who have chosen Teamsters representation since 2023, including drivers and warehouse workers at their facility.

"This win shows what's possible when workers stick together and work toward a common goal," said Gary Watson, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 533. "We look forward to working with our new members to negotiate a strong Teamsters contract."

"We are excited to join the drivers and warehouse workers at our facility as Teamsters," said Brittany Young, a merchandiser and new member of Local 533. "Our co-workers showed us the power we can have with one collective voice. We work hard and look forward to demanding our worth at the bargaining table."

This organizing win was due to the effort of the Joint Council 7 Organizing Program, which brings together organizers from both the International Union and the Joint Council to work together and combine resources to win campaigns.

Chartered in 1934, Teamsters Local 533 represents about 2,500 workers in various trades throughout Reno and Northern Nevada. For more information, go to http://teamsters533.org/

