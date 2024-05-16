SOUTHERN GLAZER'S WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 667

Memphis Workers Are Latest Group to Join Teamsters at Wine and Liquor Distributor

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine and liquor distribution workers at Southern Glazer's have joined Teamsters Local 667 in Memphis, Tenn. The warehouse workers and drivers united for a stronger voice in their workplace to address years of concerns on the job.

"We heard from other drivers at different liquor companies in Memphis about their wages and standards that are better than ours, and when we found out they were Teamsters, we knew what we had to do," said Montas Smith, a driver at Southern Glazer's.

Smith and his co-workers are seeking higher wages, improved health care benefits, entry into the Western Conference of Teamsters Pension Trust, better working conditions, and respect.

"We are proud of our new members at Southern Glazer's for organizing, and we intend to raise them to the standard the Teamsters have set in the Memphis market," said Herman Lewis, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 667. "We look forward to negotiating a contract that addresses our new members' needs and values their hard work."

With the help of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference, Local 667 negotiated a card-check agreement with the company. The workers' union authorization cards were counted and Southern Glazer's formally recognized Local 667 as the bargaining representative for the group. The win for workers in Memphis follows recent organizing by Southern Glazer's workers in New Mexico who joined Teamsters Local 492 via card check.

"Congratulations to Southern Glazer's workers in Memphis who united to secure strong Teamsters representation," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "We look forward to more workers in this industry and at Southern Glazer's joining the Teamsters."

