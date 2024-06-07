TEAMSTERS-BACKED WAREHOUSE PROTECTION BILL APPROVED BY N.Y. LEGISLATURE

Union Urges Governor Hochul Sign Bill to Keep Warehouse Workers Safe

ALBANY, N.Y., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York State Legislature passed new legislation today, championed by the New York State Conference of Teamsters, requiring Amazon and other major warehouse operators to design their facilities to put worker safety first. The Teamsters and allies in the New Yorkers for a Fair Economy coalition are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to sign the bill into law.

"The Warehouse Worker Injury Reduction Act makes New York a national leader in taking on the Amazon injury crisis," said Thomas Quackenbush, President of Teamsters Joint Council 18. "Workers are suffering preventable injuries because employers like Amazon are putting their profits ahead of safety. This legislation will force companies to change their warehouse design and practices to prioritize workers."

"New York has the highest warehouse injury rates in the nation, and that doesn't count the injuries that go unreported," said Jeff Brylski, President of Teamsters Joint Council 46. "Too often, workers at Amazon and other major warehouse companies are told to take an ibuprofen and get back to work, when what they really need is to be seen by a doctor. The Warehouse Worker Injury Reduction Act will ensure that workers have access to qualified medical professionals and can be safe on the job."

"The Teamsters thank Senator Ramos, Assemblymember Bronson, and legislative leaders for guiding this groundbreaking bill through the legislative process," said Thomas Gesualdi, President of Teamsters Joint Council 16. "It is on the verge of becoming law today because warehouse workers mobilized to demand the strongest protections in their industry. We urge Governor Hochul to take this crisis seriously and sign the Warehouse Worker Injury Reduction Act into law as soon as possible."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

