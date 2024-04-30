Southern Home Services Acquires David Gray Electrical, Plumbing, Heating & Air, Strengthening Florida Presence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Home Services, an operator of leading home service companies, is pleased to announce its acquisition of David Gray Electrical, Plumbing, Heating & Air. Known for their exceptional plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services, David Gray Electrical, Plumbing, Heating & Air has become a household name in Jacksonville and the surrounding areas.

Left to Right: Gary Gray, owner of David Gray, with Southern Home Services CEO, Bryan Benak.

"We are thrilled to welcome David Gray Electrical, Plumbing, Heating & Air into our family," said Bryan Benak, CEO of Southern Home Services. "This partnership not only expands our reach but also enhances our ability to deliver unparalleled service and expertise to the Jacksonville community." This acquisition aligns with Southern Home Services' mission to be the premier provider of comfort, safety, and energy solutions for homeowners.

Gary Gray, CEO of David Gray Electrical, Plumbing, Heating & Air, commented, "Joining forces with Southern Home Services represents a strategic advancement for our company. Their resources and industry knowledge will undoubtedly propel us forward, enhancing our service capabilities and reach."

As Southern Home Services integrates David Gray, the focus remains on maintaining the high standards of customer service and satisfaction that David Gray is known for. By pooling resources and expertise, Southern aims to elevate the overall customer experience and strengthen relationships with homeowners throughout the region.

David Gray will continue to operate under its current name and branding, ensuring a smooth and seamless transition for customers and employees alike. Southern Home Services is dedicated to retaining current employees and values their significant contributions to the company's success.

