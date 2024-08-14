Southern Home Services Acquires Elite Electric, Plumbing & Air, Further Expanding Strong Florida Presence

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Home Services, an operator of leading home service companies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Elite Electric, Plumbing & Air today. Known for their exceptional plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services, Elite Electrical, Plumbing & Air has become a household name in Port St. Lucie and the surrounding areas.

Elite Electric, Plumbing & Air General Manager, Joshua McLaughlin and Southern Home Services Chief Operating Officer, Drew Poskon.

"We are excited to welcome Elite Electric, Plumbing & Air into our growing family of brands," stated Jarrod Brinker, Chief Strategy Officer for Southern Home Services. "This partnership not only further secures our contiguous coverage along the I-95 corridor between Fernandina Beach to the north and West Palm Beach to the south, but also strengthens Elite's capacity to provide exceptional services and expertise to the Port St. Lucie community."

"Aligning with Southern Home Services will enable Elite to grow and advance rapidly," said John Pankraz, co-owner of Elite Electric, Plumbing & Air. "Their resources and industry expertise will be crucial in helping us elevate our customer support and drive business growth to the next level."

As Southern Home Services integrates Elite into their family of brands, the focus remains on maintaining the high standards of customer service and satisfaction that the company is known for. By pooling resources and expertise, Southern aims to strengthen relationships with homeowners throughout the region.

Elite will continue to operate under its current name, ensuring a smooth and seamless transition for customers and employees alike. Southern Home Services is dedicated to retaining current employees and values their significant contributions to the company's established success.

