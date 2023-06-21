Southern Home Services Announces Acquisition of Pro-Tech Air Conditioning & Plumbing Service, a leading provider of air conditioning, heating, and plumbing services.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Home Services ("Southern"), a leading provider of essential residential and light commercial home services, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Pro-Tech Air Conditioning & Plumbing ("Pro-Tech"), a leading local customer-focused home services contractor, specializing in heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality and plumbing services to their many residential customers throughout the greater Orlando market.

Pictured from left to right, Drew Poskon, Southern COO, Hector Rebollo, President, Lorenzo Mendoza, HVAC Service Manager & Bryan Benak, Southern CEO.
"We are thrilled to welcome Pro-Tech into the Southern family," said Jarrod Brinker, Chief Strategy Officer at Southern Home Services. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our goal of enhancing our service offerings in the lower Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions and expands our market presence in our own home market of Orlando. We believe Pro-Tech's strong reputation for quality services and customer satisfaction will greatly benefit our customers and partners. In time, we anticipate expanding our service offering to include electrical and home standby generators – part of our "One Call. One Company." operating philosophy. In addition to added service lines, we are committed to providing the same high level of service that Pro-Tech customers have come to expect, and we look forward to building lasting relationships with homeowners in the area."

Since its inception in 1961, Pro-Tech has been a trusted provider of residential home services in Orlando, Windermere, Clermont, Winter Park, Lake Nona, Sanford, Lake Mary, Maitland, College Park and surrounding areas. The company is highly rated and regarded for its commitment to quality, customer service, and community involvement.

Hector Rebollo, President and Owner of Pro-Tech said, "We decided to partner with Southern Home Services because of their customer-first approach. Our combined expertise and resources will enable us to provide our customers with the best possible solutions and create new growth opportunities for our employees and the business as a whole." Hector added, "We are a family atmosphere here at Pro-Tech and I saw the same things from the team at Southern Home Services. I am excited to see where the partnership takes us moving forward."

Under the terms of the agreement, Pro-Tech will continue to operate under their current name and branding, and all current employees will be retained.

Orlando area homeowners can learn more about Pro-Tech's products and services through their website www.protechac.com, or by calling (407) 494-2461.

Headquartered in Maitland, Florida, Southern Home Services operates heating, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical home service businesses in the United States. As part of the broader Southern team, Pro-Tech will join Southern's family of twenty-four other service brands across ten states.

Since its inception in 2016, Southern Home Services has remained one of the home service industry's premier growth platforms driving both organic initiatives and an accretive acquisition strategy focused on market-leading brands. For more information about Southern's acquisition program, visit www.southernhomeservices.com/acquisitions.

