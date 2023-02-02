Southern Home Services Continues Mid-Atlantic Expansion with Purchase of AirPlus Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical

LORTON, Va., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Home Services ("Southern") announced the acquisition of AirPlus Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical ("AirPlus" or the "Company") on Monday. The acquisition of AirPlus represents Southern's second investment in northern Virginia and expands their existing heating, air conditioning and plumbing service offering to include electrical service and Generac generator installation.

For over eighteen years, AirPlus has offered high-quality heating, air conditioning, electrical, plumbing and generator installation services to homeowners throughout Arlington, Alexandria, Lorton, Fredericksburg and surrounding areas. Customers have long known AirPlus for its exceptional customer service and best-in-class service and workmanship.

"We are thrilled that Joe and the AirPlus team have bought into our growth strategy in the mid-Atlantic market. AirPlus has a dominant presence in and around Arlington, Alexandria and Lorton as well as the valuable Fredericksburg market on the southern end of the greater D.C. metro area. We see a lot of value in partnering them up with the M.E. Flow team in order to better serve our customer base. The Company's customer-first approach and brand recognition made it an excellent fit for the Southern Home Services family of brands," said Jarrod Brinker, Chief Strategy Officer at Southern Home Services. "Our goal is to provide best-in-class service to the thousands of homeowners that call this area of Virginia home. With more scale, we have the ability to invest in each and every employee and provide them with the tools and training needed to advance their careers. Customers can expect the same great service they have always enjoyed from AirPlus."

"We have evaluated several potential partners over the years but we didn't have a strong cultural fit until we were introduced to Southern. We chose to partner with them because of the strong alignment with our family-friendly company culture and values. Our employees will have more resources and growth opportunities and our customers can expect even better service levels," said Joe Allen, CEO & Owner of AirPlus. "I look forward to the partnership and seeing the continued growth of the Company."

Northern Virginia area homeowners can learn more about AirPlus' products and services through their website, www.airplusair.com or by calling (703) 634-5400.

Headquartered in Maitland, Florida, Southern Home Services operates heating, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical home service businesses in the United States. As part of the broader Southern team, AirPlus joins Southern's family of twenty-one other service brands across ten states.

Since its inception in 2016, Southern Home Services has remained one of the home service industry's premier growth platforms driving both organic initiatives and an accretive acquisition strategy focused on industry-leading brands. For more information about Southern's acquisition program, visit www.southernhomeservices.com/acquisitions.

