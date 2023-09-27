Southern Home Services Enters New Market with the Acquisition of Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., a Leading HVAC Company in Maryland

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Home Services, a trusted provider of comprehensive home comfort solutions, proudly announces its recent acquisition of Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., a highly regarded local HVAC contractor specializing in heating, air conditioning, and indoor air quality services. This strategic acquisition strengthens Southern Home Services' offerings and market share with its first business unit in Maryland, further solidifying its position as a leader in the home services industry.

Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., located in Maryland, has built a stellar reputation locally by focusing on exceptional customer service and delivering high-quality heating and air conditioning solutions to its residential clientele. The acquisition of Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. aligns perfectly with Southern Home Services' mission and vision of providing superior customer service and becoming the go-to provider of comfort, safety, and energy solutions for savvy homeowners.

"The addition of Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. to the Southern family of brands is an exciting milestone for us," said Bryan Benak, CEO of Southern Home Services. "Our remarkable regional growth over the past few years is a testament to our unique business model. This acquisition plays a crucial role in expanding our footprint in the greater Mid-Atlantic area, a key market for us."

Jarrod Brinker, Chief Strategy Officer, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. to the Southern Home Services family of brands. Our home office will provide expert support while preserving their local brand identity. This seamless integration will enhance operations and allow us to maintain unparalleled customer support."

Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. has served the Gaithersburg and surrounding areas for forty years. "We have always focused on a 'customer-first' approach, and the culture at Southern Home Services aligns well with this priority," said Wendell Nixon, owner of Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. "This partnership will give our team access to greater resources and open doors to incredible career growth within the larger organization. We are excited to be a part of the Southern Home Services family."

As Southern Home Services transitions Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.into its fold, the focus remains on preserving the strong reputation and customer satisfaction that

Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. has built over the years. By combining resources and expertise, Southern Home Services aims to further elevate the customer experience and build lasting relationships with homeowners in the area.

Under the terms of the agreement, Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. will continue to operate under its current name and branding, ensuring a seamless transition for customers and partners. Southern Home Services remains committed to retaining all current employees, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the company's success.

About Southern Home Services

Southern Home Services, a trusted provider of comprehensive heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical services across the United States, has been enhancing home comfort and safety since 2016. Our certified professionals deliver quality solutions with exceptional customer service, upholding our core values of trust, integrity, and southern charm. We are dedicated to ensuring your home systems operate smoothly, offering reliability and peace of mind in every season. For more information, visit www.southernhomeservices.com .

