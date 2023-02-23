Southern Home Services To Be Featured On Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Home Services, a leading home improvement company in the Southeast and Midwest, is excited to announce that it will be featured in an upcoming episode of Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid. The episode will be made available for public television stations throughout the United States, with an estimated household reach of 60 million household throughout the run of the program.

The segment will feature interviews with various Southern Home Services staff members, including: CEO, Bryan Benak, who will discuss the company's commitment to providing best-in-class home services; CSO, Jarrod Brinker, who will speak to the company's acquisition efforts; CHRO, Barbara Ward, who will relay the many career growth opportunities available to staff members; and Regional Vice-President, Jason Minor, who will recount his personal, upward journey through the trades.

The segment will also showcase some of the company's experienced on-field staff members who have helped to build Southern Home Services' reputation for quality workmanship, outstanding customer service, and exceptional value.

"Southern Home Services is very happy to have partnered with Viewpoint in promoting the opportunities for everyone considering a career in the skilled trades," said CEO, Bryan Benak.

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is a popular television series that features interviews with leaders in various industries, highlighting their accomplishments, challenges, and future plans. Previous guests featured by the development team behind the program have included notable figures such as Colin Powell and George H.W. Bush.

The Southern Home Services segment on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid will be distributed to public television stations in March. In addition to the television segment, Southern Home Services will also be featured on the Viewpoint website and social media channels.

For more information about Southern Home Services, visit their website at southernhomeservices.com, or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Southern Home Services