Southern Power Closes Sale of Nacogdoches Generating Facility to Austin Energy

ATLANTA, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Power, a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Company, today completed the previously announced sale of the Nacogdoches Generating Facility to Austin Energy for $460 million, subject to customary working capital adjustments.

"The sale of the biomass facility provides benefits to Southern Power and offers Austin Energy the opportunity to own a significant regional energy resource," said Southern Power President, Bill Grantham. "Proceeds from this transaction will be used to strengthen the balance sheet of Southern Company, help meet projected equity needs and further de-risk financing plans."

Barclays served as the financial advisor and Baker Botts served as primary legal counsel to Southern Power.

About Southern Power

Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, is a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider meeting the electricity needs of municipalities, electric cooperatives, investor-owned utilities, and commercial and industrial customers. Southern Power and its subsidiaries own 48 facilities operating or under construction in 11 states with more than 11,200 MW of generating capacity in Alabama, California, Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas.



About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information contained in this release is forward-looking information based on current expectations and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements concerning the expected benefits of the disposition and the expected use of proceeds. Southern Company and Southern Power caution that there are certain factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Southern Company and Southern Power; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Southern Company's and Southern Power's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: the impact of recent and future federal and state regulatory changes, including tax and environmental laws and regulations and other laws and regulations to which Southern Company and Southern Power are subject, as well as changes in application of existing laws and regulations; variations in demand for electricity; available sources and costs of natural gas and other fuels; transmission constraints; advances in technology; ongoing renewable energy partnerships and development agreements; the ability to successfully operate generating facilities; internal restructuring or other restructuring options that may be pursued; potential business strategies, including acquisitions or dispositions of assets or businesses, including the proposed disposition of Plant Mankato, which cannot be assured to be completed or beneficial to Southern Power; the ability of counterparties of Southern Power to make payments as and when due and to perform as required; the ability to obtain new short- and long-term contracts with wholesale customers; interest rate fluctuations and financial market conditions and the results of financing efforts; access to capital markets and other financing sources; changes in Southern Company's or Southern Power's credit ratings; catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes and other storms, droughts, pandemic health events or other similar occurrences; the direct or indirect effects on the Southern Company system's business resulting from incidents affecting the U.S. electric grid, natural gas pipeline infrastructure, or operation of generating or storage resources; impairments of goodwill or long-lived assets; and the effect of accounting pronouncements issued periodically by standard-setting bodies. Southern Company and Southern Power expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward‐looking information.

