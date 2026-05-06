PEPSI-COLA WORKERS IN GEORGIA JOIN TEAMSTERS

Sales Representatives in Stonecrest Secure Representation with Local 528

JONESBORO, Ga., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 30 workers at the Pepsi facility in Stonecrest, Ga., have voted to join Teamsters Local 528. The sales representatives organized for fair wages, stronger workplace protections, and respect.

"We are proud to welcome these new members to the Teamsters," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "This win follows a string of organizing wins at Pepsi facilities in Georgia. These workers are a determined group, and they know they deserve more than they are currently getting."

"This strong and dedicated group remained focused and were not willing to be deterred from their goal of becoming Teamsters. We have great momentum at this company and look forward to supporting this group as they fight for a fair first contract," said Donnie Newell, a Business Agent with Local 528.

After the workers marched on the boss to express their desire to form a union, the company tried to step in and asked for a year to make improvements. The workers were not fooled by the offer and remained committed to forcing real change at their workplace.

"We felt that we couldn't put our trust in the company, so we came together as a team to help everyone understand the benefits of joining the union," said Alfred Kitchens, a 29-year sales representative at Pepsi. "We couldn't be happier that we were able to work not only as coworkers but now as family to win this election. We are excited to go on to fight for a strong Teamster contract."

Local 528 represents thousands of working men and women throughout the state of Georgia. For more information, please visit teamsterslocal528.org.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 528