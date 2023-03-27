Southern Recipe Small Batch Launches New Innovative Brand Extension, KRUTONES®

Leading Pork Rind Brand Brings Pork Rind Croutons to Market

DALLAS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Recipe Small Batch , the leading authentic, handcrafted, small batch pork rind, is proud to announce the newest addition to its nationally-celebrated collection of gourmet pork rinds. New Butter & Garlic and Italian Style KRUTONES® (pronounced Crew-Tone-Ez) will join the brand's lineup, bringing true innovation as they sit alongside traditional croutons and other salad and soup toppers on shelf. Each new SKU boasts five grams of collagen just one gram of total carbohydrates per serving and is also gluten free. With the launch of KRUTONES® in April 2023 at an SRP of $3.99 for each 2-ounce pouch, Southern Recipe Small Batch will once again elevate the pork rind category overall.

Southern Recipe Small Batch, the leading authentic, handcrafted, small batch pork rind, is proud to announce the newest addition to its nationally-celebrated collection of gourmet pork rinds. New Butter & Garlic and Italian Style KRUTONES® (pronounced Crew-Tone-Ez) will join the brand’s lineup, bringing true innovation as they sit alongside traditional croutons and other salad and soup toppers on shelf. (PRNewsfoto/Southern Recipe Small Batch)

Being gluten-free, low carb and high in collagen, KRUTONES® are a flavorful alternative to traditional croutons and salad toppers. KRUTONES® will become available in two savory varieties, elevating the salad and soup experience, including Butter & Garlic and Italian Style . We're challenging shoppers to "Not be a Square" and think of croutons in a new light. Snack on them right out of the bag, toss them in a salad or use them as a crunchy topper for your favorite soups for a guilt-free and exciting take on the traditional.

"We've worked hard to educate today's consumer about pork rinds and demystify the category, overall. With the opportunity to bring Southern Recipe Small Batch to shoppers in a different part of the grocery store, we're confident we'll be able to broaden our audience and adopt new, loyal pork rinds lovers," shared Mark Singleton, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Southern Recipe Small Batch. "Casual snackers, dieters, foodies and everyone in between are sure to love KRUTONES®."

Southern Recipe Small Batch has defined itself, once again, as the pork rind for every consumer. For a snack historically purchased by men, Southern Recipe Small Batch's pork rinds are carefully crafted to speak to every consumer with a craving for the bold. As a part of the Rudolph Foods company, Southern Recipe Small Batch brings to life family history and hard work by continuing to use their family's secret cooking method. Nearly 70 years of experience ensures that consumers can trust the quality in every bag.

About Southern Recipe Small Batch

Southern Recipe Small Batch, a division of Southern Recipe – "The tastiest crunch in the South" – is a small batch, handcrafted brand of pork rinds. Developed with the purpose of delivering iconic flavor in a nostalgic recipe, Southern Recipe Small Batch offers this traditionally indulgent Southern snack in internationally inspired flavors that boast eight grams of protein, low carbs and are naturally gluten free. For additional information, visit SouthernRecipeSmallBatch.com.

SouthernRecipeSmallBatch.com

Facebook.com/SouthernRecipeSmallBatch

Instagram.com/southernrecipesmallbatch/

Pinterest.com/SRsmallbatch

YouTube.com

Tiktok.com/@southernrecipesmallbatch

SOURCE Southern Recipe Small Batch