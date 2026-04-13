Southern Renewable Energy Association launches Powering Arkansas initiative

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Renewable Energy Association Executive Director Simon Mahan today announced the official launch of Powering Arkansas as a collaborative statewide effort to bring affordable, clean energy within reach to all Arkansans.

Powering Arkansas supports providing timely and accurate information about energy issues across Arkansas. The initiative's Mission Statement notes:

"Powering Arkansas serves the people of Arkansas by advocating for an affordable and resilient grid. We believe reliable electricity is foundational to families' well-being and to local economies. By uniting decisionmakers, communities, and developers, we work to strengthen the grid. Our goal is to empower Arkansans across the state - from rural towns to urban centers - with access to dependable, affordable power, and build resilience against rising energy costs and extreme weather."

Bringing together stakeholders from civic organizations, local and state government, industry and communities around the state to start impactful conversations around energy affordability and burdens, expand access to reliable power, and debunk misinformation about energy and transmission is why SREA created the Powering initiatives, Mahan said. To date, SREA has launched similar initiatives in Georgia and Louisiana.

"Energy is at the heart of everything that underpins a civil society, yet most people are in the dark when it comes to how the electric system works," Mahan said, "Powering Arkansas is an effort to empower Arkansans with facts and information about our shared energy systems, but also to pull back the curtain on how decisions are made, and help shape our state's future."

Mahan said that the effort will help connect people with information on all energy related issues with a focus on clean energy issues in the Natural State. "Arkansas needs more power to grow, and Powering Arkansas will help ensure development occurs responsibly with clean, affordable, and reliable power resources," Mahan said.

Arkansans are encouraged to sign up at www.poweringarkansas.org for more information and to get engaged.

Powering Arkansas serves the Natural State by advocating for an affordable and resilient grid. We believe reliable electricity is foundational to families' well-being and to local economies. By uniting decisionmakers, communities, and developers, we work to strengthen the grid. Our goal is to empower all Arkansans across the state - from rural towns to urban centers - with access to dependable, affordable power, and build resilience against rising energy costs and extreme weather. Powering Arkansas is a project of the Southern Renewable Energy Association.

For more than a decade, the Southern Renewable Energy Association (SREA) has been committed to promoting the responsible use and development of wind energy, solar energy, and transmission solutions across seven Southeastern states. Our mission is centered on fostering sustainable practices and driving innovative advancements in renewable energy. As an industry-driven initiative, SREA serves Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Discover more at southernrenewable.org.

SOURCE Southern Renewable Energy Association