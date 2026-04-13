Southern Renewable Energy Association launches Powering Georgia initiative

ATLANTA, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Renewable Energy Association Executive Director Simon Mahan today announced the official launch of Powering Georgia as a collaborative statewide effort to bring affordable, clean energy within reach to all residents of the Peach State.

Powering Georgia supports providing timely and accurate information about energy issues across Georgia. The initiative's Mission Statement notes:

"Powering Georgia serves the people of Georgia by advocating for an affordable and resilient grid. We believe reliable electricity is foundational to families' well-being and to local economies. By uniting decisionmakers, communities, and developers, we work to strengthen the grid. Our goal is to empower Georgians across the state - from rural towns to urban centers - with access to dependable, affordable power, and build resilience against rising energy costs and extreme weather."

Bringing together stakeholders from civic organizations, local and state government, industry and communities around the state to start impactful conversations around energy affordability and burdens, expand access to reliable power, and debunk misinformation about energy and transmission is why SREA created the Powering initiatives, Mahan said. To date, SREA has launched similar initiatives in Arkansas and Louisiana.

"Energy is at the heart of everything that underpins a civil society, yet most people are in the dark when it comes to how the electric system works," Powering Georgia State Director Taylor Schindler said, "Powering Georgia is an effort to empower people with facts and information about our shared energy systems, but also to pull back the curtain on how decisions are made, and help shape our state's future."

Schindler said that the effort will help connect people with information on all energy related issues with a focus on clean energy issues facing the Peach State. "Georgia is an economic powerhouse, with new businesses setting up shop on a daily basis. Without more power generation and transmission, the economic engine can run out of steam. Balancing affordability, reliability, and a clean energy economy are all imperative for supporting the future of Georgia," he said.

Georgians are encouraged to sign up at www.poweringgeorgia.org for more information and to get engaged.

Powering Georgia serves the people of Georgia by advocating for an affordable and resilient grid. We believe reliable electricity is foundational to families' well-being and to local economies. By uniting decisionmakers, communities, and developers, we work to strengthen the grid. Our goal is to empower all Georgians across the state - from rural towns to urban centers - with access to dependable, affordable power, and build resilience against rising energy costs and extreme weather. Powering Georgia is a project of the Southern Renewable Energy Association.

For more than a decade, the Southern Renewable Energy Association (SREA) has been committed to promoting the responsible use and development of wind energy, solar energy, and transmission solutions across seven Southeastern states. Our mission is centered on fostering sustainable practices and driving innovative advancements in renewable energy. As an industry-driven initiative, SREA serves Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Discover more at southernrenewable.org.

SOURCE Southern Renewable Energy Association