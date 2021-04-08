Southern Telecom Joins QTS' Expanding Connectivity Ecosystem in Atlanta

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, today announced that Southern Telecom, Inc. (STI), a subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO) has deployed its dark fiber network in QTS' Atlanta-Metro data center campus.

As a leading dark fiber provider, STI expands QTS' ability to provide multiple dark fiber paths across the southeast region. STI's Atlanta to Jacksonville, FL fiber route is an ideal option for connection with subsea cable paths requiring connection to Atlanta and beyond.

QTS recently opened Atlanta-Metro Data Center 2 (DC2) featuring 240,000 square feet of data hall space and 72 megawatts of power capacity designed for large-scale enterprise and hyperscale colocation deployments. Atlanta-Metro DC2 was constructed utilizing QTS' modular Freedom data hall design that caters to the most sophisticated buyers in the industry. The addition of STI's dark fiber brings the total number of dark fiber providers in QTS' Atlanta-Metro data center campus to five.

QTS Atlanta-Metro DC2 sits adjacent to the Company's flagship Atlanta-Metro Data Center (DC1) on a 95+ acre site that now encompasses 200+ megawatts of available utility capacity fed from two of the largest pre-positioned, data center owned substations in the country. These substations enable QTS to deliver the lowest cost of power to its customers in the southeast data center market. Upon full development, the Atlanta-Metro campus is expected to support more than 275 megawatts of power capacity.

"We are pleased to be part of QTS' Atlanta-Metro data center campus," said Barry Navarre, Southern Telecom Business Development Manager. "Southern Telecom's dark fiber and strategic long-haul routes will help QTS provide their customers with massive scale, operational maturity, speed to market and a premium customer experience."

"Southern Telecom is an important addition to the expanding roster of networks available at our Atlanta campus," said Sean Baillie, Executive Vice President, Connectivity Strategy, QTS. "We continue to expand our already dense connectivity ecosystem providing in-building access to network services required by enterprises, government entities and hyperscale customers We welcome Southern Telecom as our newest network partner."

About Southern Telecom

Southern Telecom, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Southern Company that provides long-haul and metropolitan dark fiber connecting Atlanta with other cities throughout the Southeast. The company also provides network elements such as access to rights of way, conduit, neutral co-location, and other related maintenance services. Southern Telecom is certificated as a telecommunications provider in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and at the Federal level. For more information about Southern Telecom, visit www.southern-telecom.com.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

