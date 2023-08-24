Southfield Capital Announces Robert Root as New Partner to Lead Value Creation Initiatives

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Robert Root has joined the firm as a Transformation Partner. In his new role, Bob will spearhead the firm's value creation efforts, driving strategic initiatives to enhance portfolio company performance and growth.

Andy Levison, Managing Partner at Southfield Capital, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Bob to the Southfield team as a Transformation Partner. His experience implementing strategic change and operational innovation will be instrumental as we continue to elevate our portfolio companies to new heights of success."

Bob brings over twenty-five years of international operational and finance experience. Prior to joining Southfield, Bob was the Head of Global Transformation at Trident Seafoods, where he led enterprise-wide projects that encompassed commercial strategy renewal, supply chain optimization, and modernization of core business processes and technology. Previously, Bob held various senior finance roles at Microsoft, with responsibility across functional groups and products, and oversaw large scale innovation projects. Prior to Microsoft, he spent over a decade at Procter & Gamble in finance leadership positions across a variety of disciplines, brands and countries, and led acquisition integration efforts.

Bob is currently on the board of directors of Protos Security. He holds his CMA certification and earned a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from the University of Manitoba.

"I'm excited to be part of Southfield and its unwavering commitment to transforming businesses. Together, we will continue to drive impactful growth and innovation across the portfolio," added Root.

About Southfield Capital
Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 15 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies. 
