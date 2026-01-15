Southfield Capital Announces the Strategic Partnership with The Perfect Franchise

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with The Perfect Franchise ("TPF"), a leading franchise advisory and consulting organization known for its high-touch approach, strong base of consulting partners, and deep commitment to helping franchise candidates make informed, life-changing decisions.

This partnership reflects Southfield's continued interest in and bullish outlook on franchising as a powerful engine of small business growth. Over the past several years, Southfield has invested in franchising platforms that support emerging brands, accelerate franchisee success, and strengthen the broader ecosystem. TPF aligns with Southfield's long-term thesis that strong advisory and development organizations are vital to the health and expansion of the franchise industry. Southfield's goal is simple: strengthen TPF so it can deliver even more value to the industry. With additional resources, operational support, and strategic collaboration, Southfield believes TPF is poised for new growth while remaining true to its core purpose, helping people find the right franchise opportunity and change their lives for the better.

There will be no changes to leadership or how TPF serves candidates or franchisors. Southfield looks forward to working closely with Mark Schnurman, who will continue to lead TPF in its next chapter. Mark has built an exceptional team and a reputation for trusted guidance, and Southfield is committed to fully supporting TPF's mission, people, and partners without disrupting day-to-day operations.

"I'm excited to partner with Southfield and confident that our collaboration will enable the Company to continue to put clients first and help them improve their lives through franchising," said Mark Schnurman, Founder & CEO of TPF. "With Southfield's backing, we will be able to enhance the support provided to our consultants and partners and strengthen our technological capabilities, while maintaining the culture we have carefully built at TPF."

Southfield Principal, Josh Sylvan, commented, "TPF presents a unique opportunity to partner with a rapidly growing broker network with terrific, tenured consultant experts and to leverage our knowledge of the franchising industry to continue TPF's strong growth trajectory. We look forward to working with Mark and TPF as they continue to support their consultants in providing enhanced value to the franchise ecosystem."

Southfield is deeply committed to preserving the independence and integrity of the advisory process across its franchise portfolio. TPF will continue to operate with separate systems, separate CRMs, and independent governance. Consultants will continue to have complete transparency and the autonomy to make consultant-first recommendations without influence and conflicts of interest.

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 20 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

