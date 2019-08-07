Southfield Capital Partners with Milrose Consultants
Aug 07, 2019, 10:00 ET
GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today its partnership with Milrose Consultants ("Milrose" or the "Company"), a leading provider of building code compliance, fulfillment, and consulting solutions. The Company's owners and the entire senior management team will continue to lead Milrose following the transaction.
Milrose provides mission-critical building compliance consulting services to the Class A commercial real estate market through its diverse portfolio of permitting, code & zoning, regulatory filing, due diligence and other compliance solutions. The Company enables clients to outsource the burden associated with navigating the highly regulated and complex building compliance and permit processing environment, managing thousands of projects each year. Headquartered in New York, NY, Milrose acts as the central conduit between regulatory institutions and a diverse range of blue-chip customers, including many Fortune 500 companies.
Milrose Consultants was founded in 1988 by Louis Milo and William Rose. Domenick Chieco joined Milrose in 1989 as the Company continued to build out its management team, develop its client portfolio, and enhance its brand reputation. Gus Mazza joined Milrose in 1990. Domenick Chieco will transition from his role as Managing Partner to CEO post-close.
Milrose co-founder, Louis Milo, commented, "Our partnership with Southfield will enable Milrose to continue to expand our service offering and deliver on our commitment to provide world-class support to our client base on a national scale. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with Southfield on this new and exciting chapter for the Company that we founded over thirty years ago."
"We could not be more enthusiastic about partnering with the Milrose team. Over the course of their 30-plus year history, owners Lou Milo, Dom Chieco, Billy Rose, Gus Mazza, and the entire management team have built a reputation as the leading building code compliance consultant in the New York market," said Tim Lewis, Partner at Southfield Capital. "Milrose's impressive solutions offering, client base, and industry leading position create an exciting opportunity for us as we partner with the Company for its next stage of growth."
OFS Capital and Modern Bank provided debt financing. Wiggin & Dana provided legal counsel to Southfield Capital.
About Southfield Capital
Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - $12 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies. For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.
