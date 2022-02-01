Southfield Capital Sells Ntiva

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm announced today that it has completed the sale of MSP Global Holdings, Inc. ("Ntiva" or the "Company") to PSP Partners ("PSP"). Ntiva is a leading IT services company that provides businesses across the U.S. with advanced technology expertise and support, including managed IT services, strategic consulting, cybersecurity services, cloud services, and telecom solutions.

Southfield Capital acquired Ntiva in 2016 in partnership with Ntiva's founder and CEO, Steven Freidkin. Ntiva realized significant growth over the 5-year investment period, nearly quadrupling the earnings of the business through expanding the sales platform and geographic presence, executing strategic acquisitions, broadening the Company's service offerings, and recruiting a highly talented management team to lead the Company. The sale represents a very successful exit for Southfield's investors. The management team is continuing as significant shareholders in partnership with PSP.





"Southfield has been a terrific partner over the past five years," said Steven Freidkin, Ntiva's CEO. "They've been instrumental in helping to build the Company into what it is today and together we were able to accomplish the growth and development goals that we set out to achieve back in 2016."

Heb James, a Partner with Southfield Capital, commented on the sale, "It's been such a pleasure working with Steven and the rest of his senior team. We've accomplished so much in a few years, from rounding out the executive team, to moving into new regions, to adding complementary services. Through those efforts, Ntiva has quickly become one of the largest and fastest growing IT MSPs in the country. And it's been exciting to watch. This Company operates with true purpose and we're confident that this growth will continue well into the future."



Harris Williams served as financial advisor, Stifel served as financial co-advisor, BDO USA provided transaction advisory services and Finn Dixon & Herling acted as legal advisor to Southfield in this transaction.

About Ntiva

Ntiva is a leading IT services company that provides businesses across the U.S. with advanced technology expertise and support, including managed IT services, strategic consulting, cybersecurity services, cloud services, and telecom solutions. Their team of world-class talent genuinely cares about the relationships they build and understands that response and precision are fundamental keys to a successful partnership. Ntiva's ultimate objective is to help clients leverage their technology investments to improve business performance.

For more information, please visit www.ntiva.com.



About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 – 12 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.



