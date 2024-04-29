SouthState Announces Retirement of Doug Williams, Taps Green and Kamienski as Successors

"We cannot thank Doug enough for shepherding Atlantic Capital through the transition to SouthState. His knowledge of the Atlanta market and client base has been invaluable, and the Bank remains poised for growth in the region due to his acumen," said Richard Murray, SouthState president.

BJ Green, state president for the Atlanta Banking Group, will assume the role of Atlanta group president. He joined SouthState in recent months, bringing a wealth of commercial banking experience. Prior to a stint at Cadence Bank, Green led the strategic development of commercial banking in Atlanta for SunTrust Bank. He specialized in loan syndications, investment banking, corporate finance, and capital markets during his 30-year career.

Chris Kamienski, director of Consumer and Small Business Banking, will become group president of Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking. A valued SouthState leader since 2016, Kamienski was tapped to lead the Consumer and Small Business Banking group one year ago. Previously, he served as the North Florida president for SouthState.

"Chris and BJ are dynamic, growth-oriented leaders, and I am confident the Commercial Bank and the Atlanta Banking Group will flourish under their leadership," added Murray.

SouthState Corporation (NYSE: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

SOURCE SouthState Bank N.A.