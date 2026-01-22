SouthState Bank Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Authorizes New Stock Repurchase Plan

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank Corporation ("SouthState" or the "Company") (NYSE: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025.

"The SouthState team finished the year with good momentum," said John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer. "During the fourth quarter of 2025, loan and deposit growth accelerated to 8% annualized and earnings per share increased over 30% from the prior year. With peer-leading returns, we elected to repurchase 2 million shares of SouthState stock during the quarter and the board authorized a new share repurchase plan of 5.56 million shares. Headed into 2026, our pipelines are full and SouthState is poised to continue on our growth trajectory."

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2025 include:

Returns

Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $2.46, an increase of 32% year over year; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $2.47, an increase of 28% year over year

Net Income of $247.7 million; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $248.2 million

Return on Average Common Equity of 10.9%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 19.1%*

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.47% and Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.48%*

Book Value per Share of $91.38

Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $56.27, an increase of 10% year over year, after closing the Independent Financial acquisition, raising the Company dividend by 11%, and repurchasing 2.4% of the Company's shares

Performance

Net Interest Income of $581 million, a decrease of $19 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter

Noninterest Income of $105.8 million, up $7 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in correspondent banking and capital markets income; Noninterest Income represented 0.63% of average assets for the fourth quarter of 2025*

Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP), of 3.85% and 3.86%, respectively

Net charge-offs totaled $10.5 million, or 0.09%* of average loans, and the year-to-date net charge-offs of 0.11%† of average loans

$6.6 million of Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"); total Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.35% of loans

Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) of 50%

Balance Sheet

Loans increased by $931 million, or 8%*, and deposits increased by $1.1 billion, or 8%*; ending loan to deposit ratio of 88%

Total loan yield of 6.13%, down 0.35% from prior quarter

Total deposit cost of 1.82%, down 0.09% from prior quarter

Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.8%, 13.8%, 9.3%, and 11.4%, respectivelyǂ

Subsequent Events

The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.60 per share, payable on February 13, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2026

The Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase plan authorizing the Company to repurchase up to 5,560,000 of the Company's common shares; this authorization replaces the pre-existing authorization, which had 560,000 shares remaining and was cancelled as part of the Board approval of the 2026 repurchase plan

∗ Annualized percentages † Excluding acquisition date charge-offs during the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025 ǂ Preliminary

Financial Performance



















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

INCOME STATEMENT

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Interest Income











































Loans, including fees (1)

$ 748,106

$ 782,382

$ 746,448

$ 724,640

$ 489,709

$ 3,001,576

$ 1,925,838

Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities











































purchased under agreements to resell



100,640



99,300



94,056



83,926



59,096



377,922



215,524

Total interest income



848,746



881,682



840,504



808,566



548,805



3,379,498



2,141,362

Interest Expense











































Deposits



250,189



257,271



241,593



245,957



168,263



995,009



671,825

Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements











































to repurchase, and other borrowings



17,442



24,714



20,963



18,062



10,763



81,182



54,083

Total interest expense



267,631



281,985



262,556



264,019



179,026



1,076,191



725,908

Net Interest Income



581,115



599,697



577,948



544,547



369,779



2,303,307



1,415,454

Provision for credit losses



6,605



5,085



7,505



100,562



6,371



119,757



15,975

Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses



574,510



594,612



570,443



443,985



363,408



2,183,550



1,399,479

Noninterest Income











































Operating income



105,753



99,086



86,817



85,620



80,595



377,276



302,312

Securities losses, net



—



—



—



(228,811)



(50)



(228,811)



(50)

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs



—



—



—



229,279



—



229,279



—

Total noninterest income



105,753



99,086



86,817



86,088



80,545



377,744



302,262

Noninterest Expense











































Operating expense



364,196



351,453



350,682



340,820



250,699



1,407,151



977,508

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense (8)



4,494



20,889



24,379



68,006



6,531



117,768



20,133

FDIC special assessment



(3,835)



—



—



—



(621)



(3,835)



3,852

Total noninterest expense



364,855



372,342



375,061



408,826



256,609



1,521,084



1,001,493

Income before Income Tax Provision



315,408



321,356



282,199



121,247



187,344



1,040,210



700,248

Income tax provision



67,686



74,715



66,975



32,167



43,166



241,543



165,465

Net Income

$ 247,722

$ 246,641

$ 215,224

$ 89,080

$ 144,178

$ 798,667

$ 534,783















































Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)











































Net Income (GAAP)

$ 247,722

$ 246,641

$ 215,224

$ 89,080

$ 144,178

$ 798,667

$ 534,783

Securities losses, net of tax



—



—



—



178,639



38



178,639



38

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



—



—



—



(179,004)



—



(179,004)



—

Initial provision for credit losses - Non-PCD loans and UFC from Independent, net of tax



—



—



—



71,892



—



71,892



—

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense, net of tax (8)



3,529



16,032



18,593



53,094



5,026



91,248



15,374

Deferred tax asset remeasurement



—



—



—



5,581



—



5,581



—

FDIC special assessment, net of tax



(3,012)



—



—



—



(478)



(3,012)



2,884

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)

$ 248,239

$ 262,673

$ 233,817

$ 219,282

$ 148,764

$ 964,011

$ 553,079















































Basic earnings per common share

$ 2.48

$ 2.44

$ 2.12

$ 0.88

$ 1.89

$ 7.90

$ 7.01

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 2.46

$ 2.42

$ 2.11

$ 0.87

$ 1.87

$ 7.87

$ 6.97

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 2.48

$ 2.60

$ 2.30

$ 2.16

$ 1.95

$ 9.54

$ 7.25

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 2.47

$ 2.58

$ 2.30

$ 2.15

$ 1.93

$ 9.50

$ 7.21

Dividends per common share

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

$ 2.28

$ 2.12

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



100,063,315



101,218,431



101,495,456



101,409,624



76,360,935



101,043,488



76,303,351

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



100,618,796



101,735,095



101,845,360



101,828,600



76,957,882



101,499,247



76,762,354

Effective tax rate



21.46 %



23.25 %



23.73 %



26.53 %



23.04 %



23.22 %



23.63 %

Adjusted effective tax rate



21.46 %



23.25 %



23.73 %



21.93 %



23.04 %



22.68 %



23.63 %



Performance and Capital Ratios

















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,







2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024



PERFORMANCE RATIOS









































Return on average assets (annualized)



1.47 %

1.49 %

1.34 %

0.56 %

1.23 % 1.22 % 1.17 %

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.48 %

1.59 %

1.45 %

1.38 %

1.27 % 1.48 % 1.21 %

Return on average common equity (annualized)



10.90 %

11.04 %

9.93 %

4.29 %

9.72 % 9.13 % 9.41 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



10.92 %

11.75 %

10.79 %

10.56 %

10.03 % 11.02 % 9.73 %

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)



19.10 %

19.62 %

18.17 %

8.99 %

15.09 % 16.68 % 14.98 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



19.14 %

20.81 %

19.61 %

19.85 %

15.56 % 19.85 % 15.47 %

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



49.65 %

49.88 %

52.75 %

60.97 %

55.73 % 53.14 % 56.93 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)



49.56 %

46.89 %

49.09 %

50.24 %

54.42 % 48.91 % 55.53 %

Dividend payout ratio (5)



24.23 %

24.59 %

25.47 %

61.45 %

28.58 % 28.82 % 30.22 %

Book value per common share

$ 91.38

$ 89.14

$ 86.71

$ 84.99

$ 77.18











Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$ 56.27

$ 54.48

$ 51.96

$ 50.07

$ 51.11























































CAPITAL RATIOS









































Equity-to-assets



13.5 %

13.6 %

13.4 %

13.2 %

12.7 %









Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)



8.8 %

8.8 %

8.5 %

8.2 %

8.8 %









Tier 1 leverage (6)



9.3 %

9.4 %

9.2 %

8.9 %

10.0 %









Tier 1 common equity (6)



11.4 %

11.5 %

11.2 %

11.0 %

12.6 %









Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)



11.4 %

11.5 %

11.2 %

11.0 %

12.6 %









Total risk-based capital (6)



13.8 %

14.0 %

14.5 %

13.7 %

15.0 %











Balance Sheet







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

BALANCE SHEET

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Assets































Cash and due from banks

$ 583,375

$ 582,792

$ 755,798

$ 688,153

$ 525,506

Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks



2,589,108



2,561,663



2,708,308



2,611,537



866,561

Cash and cash equivalents



3,172,483



3,144,455



3,464,106



3,299,690



1,392,067



































Trading securities, at fair value



110,183



107,519



95,306



107,401



102,932

Investment securities:































Securities held to maturity



2,048,030



2,096,727



2,145,991



2,195,980



2,254,670

Securities available for sale, at fair value



6,313,756



6,042,800



5,927,867



5,853,369



4,320,593

Other investments



353,428



366,218



357,487



345,695



223,613

Total investment securities



8,715,214



8,505,745



8,431,345



8,395,044



6,798,876

Loans held for sale



345,343



346,673



318,985



357,918



279,426

Loans:































Purchased credit deteriorated



2,977,499



3,160,359



3,409,186



3,634,490



862,155

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



11,232,414



11,877,828



12,492,553



13,084,853



3,635,782

Non-acquired



34,388,614



32,629,724



31,365,508



30,047,389



29,404,990

Less allowance for credit losses



(585,197)



(590,133)



(621,046)



(623,690)



(465,280)

Loans, net



48,013,330



47,077,778



46,646,201



46,143,042



33,437,647

Premises and equipment, net



994,176



961,510



964,878



946,334



502,559

Bank owned life insurance



1,293,574



1,285,532



1,280,632



1,273,472



1,013,209

Mortgage servicing rights



84,032



84,491



85,836



87,742



89,795

Core deposit and other intangibles



386,326



409,890



433,458



455,443



66,458

Goodwill



3,094,059



3,094,059



3,094,059



3,088,059



1,923,106

Other assets



988,692



1,030,558



1,078,516



981,309



775,129

Total assets

$ 67,197,412

$ 66,048,210

$ 65,893,322

$ 65,135,454

$ 46,381,204



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 13,375,697

$ 13,430,459

$ 13,719,030

$ 13,757,255

$ 10,192,117

Interest-bearing



41,770,100



40,642,810



39,977,931



39,580,360



27,868,749

Total deposits



55,145,797



54,073,269



53,696,961



53,337,615



38,060,866

Federal funds purchased and securities































sold under agreements to repurchase



618,215



594,092



630,558



679,337



514,912

Other borrowings



696,536



696,429



1,099,705



752,798



391,534

Reserve for unfunded commitments



69,619



68,538



64,693



62,253



45,327

Other liabilities



1,608,137



1,604,756



1,600,271



1,679,090



1,478,150

Total liabilities



58,138,304



57,037,084



57,092,188



56,511,093



40,490,789



































Shareholders' equity:































Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares



247,845



252,723



253,745



253,698



190,805

Surplus



6,480,471



6,647,952



6,679,028



6,667,277



4,259,722

Retained earnings



2,614,173



2,426,463



2,240,470



2,080,053



2,046,809

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(283,381)



(316,012)



(372,109)



(376,667)



(606,921)

Total shareholders' equity



9,059,108



9,011,126



8,801,134



8,624,361



5,890,415

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 67,197,412

$ 66,048,210

$ 65,893,322

$ 65,135,454

$ 46,381,204



































Common shares issued and outstanding



99,138,204



101,089,231



101,498,000



101,479,065



76,322,206



Net Interest Income and Margin

























































Three Months Ended





Dec. 31, 2025

Sep. 30, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$ 2,703,627

$ 25,580

3.75 %

$ 2,212,239

$ 23,271

4.17 %

$ 1,308,313

$ 14,162

4.31 %

Investment securities



8,760,360



75,060

3.40 %



8,624,670



76,029

3.50 %



7,144,438



44,934

2.50 %

Loans held for sale



298,600



5,201

6.91 %



289,884



5,067

6.93 %



179,803



2,304

5.10 %

Total loans held for investment



48,109,526



742,905

6.13 %



47,600,317



777,315

6.48 %



33,662,822



487,405

5.76 %

Total interest-earning assets



59,872,113



848,746

5.62 %



58,727,110



881,682

5.96 %



42,295,376



548,805

5.16 %

Noninterest-earning assets



6,767,257













6,762,434













4,214,390











Total Assets

$ 66,639,370











$ 65,489,544











$ 46,509,766































































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):

















































Transaction and money market accounts

$ 30,598,366

$ 178,129

2.31 %

$ 29,623,457

$ 187,627

2.51 %

$ 20,823,079

$ 121,239

2.32 %

Savings deposits



2,834,358



1,827

0.26 %



2,879,488



1,940

0.27 %



2,427,760



1,741

0.29 %

Certificates and other time deposits



7,560,350



70,233

3.69 %



7,310,133



67,704

3.67 %



4,517,047



45,283

3.99 %

Federal funds purchased



334,401



3,297

3.91 %



331,707



3,640

4.35 %



292,626



3,479

4.73 %

Repurchase agreements



294,259



1,462

1.97 %



281,395



1,527

2.15 %



261,373



1,382

2.10 %

Other borrowings



696,485



12,683

7.22 %



974,992



19,547

7.95 %



394,853



5,902

5.95 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



42,318,219



267,631

2.51 %



41,401,172



281,985

2.70 %



28,716,738



179,026

2.48 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits



13,644,784













13,541,840













10,561,382











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



1,656,851













1,679,124













1,330,020











Shareholders' equity



9,019,516













8,867,408













5,901,626











Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity



24,321,151













24,088,372













17,793,028











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 66,639,370











$ 65,489,544











$ 46,509,766











Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)







$ 581,115

3.85 %







$ 599,697

4.05 %







$ 369,779

3.48 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)













3.86 %













4.06 %













3.48 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)













1.82 %













1.91 %













1.75 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)













1.90 %













2.04 %













1.81 %





















































Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)







$ 50,327











$ 82,976











$ 2,887





Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment







$ 800











$ 718











$ 547









• The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $259.5 million as of December 31, 2025.

Noninterest Income and Expense



















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Noninterest Income:











































Fees on deposit accounts

$ 41,950

$ 42,572

$ 37,869

$ 35,933

$ 35,121

$ 158,324

$ 136,094

Mortgage banking income



5,158



5,462



5,936



7,737



4,777



24,293



20,047

Trust and investment services income



14,684



14,157



14,419



14,932



12,414



58,192



45,474

Correspondent banking and capital markets income



30,638



25,522



19,161



16,715



20,905



92,036



69,144

Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin



(3,167)



(4,318)



(5,394)



(7,170)



(7,350)



(20,049)



(36,525)

Total correspondent banking and capital markets income



27,471



21,204



13,767



9,545



13,555



71,987



32,619

Bank owned life insurance income



9,633



10,597



9,153



10,199



7,944



39,582



30,484

Other



6,857



5,094



5,673



7,275



6,784



24,898



37,594

Securities losses, net



—



—



—



(228,811)



(50)



(228,811)



(50)

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs



—



—



—



229,279



—



229,279



—

Total Noninterest Income

$ 105,753

$ 99,086

$ 86,817

$ 86,088

$ 80,545

$ 377,744

$ 302,262















































Noninterest Expense:











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 202,714

$ 199,148

$ 200,162

$ 195,811

$ 154,116

$ 797,835

$ 606,869

Occupancy expense



42,567



40,874



41,507



35,493



22,831



160,441



90,103

Information services expense



30,443



28,988



30,155



31,362



23,416



120,948



92,193

OREO and loan related expense



867



5,427



2,295



1,784



1,416



10,373



4,687

Business development and staff related



13,485



8,907



7,182



6,510



6,777



36,085



23,783

Amortization of intangibles



23,417



23,426



24,048



23,831



5,326



94,722



22,395

Professional fees



7,410



4,994



4,658



4,709



5,366



21,771



16,404

Supplies and printing expense



3,594



3,278



3,970



3,128



2,729



13,969



10,558

FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges



9,884



8,374



11,469



11,258



7,365



40,985



31,152

Advertising and marketing



4,710



2,980



3,010



2,290



2,269



12,990



9,143

Other operating expenses



25,105



25,057



22,226



24,644



19,088



97,032



70,221

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



4,494



20,889



24,379



68,006



6,531



117,768



20,133

FDIC special assessment



(3,835)



—



—



—



(621)



(3,835)



3,852

Total Noninterest Expense

$ 364,855

$ 372,342

$ 375,061

$ 408,826

$ 256,609

$ 1,521,084

$ 1,001,493



Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Construction and land development * †

$ 2,548,360

$ 2,678,971

$ 3,323,923

$ 3,497,909

$ 2,184,327

Investor commercial real estate*



17,883,913



17,603,205



16,953,410



16,822,119



9,991,482

Commercial owner occupied real estate



7,576,991



7,529,075



7,497,906



7,417,116



5,716,376

Commercial and industrial



9,181,408



8,644,636



8,445,878



8,106,484



6,222,876

Consumer real estate *



10,450,223



10,202,026



10,038,369



9,838,952



8,714,969

Consumer/other



957,632



1,009,998



1,007,761



1,084,152



1,072,897

Total Loans

$ 48,598,527

$ 47,667,911

$ 47,267,247

$ 46,766,732

$ 33,902,927







* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans. † Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $342.8 million, $350.2 million, $371.1 million, $343.5 million, and $386.2 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

DEPOSITS

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Noninterest-bearing checking

$ 13,375,697

$ 13,430,459

$ 13,719,030

$ 13,757,255

$ 10,192,116

Interest-bearing checking



13,838,558



12,906,408



12,607,205



12,034,973



8,232,322

Savings



2,820,621



2,853,410



2,889,670



2,939,407



2,414,172

Money market



17,751,688



17,251,469



16,772,597



17,447,738



13,056,534

Time deposits



7,359,233



7,631,523



7,708,459



7,158,242



4,165,722

Total Deposits

$ 55,145,797

$ 54,073,269

$ 53,696,961

$ 53,337,615

$ 38,060,866



































Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)

$ 47,786,564

$ 46,441,746

$ 45,988,502

$ 46,179,373

$ 33,895,144



Asset Quality







































Ending Balance





Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:































Non-acquired































Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$ 161,975

$ 146,751

$ 141,910

$ 151,673

$ 141,982

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



2,997



4,352



3,687



3,273



3,293

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



5,273



11,969



17,288



2,290



1,182

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



170,245



163,072



162,885



157,236



146,457

Acquired































Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual



135,179



149,695



151,466



116,691



65,314

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



1,944



891



707



537



—

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



3,901



7,147



8,783



5,976



1,583

Total acquired nonperforming assets



141,024



157,733



160,956



123,204



66,897

Total nonperforming assets

$ 311,269

$ 320,805

$ 323,841

$ 280,440

$ 213,354









































Three Months Ended





Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,





2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):































Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans



1.20 %



1.24 %



1.31 %



1.33 %



1.37 %

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments,































as a percentage of loans



1.35 %



1.38 %



1.45 %



1.47 %



1.51 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans



193.71 %



195.61 %



208.57 %



229.15 %



220.94 %

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)



0.09 %



0.27 %



0.21 %



0.38 %



0.06 %

Net charge-offs, excluding acquisition date charge-offs, as a percentage































of average loans (annualized) *



0.09 %



0.27 %



0.06 %



0.04 %



0.06 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.46 %



0.49 %



0.49 %



0.43 %



0.46 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.62 %



0.63 %



0.63 %



0.58 %



0.62 %





* Excluding acquisition date charge-offs recorded in connection with the Independent merger.

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the fourth quarter of 2025:

































Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") and Unfunded Commitments ("UFC")

(Dollars in thousands)

Non-PCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 9/30/2025

$ 511,578

$ 78,555

$ 590,133

$ 68,538

Charge offs



(9,329)



—



(9,329)



—

Acquired charge offs



(1,506)



(3,515)



(5,021)



—

Recoveries



2,289



—



2,289



—

Acquired recoveries



212



1,389



1,601



—

Provision for credit losses



12,797



(7,273)



5,524



1,081

Ending balance 12/31/2025

$ 516,041

$ 69,156

$ 585,197

$ 69,619





























Period end loans

$ 45,621,028

$ 2,977,499

$ 48,598,527



N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans



1.13 %



2.32 %



1.20 %



N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) †



















$ 11,486,892

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)





















0.61 %





† Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 23, 2026. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations. The numbers for international participants are listed at https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/. The conference ID number is 4200408. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of January 23, 2026 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than 1.5 million customers throughout Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, Virginia and Tennessee. The bank also serves clients nationwide through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.











































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Dec. 31, 2025



Sep. 30, 2025



Jun. 30, 2025



Mar. 31, 2025



Dec. 31, 2024

Net income (GAAP)

$ 247,722



$ 246,641



$ 215,224



$ 89,080



$ 144,178

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



6,605





5,085





7,505





100,562





6,371

Income tax provision



67,686





74,715





66,975





26,586





43,166

Income tax provision - deferred tax asset remeasurement



—





—





—





5,581





—

Securities losses, net



—





—





—





228,811





50

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs



—





—





—





(229,279)





—

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



4,494





20,889





24,379





68,006





6,531

FDIC special assessment



(3,835)





—





—





—





(621)

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$ 322,672



$ 347,330



$ 314,083



$ 289,347



$ 199,675











































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)

Dec. 31, 2025



Sep. 30, 2025



Jun. 30, 2025



Mar. 31, 2025



Dec. 31, 2024

Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 581,115



$ 599,697



$ 577,948



$ 544,547



$ 369,779

Total average interest-earning assets



59,872,113





58,727,110





57,710,001





57,497,453





42,295,376

NIM, non-tax equivalent



3.85 %



4.05 %



4.02 %



3.84 %



3.48 %









































Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)



800





718





672





784





547

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$ 581,915



$ 600,415



$ 578,620



$ 545,331



$ 370,326

NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)



3.86 %



4.06 %



4.02 %



3.85 %



3.48 %