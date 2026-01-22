SouthState Bank Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Authorizes New Stock Repurchase Plan

SouthState Bank Corporation

Jan 22, 2026, 16:05 ET

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank Corporation ("SouthState" or the "Company") (NYSE: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025.

SouthState Bank Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
SouthState Bank Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

"The SouthState team finished the year with good momentum," said John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer.  "During the fourth quarter of 2025, loan and deposit growth accelerated to 8% annualized and earnings per share increased over 30% from the prior year. With peer-leading returns, we elected to repurchase 2 million shares of SouthState stock during the quarter and the board authorized a new share repurchase plan of 5.56 million shares. Headed into 2026, our pipelines are full and SouthState is poised to continue on our growth trajectory."

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2025 include:

Returns

  • Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $2.46, an increase of 32% year over year; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $2.47, an increase of 28% year over year
  • Net Income of $247.7 million; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $248.2 million
  • Return on Average Common Equity of 10.9%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 19.1%*
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.47% and Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.48%*
  • Book Value per Share of $91.38
  • Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $56.27, an increase of 10% year over year, after closing the Independent Financial acquisition, raising the Company dividend by 11%, and repurchasing 2.4% of the Company's shares

Performance

  • Net Interest Income of $581 million, a decrease of $19 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter
  • Noninterest Income of $105.8 million, up $7 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in correspondent banking and capital markets income; Noninterest Income represented 0.63% of average assets for the fourth quarter of 2025*
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP), of 3.85% and 3.86%, respectively
  • Net charge-offs totaled $10.5 million, or 0.09%* of average loans, and the year-to-date net charge-offs of 0.11%† of average loans
  • $6.6 million of Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"); total Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.35% of loans
  • Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) of 50%

Balance Sheet

  • Loans increased by $931 million, or 8%*, and deposits increased by $1.1 billion, or 8%*; ending loan to deposit ratio of 88%
  • Total loan yield of 6.13%, down 0.35% from prior quarter
  • Total deposit cost of 1.82%, down 0.09% from prior quarter
  • Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.8%, 13.8%, 9.3%, and 11.4%, respectivelyǂ

Subsequent Events

  • The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.60 per share, payable on February 13, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2026
  • The Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase plan authorizing the Company to repurchase up to 5,560,000 of the Company's common shares; this authorization replaces the pre-existing authorization, which had 560,000 shares remaining and was cancelled as part of the Board approval of the 2026 repurchase plan

∗  Annualized percentages

†  Excluding acquisition date charge-offs during the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025

ǂ  Preliminary

Financial Performance























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

INCOME STATEMENT

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Interest Income





















   Loans, including fees (1)

$

748,106

$

782,382

$

746,448

$

724,640

$

489,709

$

3,001,576

$

1,925,838

   Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities





















      purchased under agreements to resell

100,640

99,300

94,056

83,926

59,096

377,922

215,524

Total interest income

848,746

881,682

840,504

808,566

548,805

3,379,498

2,141,362

Interest Expense





















   Deposits

250,189

257,271

241,593

245,957

168,263

995,009

671,825

   Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements





















      to repurchase, and other borrowings

17,442

24,714

20,963

18,062

10,763

81,182

54,083

Total interest expense

267,631

281,985

262,556

264,019

179,026

1,076,191

725,908

Net Interest Income

581,115

599,697

577,948

544,547

369,779

2,303,307

1,415,454

  Provision for credit losses

6,605

5,085

7,505

100,562

6,371

119,757

15,975

Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses

574,510

594,612

570,443

443,985

363,408

2,183,550

1,399,479

Noninterest Income























Operating income

105,753

99,086

86,817

85,620

80,595

377,276

302,312

Securities losses, net







(228,811)

(50)

(228,811)

(50)

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs







229,279



229,279


Total noninterest income

105,753

99,086

86,817

86,088

80,545

377,744

302,262

Noninterest Expense





















Operating expense

364,196

351,453

350,682

340,820

250,699

1,407,151

977,508

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense (8)

4,494

20,889

24,379

68,006

6,531

117,768

20,133

FDIC special assessment

(3,835)







(621)

(3,835)

3,852

Total noninterest expense

364,855

372,342

375,061

408,826

256,609

1,521,084

1,001,493

Income before Income Tax Provision

315,408

321,356

282,199

121,247

187,344

1,040,210

700,248

Income tax provision

67,686

74,715

66,975

32,167

43,166

241,543

165,465

Net Income

$

247,722

$

246,641

$

215,224

$

89,080

$

144,178

$

798,667

$

534,783























Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)





















Net Income (GAAP)

$

247,722

$

246,641

$

215,224

$

89,080

$

144,178

$

798,667

$

534,783

Securities losses, net of tax







178,639

38

178,639

38

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax







(179,004)



(179,004)


Initial provision for credit losses - Non-PCD loans and UFC from Independent, net of tax







71,892



71,892


Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense, net of tax (8)

3,529

16,032

18,593

53,094

5,026

91,248

15,374

Deferred tax asset remeasurement







5,581



5,581


FDIC special assessment, net of tax

(3,012)







(478)

(3,012)

2,884

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)

$

248,239

$

262,673

$

233,817

$

219,282

$

148,764

$

964,011

$

553,079























   Basic earnings per common share

$

2.48

$

2.44

$

2.12

$

0.88

$

1.89

$

7.90

$

7.01

   Diluted earnings per common share

$

2.46

$

2.42

$

2.11

$

0.87

$

1.87

$

7.87

$

6.97

   Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$

2.48

$

2.60

$

2.30

$

2.16

$

1.95

$

9.54

$

7.25

   Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$

2.47

$

2.58

$

2.30

$

2.15

$

1.93

$

9.50

$

7.21

   Dividends per common share

$

0.60

$

0.60

$

0.54

$

0.54

$

0.54

$

2.28

$

2.12

   Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

100,063,315

101,218,431

101,495,456

101,409,624

76,360,935

101,043,488

76,303,351

   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

100,618,796

101,735,095

101,845,360

101,828,600

76,957,882

101,499,247

76,762,354

   Effective tax rate

21.46 %

23.25 %

23.73 %

26.53 %

23.04 %

23.22 %

23.63 %

   Adjusted effective tax rate

21.46 %

23.25 %

23.73 %

21.93 %

23.04 %

22.68 %

23.63 %

Performance and Capital Ratios






















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,



2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

PERFORMANCE RATIOS




















Return on average assets (annualized)

1.47

%

1.49

%

1.34

%

0.56

%

1.23

%

1.22

%

1.17

%

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

1.48

%

1.59

%

1.45

%

1.38

%

1.27

%

1.48

%

1.21

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

10.90

%

11.04

%

9.93

%

4.29

%

9.72

%

9.13

%

9.41

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

10.92

%

11.75

%

10.79

%

10.56

%

10.03

%

11.02

%

9.73

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)

19.10

%

19.62

%

18.17

%

8.99

%

15.09

%

16.68

%

14.98

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)

19.14

%

20.81

%

19.61

%

19.85

%

15.56

%

19.85

%

15.47

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)

49.65

%

49.88

%

52.75

%

60.97

%

55.73

%

53.14

%

56.93

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)

49.56

%

46.89

%

49.09

%

50.24

%

54.42

%

48.91

%

55.53

%

Dividend payout ratio (5)

24.23

%

24.59

%

25.47

%

61.45

%

28.58

%

28.82

%

30.22

%

Book value per common share

$

91.38

$

89.14

$

86.71

$

84.99

$

77.18





Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$

56.27

$

54.48

$

51.96

$

50.07

$

51.11



























CAPITAL RATIOS




















Equity-to-assets

13.5

%

13.6

%

13.4

%

13.2

%

12.7

%




Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)

8.8

%

8.8

%

8.5

%

8.2

%

8.8

%




Tier 1 leverage (6)

9.3

%

9.4

%

9.2

%

8.9

%

10.0

%




Tier 1 common equity (6)

11.4

%

11.5

%

11.2

%

11.0

%

12.6

%




Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)

11.4

%

11.5

%

11.2

%

11.0

%

12.6

%




Total risk-based capital (6)

13.8

%

14.0

%

14.5

%

13.7

%

15.0

%




Balance Sheet

















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

BALANCE SHEET

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Assets















   Cash and due from banks

$

583,375

$

582,792

$

755,798

$

688,153

$

525,506

   Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

2,589,108

2,561,663

2,708,308

2,611,537

866,561

Cash and cash equivalents

3,172,483

3,144,455

3,464,106

3,299,690

1,392,067

















Trading securities, at fair value

110,183

107,519

95,306

107,401

102,932

Investment securities:















   Securities held to maturity

2,048,030

2,096,727

2,145,991

2,195,980

2,254,670

   Securities available for sale, at fair value

6,313,756

6,042,800

5,927,867

5,853,369

4,320,593

   Other investments

353,428

366,218

357,487

345,695

223,613

               Total investment securities

8,715,214

8,505,745

8,431,345

8,395,044

6,798,876

Loans held for sale

345,343

346,673

318,985

357,918

279,426

Loans:















Purchased credit deteriorated

2,977,499

3,160,359

3,409,186

3,634,490

862,155

Purchased non-credit deteriorated

11,232,414

11,877,828

12,492,553

13,084,853

3,635,782

Non-acquired

34,388,614

32,629,724

31,365,508

30,047,389

29,404,990

    Less allowance for credit losses

(585,197)

(590,133)

(621,046)

(623,690)

(465,280)

               Loans, net

48,013,330

47,077,778

46,646,201

46,143,042

33,437,647

Premises and equipment, net

994,176

961,510

964,878

946,334

502,559

Bank owned life insurance

1,293,574

1,285,532

1,280,632

1,273,472

1,013,209

Mortgage servicing rights

84,032

84,491

85,836

87,742

89,795

Core deposit and other intangibles

386,326

409,890

433,458

455,443

66,458

Goodwill

3,094,059

3,094,059

3,094,059

3,088,059

1,923,106

Other assets

988,692

1,030,558

1,078,516

981,309

775,129

                Total assets

$

67,197,412

$

66,048,210

$

65,893,322

$

65,135,454

$

46,381,204

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















   Noninterest-bearing

$

13,375,697

$

13,430,459

$

13,719,030

$

13,757,255

$

10,192,117

   Interest-bearing

41,770,100

40,642,810

39,977,931

39,580,360

27,868,749

               Total deposits

55,145,797

54,073,269

53,696,961

53,337,615

38,060,866

Federal funds purchased and securities















   sold under agreements to repurchase

618,215

594,092

630,558

679,337

514,912

Other borrowings

696,536

696,429

1,099,705

752,798

391,534

Reserve for unfunded commitments

69,619

68,538

64,693

62,253

45,327

Other liabilities

1,608,137

1,604,756

1,600,271

1,679,090

1,478,150

               Total liabilities

58,138,304

57,037,084

57,092,188

56,511,093

40,490,789

















Shareholders' equity:















   Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares

247,845

252,723

253,745

253,698

190,805

   Surplus

6,480,471

6,647,952

6,679,028

6,667,277

4,259,722

   Retained earnings

2,614,173

2,426,463

2,240,470

2,080,053

2,046,809

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(283,381)

(316,012)

(372,109)

(376,667)

(606,921)

               Total shareholders' equity

9,059,108

9,011,126

8,801,134

8,624,361

5,890,415

               Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

67,197,412

$

66,048,210

$

65,893,322

$

65,135,454

$

46,381,204

















Common shares issued and outstanding

99,138,204

101,089,231

101,498,000

101,479,065

76,322,206

Net Interest Income and Margin


























Three Months Ended


Dec. 31, 2025

Sep. 30, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$

2,703,627

$

25,580

3.75 %

$

2,212,239

$

23,271

4.17 %

$

1,308,313

$

14,162

4.31 %

Investment securities

8,760,360

75,060

3.40 %

8,624,670

76,029

3.50 %

7,144,438

44,934

2.50 %

Loans held for sale

298,600

5,201

6.91 %

289,884

5,067

6.93 %

179,803

2,304

5.10 %

Total loans held for investment

48,109,526

742,905

6.13 %

47,600,317

777,315

6.48 %

33,662,822

487,405

5.76 %

     Total interest-earning assets

59,872,113

848,746

5.62 %

58,727,110

881,682

5.96 %

42,295,376

548,805

5.16 %

Noninterest-earning assets

6,767,257






6,762,434






4,214,390





     Total Assets

$

66,639,370





$

65,489,544





$

46,509,766































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):
























Transaction and money market accounts

$

30,598,366

$

178,129

2.31 %

$

29,623,457

$

187,627

2.51 %

$

20,823,079

$

121,239

2.32 %

Savings deposits

2,834,358

1,827

0.26 %

2,879,488

1,940

0.27 %

2,427,760

1,741

0.29 %

Certificates and other time deposits

7,560,350

70,233

3.69 %

7,310,133

67,704

3.67 %

4,517,047

45,283

3.99 %

Federal funds purchased

334,401

3,297

3.91 %

331,707

3,640

4.35 %

292,626

3,479

4.73 %

Repurchase agreements

294,259

1,462

1.97 %

281,395

1,527

2.15 %

261,373

1,382

2.10 %

Other borrowings

696,485

12,683

7.22 %

974,992

19,547

7.95 %

394,853

5,902

5.95 %

     Total interest-bearing liabilities

42,318,219

267,631

2.51 %

41,401,172

281,985

2.70 %

28,716,738

179,026

2.48 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

13,644,784






13,541,840






10,561,382





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

1,656,851






1,679,124






1,330,020





Shareholders' equity

9,019,516






8,867,408






5,901,626





     Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity

24,321,151






24,088,372






17,793,028





     Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

66,639,370





$

65,489,544





$

46,509,766





Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)



$

581,115

3.85 %



$

599,697

4.05 %



$

369,779

3.48 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)








3.86 %






4.06 %






3.48 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)






1.82 %






1.91 %






1.75 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)






1.90 %






2.04 %






1.81 %


























Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)



$

50,327





$

82,976





$

2,887


Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment



$

800





$

718





$

547



•    The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $259.5 million as of December 31, 2025.

Noninterest Income and Expense























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Noninterest Income:





















   Fees on deposit accounts

$

41,950

$

42,572

$

37,869

$

35,933

$

35,121

$

158,324

$

136,094

   Mortgage banking income

5,158

5,462

5,936

7,737

4,777

24,293

20,047

   Trust and investment services income

14,684

14,157

14,419

14,932

12,414

58,192

45,474

   Correspondent banking and capital markets income

30,638

25,522

19,161

16,715

20,905

92,036

69,144

   Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin

(3,167)

(4,318)

(5,394)

(7,170)

(7,350)

(20,049)

(36,525)

   Total correspondent banking and capital markets income

27,471

21,204

13,767

9,545

13,555

71,987

32,619

   Bank owned life insurance income

9,633

10,597

9,153

10,199

7,944

39,582

30,484

   Other

6,857

5,094

5,673

7,275

6,784

24,898

37,594

   Securities losses, net







(228,811)

(50)

(228,811)

(50)

   Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs







229,279



229,279


         Total Noninterest Income

$

105,753

$

99,086

$

86,817

$

86,088

$

80,545

$

377,744

$

302,262























Noninterest Expense:





















   Salaries and employee benefits

$

202,714

$

199,148

$

200,162

$

195,811

$

154,116

$

797,835

$

606,869

   Occupancy expense

42,567

40,874

41,507

35,493

22,831

160,441

90,103

   Information services expense

30,443

28,988

30,155

31,362

23,416

120,948

92,193

   OREO and loan related expense

867

5,427

2,295

1,784

1,416

10,373

4,687

   Business development and staff related

13,485

8,907

7,182

6,510

6,777

36,085

23,783

   Amortization of intangibles

23,417

23,426

24,048

23,831

5,326

94,722

22,395

   Professional fees

7,410

4,994

4,658

4,709

5,366

21,771

16,404

   Supplies and printing expense

3,594

3,278

3,970

3,128

2,729

13,969

10,558

   FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges

9,884

8,374

11,469

11,258

7,365

40,985

31,152

   Advertising and marketing

4,710

2,980

3,010

2,290

2,269

12,990

9,143

   Other operating expenses

25,105

25,057

22,226

24,644

19,088

97,032

70,221

   Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)

4,494

20,889

24,379

68,006

6,531

117,768

20,133

   FDIC special assessment

(3,835)







(621)

(3,835)

3,852

         Total Noninterest Expense

$

364,855

$

372,342

$

375,061

$

408,826

$

256,609

$

1,521,084

$

1,001,493

Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:

















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Construction and land development * †

$

2,548,360

$

2,678,971

$

3,323,923

$

3,497,909

$

2,184,327

Investor commercial real estate*

17,883,913

17,603,205

16,953,410

16,822,119

9,991,482

Commercial owner occupied real estate

7,576,991

7,529,075

7,497,906

7,417,116

5,716,376

Commercial and industrial

9,181,408

8,644,636

8,445,878

8,106,484

6,222,876

Consumer real estate *

10,450,223

10,202,026

10,038,369

9,838,952

8,714,969

Consumer/other

957,632

1,009,998

1,007,761

1,084,152

1,072,897

Total Loans

$

48,598,527

$

47,667,911

$

47,267,247

$

46,766,732

$

33,902,927


*       

Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion.  Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property.  Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

†       

Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $342.8 million, $350.2 million, $371.1 million, $343.5 million, and $386.2 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.



















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

DEPOSITS

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Noninterest-bearing checking

$

13,375,697

$

13,430,459

$

13,719,030

$

13,757,255

$

10,192,116

Interest-bearing checking

13,838,558

12,906,408

12,607,205

12,034,973

8,232,322

Savings

2,820,621

2,853,410

2,889,670

2,939,407

2,414,172

Money market

17,751,688

17,251,469

16,772,597

17,447,738

13,056,534

Time deposits

7,359,233

7,631,523

7,708,459

7,158,242

4,165,722

Total Deposits

$

55,145,797

$

54,073,269

$

53,696,961

$

53,337,615

$

38,060,866

















Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)


$

47,786,564

$

46,441,746

$

45,988,502

$

46,179,373

$

33,895,144

Asset Quality

















Ending Balance


Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:















Non-acquired















Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$

161,975

$

146,751

$

141,910

$

151,673

$

141,982

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

2,997

4,352

3,687

3,273

3,293

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

5,273

11,969

17,288

2,290

1,182

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets

170,245

163,072

162,885

157,236

146,457

Acquired

















Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

135,179

149,695

151,466

116,691

65,314

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

1,944

891

707

537


Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

3,901

7,147

8,783

5,976

1,583

Total acquired nonperforming assets

141,024

157,733

160,956

123,204

66,897

Total nonperforming assets

$

311,269

$

320,805

$

323,841

$

280,440

$

213,354



















Three Months Ended


Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,


2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):















Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans

1.20 %

1.24 %

1.31 %

1.33 %

1.37 %

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments,















as a percentage of loans

1.35 %

1.38 %

1.45 %

1.47 %

1.51 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans

193.71 %

195.61 %

208.57 %

229.15 %

220.94 %

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)

0.09 %

0.27 %

0.21 %

0.38 %

0.06 %

Net charge-offs, excluding acquisition date charge-offs, as a percentage















  of average loans (annualized) *

0.09 %

0.27 %

0.06 %

0.04 %

0.06 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets

0.46 %

0.49 %

0.49 %

0.43 %

0.46 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans

0.62 %

0.63 %

0.63 %

0.58 %

0.62 %

*        Excluding acquisition date charge-offs recorded in connection with the Independent merger.

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the fourth quarter of 2025:














Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") and Unfunded Commitments ("UFC")

(Dollars in thousands)

Non-PCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 9/30/2025

$

511,578

$

78,555

$

590,133

$

68,538

Charge offs

(9,329)



(9,329)


Acquired charge offs

(1,506)

(3,515)

(5,021)


Recoveries

2,289



2,289


Acquired recoveries

212

1,389

1,601


Provision for credit losses

12,797

(7,273)

5,524

1,081

Ending balance 12/31/2025

$

516,041

$

69,156

$

585,197

$

69,619














Period end loans

$

45,621,028

$

2,977,499

$

48,598,527

N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans

1.13 %

2.32 %

1.20 %

N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) †









$

11,486,892

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)










0.61 %

†        Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 23, 2026.  Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations.  The numbers for international participants are listed at https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/.  The conference ID number is 4200408.   Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com.  An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of January 23, 2026 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than 1.5 million customers throughout Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, Virginia and Tennessee. The bank also serves clients nationwide through its correspondent banking division.  Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.  Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.



















(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Dec. 31, 2025

Sep. 30, 2025

Jun. 30, 2025

Mar. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Net income (GAAP)

$

247,722

$

246,641

$

215,224

$

89,080

$

144,178

Provision (recovery) for credit losses

6,605


5,085


7,505


100,562


6,371

Income tax provision

67,686


74,715


66,975


26,586


43,166

Income tax provision - deferred tax asset remeasurement










5,581



Securities losses, net










228,811


50

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs










(229,279)



Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)

4,494


20,889


24,379


68,006


6,531

FDIC special assessment

(3,835)











(621)

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$

322,672

$

347,330

$

314,083

$

289,347

$

199,675





















(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)

Dec. 31, 2025

Sep. 30, 2025

Jun. 30, 2025

Mar. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

581,115

$

599,697

$

577,948

$

544,547

$

369,779

Total average interest-earning assets

59,872,113


58,727,110


57,710,001


57,497,453


42,295,376

NIM, non-tax equivalent

3.85

%

4.05

%

4.02

%

3.84

%

3.48

%





















Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)

800


718


672


784


547

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$

581,915

$

600,415

$

578,620

$

545,331

$

370,326

NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)

3.86

%

4.06

%

4.02

%

3.85

%

3.48

%































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP


2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)



























Net income (GAAP)

$

247,722

$

246,641

$

215,224

$

89,080

$

144,178

$

798,667

$

534,783

Securities losses, net of tax










178,639


38


178,639


38

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax










(179,004)





(179,004)



PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax










71,892





71,892



Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

3,529


16,032


18,593


53,094


5,026


91,248


15,374

Deferred tax asset remeasurement










5,581





5,581



FDIC special assessment, net of tax

(3,012)











(478)


(3,012)


2,884

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

248,239

$

262,673

$

233,817

$

219,282

$

148,764

$

964,011

$

553,079





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)



























Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$

2.48

$

2.44

$

2.12

$

0.88

$

1.89

$

7.90

$

7.01

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax










1.76


0.00


1.77


0.00

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax










(1.77)





(1.77)



Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax










0.71





0.71



Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

0.03


0.16


0.18


0.52


0.07


0.90


0.20

Effect to adjust for deferred tax asset remeasurement










0.06





0.06



Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

(0.03)











(0.01)


(0.03)


0.04

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$

2.48

$

2.60

$

2.30

$

2.16

$

1.95

$

9.54

$

7.25





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)



























Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$

2.46

$

2.42

$

2.11

$

0.87

$

1.87

$

7.87

$

6.97

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax










1.76


0.00


1.76


0.00

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax










(1.76)





(1.78)



Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax










0.71





0.71



Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

0.04


0.16


0.19


0.52


0.07


0.91


0.21

Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement










0.05





0.06



Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

(0.03)











(0.01)


(0.03)


0.04

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$

2.47

$

2.58

$

2.30

$

2.15

$

1.93

$

9.50

$

7.21





























Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP) (2)



























Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.47

%

1.49

%

1.34

%

0.56

%

1.23

%

1.22

%

1.17

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax

%

%

%

1.13

%

0.00

%

0.27

%

0.00

%

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax

%

%

%

(1.13)

%

%

(0.27)

%

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

%

%

0.45

%

%

0.11

%

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

0.03

%

0.10

%

0.11

%

0.33

%

0.04

%

0.14

%

0.03

%

Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement

%

%

%

0.04

%

%

0.01

%

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

(0.02)

%

%

%

%

(0.00)

%

0.00

%

0.01

%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.48

%

1.59

%

1.45

%

1.38

%

1.27

%

1.48

%

1.21

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (non-GAAP) (2)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

10.90

%

11.04

%

9.93

%

4.29

%

9.72

%

9.13

%

9.41

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax

%

%

%

8.61

%

0.00

%

2.04

%

0.00

%

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax

%

%

%

(8.63)

%

%

(2.05)

%

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

%

%

3.46

%

%

0.82

%

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

0.15

%

0.71

%

0.86

%

2.56

%

0.34

%

1.05

%

0.27

%

Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement

%

%

%

0.27

%

%

0.06

%

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

(0.13)

%

%

%

%

(0.03)

%

(0.03)

%

0.05

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

10.92

%

11.75

%

10.79

%

10.56

%

10.03

%

11.02

%

9.73

%





























Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (3)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

10.90

%

11.04

%

9.93

%

4.29

%

9.72

%

9.13

%

9.41

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

8.20

%

8.58

%

8.24

%

4.70

%

5.37

%

7.55

%

5.57

%

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

19.10

%

19.62

%

18.17

%

8.99

%

15.09

%

16.68

%

14.98

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

10.90

%

11.04

%

9.93

%

4.29

%

9.72

%

9.13

%

9.41

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax

%

%

%

8.61

%

0.00

%

2.04

%

0.00

%

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax

%

%

%

(8.63)

%

%

(2.05)

%

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax