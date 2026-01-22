SouthState Bank Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Authorizes New Stock Repurchase Plan
News provided bySouthState Bank Corporation
Jan 22, 2026, 16:05 ET
WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank Corporation ("SouthState" or the "Company") (NYSE: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025.
"The SouthState team finished the year with good momentum," said John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer. "During the fourth quarter of 2025, loan and deposit growth accelerated to 8% annualized and earnings per share increased over 30% from the prior year. With peer-leading returns, we elected to repurchase 2 million shares of SouthState stock during the quarter and the board authorized a new share repurchase plan of 5.56 million shares. Headed into 2026, our pipelines are full and SouthState is poised to continue on our growth trajectory."
Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2025 include:
Returns
- Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $2.46, an increase of 32% year over year; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $2.47, an increase of 28% year over year
- Net Income of $247.7 million; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $248.2 million
- Return on Average Common Equity of 10.9%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 19.1%*
- Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.47% and Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.48%*
- Book Value per Share of $91.38
- Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $56.27, an increase of 10% year over year, after closing the Independent Financial acquisition, raising the Company dividend by 11%, and repurchasing 2.4% of the Company's shares
Performance
- Net Interest Income of $581 million, a decrease of $19 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter
- Noninterest Income of $105.8 million, up $7 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in correspondent banking and capital markets income; Noninterest Income represented 0.63% of average assets for the fourth quarter of 2025*
- Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP), of 3.85% and 3.86%, respectively
- Net charge-offs totaled $10.5 million, or 0.09%* of average loans, and the year-to-date net charge-offs of 0.11%† of average loans
- $6.6 million of Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"); total Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.35% of loans
- Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) of 50%
Balance Sheet
- Loans increased by $931 million, or 8%*, and deposits increased by $1.1 billion, or 8%*; ending loan to deposit ratio of 88%
- Total loan yield of 6.13%, down 0.35% from prior quarter
- Total deposit cost of 1.82%, down 0.09% from prior quarter
- Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.8%, 13.8%, 9.3%, and 11.4%, respectivelyǂ
Subsequent Events
- The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.60 per share, payable on February 13, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2026
- The Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase plan authorizing the Company to repurchase up to 5,560,000 of the Company's common shares; this authorization replaces the pre-existing authorization, which had 560,000 shares remaining and was cancelled as part of the Board approval of the 2026 repurchase plan
|
∗ Annualized percentages
|
† Excluding acquisition date charge-offs during the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025
|
ǂ Preliminary
Financial Performance
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
INCOME STATEMENT
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Interest Income
|
Loans, including fees (1)
|
$
|
748,106
|
$
|
782,382
|
$
|
746,448
|
$
|
724,640
|
$
|
489,709
|
$
|
3,001,576
|
$
|
1,925,838
|
Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities
|
purchased under agreements to resell
|
100,640
|
99,300
|
94,056
|
83,926
|
59,096
|
377,922
|
215,524
|
Total interest income
|
848,746
|
881,682
|
840,504
|
808,566
|
548,805
|
3,379,498
|
2,141,362
|
Interest Expense
|
Deposits
|
250,189
|
257,271
|
241,593
|
245,957
|
168,263
|
995,009
|
671,825
|
Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements
|
to repurchase, and other borrowings
|
17,442
|
24,714
|
20,963
|
18,062
|
10,763
|
81,182
|
54,083
|
Total interest expense
|
267,631
|
281,985
|
262,556
|
264,019
|
179,026
|
1,076,191
|
725,908
|
Net Interest Income
|
581,115
|
599,697
|
577,948
|
544,547
|
369,779
|
2,303,307
|
1,415,454
|
Provision for credit losses
|
6,605
|
5,085
|
7,505
|
100,562
|
6,371
|
119,757
|
15,975
|
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
|
574,510
|
594,612
|
570,443
|
443,985
|
363,408
|
2,183,550
|
1,399,479
|
Noninterest Income
|
Operating income
|
105,753
|
99,086
|
86,817
|
85,620
|
80,595
|
377,276
|
302,312
|
Securities losses, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(228,811)
|
(50)
|
(228,811)
|
(50)
|
Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
229,279
|
—
|
229,279
|
—
|
Total noninterest income
|
105,753
|
99,086
|
86,817
|
86,088
|
80,545
|
377,744
|
302,262
|
Noninterest Expense
|
Operating expense
|
364,196
|
351,453
|
350,682
|
340,820
|
250,699
|
1,407,151
|
977,508
|
Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense (8)
|
4,494
|
20,889
|
24,379
|
68,006
|
6,531
|
117,768
|
20,133
|
FDIC special assessment
|
(3,835)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(621)
|
(3,835)
|
3,852
|
Total noninterest expense
|
364,855
|
372,342
|
375,061
|
408,826
|
256,609
|
1,521,084
|
1,001,493
|
Income before Income Tax Provision
|
315,408
|
321,356
|
282,199
|
121,247
|
187,344
|
1,040,210
|
700,248
|
Income tax provision
|
67,686
|
74,715
|
66,975
|
32,167
|
43,166
|
241,543
|
165,465
|
Net Income
|
$
|
247,722
|
$
|
246,641
|
$
|
215,224
|
$
|
89,080
|
$
|
144,178
|
$
|
798,667
|
$
|
534,783
|
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)
|
Net Income (GAAP)
|
$
|
247,722
|
$
|
246,641
|
$
|
215,224
|
$
|
89,080
|
$
|
144,178
|
$
|
798,667
|
$
|
534,783
|
Securities losses, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
178,639
|
38
|
178,639
|
38
|
Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(179,004)
|
—
|
(179,004)
|
—
|
Initial provision for credit losses - Non-PCD loans and UFC from Independent, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
71,892
|
—
|
71,892
|
—
|
Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense, net of tax (8)
|
3,529
|
16,032
|
18,593
|
53,094
|
5,026
|
91,248
|
15,374
|
Deferred tax asset remeasurement
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5,581
|
—
|
5,581
|
—
|
FDIC special assessment, net of tax
|
(3,012)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(478)
|
(3,012)
|
2,884
|
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
248,239
|
$
|
262,673
|
$
|
233,817
|
$
|
219,282
|
$
|
148,764
|
$
|
964,011
|
$
|
553,079
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$
|
2.48
|
$
|
2.44
|
$
|
2.12
|
$
|
0.88
|
$
|
1.89
|
$
|
7.90
|
$
|
7.01
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
2.46
|
$
|
2.42
|
$
|
2.11
|
$
|
0.87
|
$
|
1.87
|
$
|
7.87
|
$
|
6.97
|
Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)
|
$
|
2.48
|
$
|
2.60
|
$
|
2.30
|
$
|
2.16
|
$
|
1.95
|
$
|
9.54
|
$
|
7.25
|
Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)
|
$
|
2.47
|
$
|
2.58
|
$
|
2.30
|
$
|
2.15
|
$
|
1.93
|
$
|
9.50
|
$
|
7.21
|
Dividends per common share
|
$
|
0.60
|
$
|
0.60
|
$
|
0.54
|
$
|
0.54
|
$
|
0.54
|
$
|
2.28
|
$
|
2.12
|
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
100,063,315
|
101,218,431
|
101,495,456
|
101,409,624
|
76,360,935
|
101,043,488
|
76,303,351
|
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
100,618,796
|
101,735,095
|
101,845,360
|
101,828,600
|
76,957,882
|
101,499,247
|
76,762,354
|
Effective tax rate
|
21.46 %
|
23.25 %
|
23.73 %
|
26.53 %
|
23.04 %
|
23.22 %
|
23.63 %
|
Adjusted effective tax rate
|
21.46 %
|
23.25 %
|
23.73 %
|
21.93 %
|
23.04 %
|
22.68 %
|
23.63 %
Performance and Capital Ratios
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
Return on average assets (annualized)
|
1.47
|
%
|
1.49
|
%
|
1.34
|
%
|
0.56
|
%
|
1.23
|
%
|
1.22
|
%
|
1.17
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)
|
1.48
|
%
|
1.59
|
%
|
1.45
|
%
|
1.38
|
%
|
1.27
|
%
|
1.48
|
%
|
1.21
|
%
|
Return on average common equity (annualized)
|
10.90
|
%
|
11.04
|
%
|
9.93
|
%
|
4.29
|
%
|
9.72
|
%
|
9.13
|
%
|
9.41
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)
|
10.92
|
%
|
11.75
|
%
|
10.79
|
%
|
10.56
|
%
|
10.03
|
%
|
11.02
|
%
|
9.73
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)
|
19.10
|
%
|
19.62
|
%
|
18.17
|
%
|
8.99
|
%
|
15.09
|
%
|
16.68
|
%
|
14.98
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)
|
19.14
|
%
|
20.81
|
%
|
19.61
|
%
|
19.85
|
%
|
15.56
|
%
|
19.85
|
%
|
15.47
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|
49.65
|
%
|
49.88
|
%
|
52.75
|
%
|
60.97
|
%
|
55.73
|
%
|
53.14
|
%
|
56.93
|
%
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)
|
49.56
|
%
|
46.89
|
%
|
49.09
|
%
|
50.24
|
%
|
54.42
|
%
|
48.91
|
%
|
55.53
|
%
|
Dividend payout ratio (5)
|
24.23
|
%
|
24.59
|
%
|
25.47
|
%
|
61.45
|
%
|
28.58
|
%
|
28.82
|
%
|
30.22
|
%
|
Book value per common share
|
$
|
91.38
|
$
|
89.14
|
$
|
86.71
|
$
|
84.99
|
$
|
77.18
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)
|
$
|
56.27
|
$
|
54.48
|
$
|
51.96
|
$
|
50.07
|
$
|
51.11
|
CAPITAL RATIOS
|
Equity-to-assets
|
13.5
|
%
|
13.6
|
%
|
13.4
|
%
|
13.2
|
%
|
12.7
|
%
|
Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)
|
8.8
|
%
|
8.8
|
%
|
8.5
|
%
|
8.2
|
%
|
8.8
|
%
|
Tier 1 leverage (6)
|
9.3
|
%
|
9.4
|
%
|
9.2
|
%
|
8.9
|
%
|
10.0
|
%
|
Tier 1 common equity (6)
|
11.4
|
%
|
11.5
|
%
|
11.2
|
%
|
11.0
|
%
|
12.6
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)
|
11.4
|
%
|
11.5
|
%
|
11.2
|
%
|
11.0
|
%
|
12.6
|
%
|
Total risk-based capital (6)
|
13.8
|
%
|
14.0
|
%
|
14.5
|
%
|
13.7
|
%
|
15.0
|
%
Balance Sheet
|
Ending Balance
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
BALANCE SHEET
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
583,375
|
$
|
582,792
|
$
|
755,798
|
$
|
688,153
|
$
|
525,506
|
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks
|
2,589,108
|
2,561,663
|
2,708,308
|
2,611,537
|
866,561
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
3,172,483
|
3,144,455
|
3,464,106
|
3,299,690
|
1,392,067
|
Trading securities, at fair value
|
110,183
|
107,519
|
95,306
|
107,401
|
102,932
|
Investment securities:
|
Securities held to maturity
|
2,048,030
|
2,096,727
|
2,145,991
|
2,195,980
|
2,254,670
|
Securities available for sale, at fair value
|
6,313,756
|
6,042,800
|
5,927,867
|
5,853,369
|
4,320,593
|
Other investments
|
353,428
|
366,218
|
357,487
|
345,695
|
223,613
|
Total investment securities
|
8,715,214
|
8,505,745
|
8,431,345
|
8,395,044
|
6,798,876
|
Loans held for sale
|
345,343
|
346,673
|
318,985
|
357,918
|
279,426
|
Loans:
|
Purchased credit deteriorated
|
2,977,499
|
3,160,359
|
3,409,186
|
3,634,490
|
862,155
|
Purchased non-credit deteriorated
|
11,232,414
|
11,877,828
|
12,492,553
|
13,084,853
|
3,635,782
|
Non-acquired
|
34,388,614
|
32,629,724
|
31,365,508
|
30,047,389
|
29,404,990
|
Less allowance for credit losses
|
(585,197)
|
(590,133)
|
(621,046)
|
(623,690)
|
(465,280)
|
Loans, net
|
48,013,330
|
47,077,778
|
46,646,201
|
46,143,042
|
33,437,647
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
994,176
|
961,510
|
964,878
|
946,334
|
502,559
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
1,293,574
|
1,285,532
|
1,280,632
|
1,273,472
|
1,013,209
|
Mortgage servicing rights
|
84,032
|
84,491
|
85,836
|
87,742
|
89,795
|
Core deposit and other intangibles
|
386,326
|
409,890
|
433,458
|
455,443
|
66,458
|
Goodwill
|
3,094,059
|
3,094,059
|
3,094,059
|
3,088,059
|
1,923,106
|
Other assets
|
988,692
|
1,030,558
|
1,078,516
|
981,309
|
775,129
|
Total assets
|
$
|
67,197,412
|
$
|
66,048,210
|
$
|
65,893,322
|
$
|
65,135,454
|
$
|
46,381,204
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$
|
13,375,697
|
$
|
13,430,459
|
$
|
13,719,030
|
$
|
13,757,255
|
$
|
10,192,117
|
Interest-bearing
|
41,770,100
|
40,642,810
|
39,977,931
|
39,580,360
|
27,868,749
|
Total deposits
|
55,145,797
|
54,073,269
|
53,696,961
|
53,337,615
|
38,060,866
|
Federal funds purchased and securities
|
sold under agreements to repurchase
|
618,215
|
594,092
|
630,558
|
679,337
|
514,912
|
Other borrowings
|
696,536
|
696,429
|
1,099,705
|
752,798
|
391,534
|
Reserve for unfunded commitments
|
69,619
|
68,538
|
64,693
|
62,253
|
45,327
|
Other liabilities
|
1,608,137
|
1,604,756
|
1,600,271
|
1,679,090
|
1,478,150
|
Total liabilities
|
58,138,304
|
57,037,084
|
57,092,188
|
56,511,093
|
40,490,789
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares
|
247,845
|
252,723
|
253,745
|
253,698
|
190,805
|
Surplus
|
6,480,471
|
6,647,952
|
6,679,028
|
6,667,277
|
4,259,722
|
Retained earnings
|
2,614,173
|
2,426,463
|
2,240,470
|
2,080,053
|
2,046,809
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(283,381)
|
(316,012)
|
(372,109)
|
(376,667)
|
(606,921)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
9,059,108
|
9,011,126
|
8,801,134
|
8,624,361
|
5,890,415
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
67,197,412
|
$
|
66,048,210
|
$
|
65,893,322
|
$
|
65,135,454
|
$
|
46,381,204
|
Common shares issued and outstanding
|
99,138,204
|
101,089,231
|
101,498,000
|
101,479,065
|
76,322,206
Net Interest Income and Margin
|
Three Months Ended
|
Dec. 31, 2025
|
Sep. 30, 2025
|
Dec. 31, 2024
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
YIELD ANALYSIS
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Interest-Earning Assets:
|
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks
|
$
|
2,703,627
|
$
|
25,580
|
3.75 %
|
$
|
2,212,239
|
$
|
23,271
|
4.17 %
|
$
|
1,308,313
|
$
|
14,162
|
4.31 %
|
Investment securities
|
8,760,360
|
75,060
|
3.40 %
|
8,624,670
|
76,029
|
3.50 %
|
7,144,438
|
44,934
|
2.50 %
|
Loans held for sale
|
298,600
|
5,201
|
6.91 %
|
289,884
|
5,067
|
6.93 %
|
179,803
|
2,304
|
5.10 %
|
Total loans held for investment
|
48,109,526
|
742,905
|
6.13 %
|
47,600,317
|
777,315
|
6.48 %
|
33,662,822
|
487,405
|
5.76 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
59,872,113
|
848,746
|
5.62 %
|
58,727,110
|
881,682
|
5.96 %
|
42,295,376
|
548,805
|
5.16 %
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
6,767,257
|
6,762,434
|
4,214,390
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
66,639,370
|
$
|
65,489,544
|
$
|
46,509,766
|
Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):
|
Transaction and money market accounts
|
$
|
30,598,366
|
$
|
178,129
|
2.31 %
|
$
|
29,623,457
|
$
|
187,627
|
2.51 %
|
$
|
20,823,079
|
$
|
121,239
|
2.32 %
|
Savings deposits
|
2,834,358
|
1,827
|
0.26 %
|
2,879,488
|
1,940
|
0.27 %
|
2,427,760
|
1,741
|
0.29 %
|
Certificates and other time deposits
|
7,560,350
|
70,233
|
3.69 %
|
7,310,133
|
67,704
|
3.67 %
|
4,517,047
|
45,283
|
3.99 %
|
Federal funds purchased
|
334,401
|
3,297
|
3.91 %
|
331,707
|
3,640
|
4.35 %
|
292,626
|
3,479
|
4.73 %
|
Repurchase agreements
|
294,259
|
1,462
|
1.97 %
|
281,395
|
1,527
|
2.15 %
|
261,373
|
1,382
|
2.10 %
|
Other borrowings
|
696,485
|
12,683
|
7.22 %
|
974,992
|
19,547
|
7.95 %
|
394,853
|
5,902
|
5.95 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
42,318,219
|
267,631
|
2.51 %
|
41,401,172
|
281,985
|
2.70 %
|
28,716,738
|
179,026
|
2.48 %
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
13,644,784
|
13,541,840
|
10,561,382
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
1,656,851
|
1,679,124
|
1,330,020
|
Shareholders' equity
|
9,019,516
|
8,867,408
|
5,901,626
|
Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity
|
24,321,151
|
24,088,372
|
17,793,028
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
66,639,370
|
$
|
65,489,544
|
$
|
46,509,766
|
Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)
|
$
|
581,115
|
3.85 %
|
$
|
599,697
|
4.05 %
|
$
|
369,779
|
3.48 %
|
Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)
|
3.86 %
|
4.06 %
|
3.48 %
|
Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)
|
1.82 %
|
1.91 %
|
1.75 %
|
Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)
|
1.90 %
|
2.04 %
|
1.81 %
|
Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)
|
$
|
50,327
|
$
|
82,976
|
$
|
2,887
|
Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment
|
$
|
800
|
$
|
718
|
$
|
547
|
• The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $259.5 million as of December 31, 2025.
Noninterest Income and Expense
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Noninterest Income:
|
Fees on deposit accounts
|
$
|
41,950
|
$
|
42,572
|
$
|
37,869
|
$
|
35,933
|
$
|
35,121
|
$
|
158,324
|
$
|
136,094
|
Mortgage banking income
|
5,158
|
5,462
|
5,936
|
7,737
|
4,777
|
24,293
|
20,047
|
Trust and investment services income
|
14,684
|
14,157
|
14,419
|
14,932
|
12,414
|
58,192
|
45,474
|
Correspondent banking and capital markets income
|
30,638
|
25,522
|
19,161
|
16,715
|
20,905
|
92,036
|
69,144
|
Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin
|
(3,167)
|
(4,318)
|
(5,394)
|
(7,170)
|
(7,350)
|
(20,049)
|
(36,525)
|
Total correspondent banking and capital markets income
|
27,471
|
21,204
|
13,767
|
9,545
|
13,555
|
71,987
|
32,619
|
Bank owned life insurance income
|
9,633
|
10,597
|
9,153
|
10,199
|
7,944
|
39,582
|
30,484
|
Other
|
6,857
|
5,094
|
5,673
|
7,275
|
6,784
|
24,898
|
37,594
|
Securities losses, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(228,811)
|
(50)
|
(228,811)
|
(50)
|
Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
229,279
|
—
|
229,279
|
—
|
Total Noninterest Income
|
$
|
105,753
|
$
|
99,086
|
$
|
86,817
|
$
|
86,088
|
$
|
80,545
|
$
|
377,744
|
$
|
302,262
|
Noninterest Expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
$
|
202,714
|
$
|
199,148
|
$
|
200,162
|
$
|
195,811
|
$
|
154,116
|
$
|
797,835
|
$
|
606,869
|
Occupancy expense
|
42,567
|
40,874
|
41,507
|
35,493
|
22,831
|
160,441
|
90,103
|
Information services expense
|
30,443
|
28,988
|
30,155
|
31,362
|
23,416
|
120,948
|
92,193
|
OREO and loan related expense
|
867
|
5,427
|
2,295
|
1,784
|
1,416
|
10,373
|
4,687
|
Business development and staff related
|
13,485
|
8,907
|
7,182
|
6,510
|
6,777
|
36,085
|
23,783
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
23,417
|
23,426
|
24,048
|
23,831
|
5,326
|
94,722
|
22,395
|
Professional fees
|
7,410
|
4,994
|
4,658
|
4,709
|
5,366
|
21,771
|
16,404
|
Supplies and printing expense
|
3,594
|
3,278
|
3,970
|
3,128
|
2,729
|
13,969
|
10,558
|
FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges
|
9,884
|
8,374
|
11,469
|
11,258
|
7,365
|
40,985
|
31,152
|
Advertising and marketing
|
4,710
|
2,980
|
3,010
|
2,290
|
2,269
|
12,990
|
9,143
|
Other operating expenses
|
25,105
|
25,057
|
22,226
|
24,644
|
19,088
|
97,032
|
70,221
|
Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)
|
4,494
|
20,889
|
24,379
|
68,006
|
6,531
|
117,768
|
20,133
|
FDIC special assessment
|
(3,835)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(621)
|
(3,835)
|
3,852
|
Total Noninterest Expense
|
$
|
364,855
|
$
|
372,342
|
$
|
375,061
|
$
|
408,826
|
$
|
256,609
|
$
|
1,521,084
|
$
|
1,001,493
Loans and Deposits
The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:
|
Ending Balance
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
Construction and land development * †
|
$
|
2,548,360
|
$
|
2,678,971
|
$
|
3,323,923
|
$
|
3,497,909
|
$
|
2,184,327
|
Investor commercial real estate*
|
17,883,913
|
17,603,205
|
16,953,410
|
16,822,119
|
9,991,482
|
Commercial owner occupied real estate
|
7,576,991
|
7,529,075
|
7,497,906
|
7,417,116
|
5,716,376
|
Commercial and industrial
|
9,181,408
|
8,644,636
|
8,445,878
|
8,106,484
|
6,222,876
|
Consumer real estate *
|
10,450,223
|
10,202,026
|
10,038,369
|
9,838,952
|
8,714,969
|
Consumer/other
|
957,632
|
1,009,998
|
1,007,761
|
1,084,152
|
1,072,897
|
Total Loans
|
$
|
48,598,527
|
$
|
47,667,911
|
$
|
47,267,247
|
$
|
46,766,732
|
$
|
33,902,927
|
*
|
Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.
|
†
|
Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $342.8 million, $350.2 million, $371.1 million, $343.5 million, and $386.2 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|
Ending Balance
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
DEPOSITS
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
Noninterest-bearing checking
|
$
|
13,375,697
|
$
|
13,430,459
|
$
|
13,719,030
|
$
|
13,757,255
|
$
|
10,192,116
|
Interest-bearing checking
|
13,838,558
|
12,906,408
|
12,607,205
|
12,034,973
|
8,232,322
|
Savings
|
2,820,621
|
2,853,410
|
2,889,670
|
2,939,407
|
2,414,172
|
Money market
|
17,751,688
|
17,251,469
|
16,772,597
|
17,447,738
|
13,056,534
|
Time deposits
|
7,359,233
|
7,631,523
|
7,708,459
|
7,158,242
|
4,165,722
|
Total Deposits
|
$
|
55,145,797
|
$
|
54,073,269
|
$
|
53,696,961
|
$
|
53,337,615
|
$
|
38,060,866
|
Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)
|
$
|
47,786,564
|
$
|
46,441,746
|
$
|
45,988,502
|
$
|
46,179,373
|
$
|
33,895,144
Asset Quality
|
Ending Balance
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:
|
Non-acquired
|
Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual
|
$
|
161,975
|
$
|
146,751
|
$
|
141,910
|
$
|
151,673
|
$
|
141,982
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
2,997
|
4,352
|
3,687
|
3,273
|
3,293
|
Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets
|
5,273
|
11,969
|
17,288
|
2,290
|
1,182
|
Total non-acquired nonperforming assets
|
170,245
|
163,072
|
162,885
|
157,236
|
146,457
|
Acquired
|
Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual
|
135,179
|
149,695
|
151,466
|
116,691
|
65,314
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
1,944
|
891
|
707
|
537
|
—
|
Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets
|
3,901
|
7,147
|
8,783
|
5,976
|
1,583
|
Total acquired nonperforming assets
|
141,024
|
157,733
|
160,956
|
123,204
|
66,897
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
311,269
|
$
|
320,805
|
$
|
323,841
|
$
|
280,440
|
$
|
213,354
|
Three Months Ended
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):
|
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans
|
1.20 %
|
1.24 %
|
1.31 %
|
1.33 %
|
1.37 %
|
Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments,
|
as a percentage of loans
|
1.35 %
|
1.38 %
|
1.45 %
|
1.47 %
|
1.51 %
|
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans
|
193.71 %
|
195.61 %
|
208.57 %
|
229.15 %
|
220.94 %
|
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)
|
0.09 %
|
0.27 %
|
0.21 %
|
0.38 %
|
0.06 %
|
Net charge-offs, excluding acquisition date charge-offs, as a percentage
|
of average loans (annualized) *
|
0.09 %
|
0.27 %
|
0.06 %
|
0.04 %
|
0.06 %
|
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
|
0.46 %
|
0.49 %
|
0.49 %
|
0.43 %
|
0.46 %
|
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans
|
0.62 %
|
0.63 %
|
0.63 %
|
0.58 %
|
0.62 %
|
* Excluding acquisition date charge-offs recorded in connection with the Independent merger.
Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")
Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the fourth quarter of 2025:
|
Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") and Unfunded Commitments ("UFC")
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Non-PCD ACL
|
PCD ACL
|
Total ACL
|
UFC
|
Ending balance 9/30/2025
|
$
|
511,578
|
$
|
78,555
|
$
|
590,133
|
$
|
68,538
|
Charge offs
|
(9,329)
|
—
|
(9,329)
|
—
|
Acquired charge offs
|
(1,506)
|
(3,515)
|
(5,021)
|
—
|
Recoveries
|
2,289
|
—
|
2,289
|
—
|
Acquired recoveries
|
212
|
1,389
|
1,601
|
—
|
Provision for credit losses
|
12,797
|
(7,273)
|
5,524
|
1,081
|
Ending balance 12/31/2025
|
$
|
516,041
|
$
|
69,156
|
$
|
585,197
|
$
|
69,619
|
Period end loans
|
$
|
45,621,028
|
$
|
2,977,499
|
$
|
48,598,527
|
N/A
|
Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans
|
1.13 %
|
2.32 %
|
1.20 %
|
N/A
|
Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) †
|
$
|
11,486,892
|
Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)
|
0.61 %
|
† Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 23, 2026. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations. The numbers for international participants are listed at https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/. The conference ID number is 4200408. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of January 23, 2026 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.
SouthState is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than 1.5 million customers throughout Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, Virginia and Tennessee. The bank also serves clients nationwide through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.
Non-GAAP Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)
|
Dec. 31, 2025
|
Sep. 30, 2025
|
Jun. 30, 2025
|
Mar. 31, 2025
|
Dec. 31, 2024
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
247,722
|
$
|
246,641
|
$
|
215,224
|
$
|
89,080
|
$
|
144,178
|
Provision (recovery) for credit losses
|
6,605
|
5,085
|
7,505
|
100,562
|
6,371
|
Income tax provision
|
67,686
|
74,715
|
66,975
|
26,586
|
43,166
|
Income tax provision - deferred tax asset remeasurement
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5,581
|
—
|
Securities losses, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
228,811
|
50
|
Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(229,279)
|
—
|
Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)
|
4,494
|
20,889
|
24,379
|
68,006
|
6,531
|
FDIC special assessment
|
(3,835)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(621)
|
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
322,672
|
$
|
347,330
|
$
|
314,083
|
$
|
289,347
|
$
|
199,675
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)
|
Dec. 31, 2025
|
Sep. 30, 2025
|
Jun. 30, 2025
|
Mar. 31, 2025
|
Dec. 31, 2024
|
Net interest income (GAAP)
|
$
|
581,115
|
$
|
599,697
|
$
|
577,948
|
$
|
544,547
|
$
|
369,779
|
Total average interest-earning assets
|
59,872,113
|
58,727,110
|
57,710,001
|
57,497,453
|
42,295,376
|
NIM, non-tax equivalent
|
3.85
|
%
|
4.05
|
%
|
4.02
|
%
|
3.84
|
%
|
3.48
|
%
|
Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)
|
800
|
718
|
672
|
784
|
547
|
Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
581,915
|
$
|
600,415
|
$
|
578,620
|
$
|
545,331
|
$
|
370,326
|
NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)
|
3.86
|
%
|
4.06
|
%
|
4.02
|
%
|
3.85
|
%
|
3.48
|
%
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
247,722
|
$
|
246,641
|
$
|
215,224
|
$
|
89,080
|
$
|
144,178
|
$
|
798,667
|
$
|
534,783
|
Securities losses, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
178,639
|
38
|
178,639
|
38
|
Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(179,004)
|
—
|
(179,004)
|
—
|
PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
71,892
|
—
|
71,892
|
—
|
Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)
|
3,529
|
16,032
|
18,593
|
53,094
|
5,026
|
91,248
|
15,374
|
Deferred tax asset remeasurement
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5,581
|
—
|
5,581
|
—
|
FDIC special assessment, net of tax
|
(3,012)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(478)
|
(3,012)
|
2,884
|
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
248,239
|
$
|
262,673
|
$
|
233,817
|
$
|
219,282
|
$
|
148,764
|
$
|
964,011
|
$
|
553,079
|
Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)
|
Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)
|
$
|
2.48
|
$
|
2.44
|
$
|
2.12
|
$
|
0.88
|
$
|
1.89
|
$
|
7.90
|
$
|
7.01
|
Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1.76
|
0.00
|
1.77
|
0.00
|
Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1.77)
|
—
|
(1.77)
|
—
|
Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.71
|
—
|
0.71
|
—
|
Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)
|
0.03
|
0.16
|
0.18
|
0.52
|
0.07
|
0.90
|
0.20
|
Effect to adjust for deferred tax asset remeasurement
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.06
|
—
|
0.06
|
—
|
Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax
|
(0.03)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
(0.03)
|
0.04
|
Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2.48
|
$
|
2.60
|
$
|
2.30
|
$
|
2.16
|
$
|
1.95
|
$
|
9.54
|
$
|
7.25
|
Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)
|
Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)
|
$
|
2.46
|
$
|
2.42
|
$
|
2.11
|
$
|
0.87
|
$
|
1.87
|
$
|
7.87
|
$
|
6.97
|
Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1.76
|
0.00
|
1.76
|
0.00
|
Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1.76)
|
—
|
(1.78)
|
—
|
Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.71
|
—
|
0.71
|
—
|
Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)
|
0.04
|
0.16
|
0.19
|
0.52
|
0.07
|
0.91
|
0.21
|
Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.05
|
—
|
0.06
|
—
|
Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax
|
(0.03)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
(0.03)
|
0.04
|
Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2.47
|
$
|
2.58
|
$
|
2.30
|
$
|
2.15
|
$
|
1.93
|
$
|
9.50
|
$
|
7.21
|
Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP) (2)
|
Return on average assets (GAAP)
|
1.47
|
%
|
1.49
|
%
|
1.34
|
%
|
0.56
|
%
|
1.23
|
%
|
1.22
|
%
|
1.17
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
1.13
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
0.27
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(1.13)
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(0.27)
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.45
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.11
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)
|
0.03
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.11
|
%
|
0.33
|
%
|
0.04
|
%
|
0.14
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.04
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.01
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax
|
(0.02)
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(0.00)
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
0.01
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|
1.48
|
%
|
1.59
|
%
|
1.45
|
%
|
1.38
|
%
|
1.27
|
%
|
1.48
|
%
|
1.21
|
%
|
Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (non-GAAP) (2)
|
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
|
10.90
|
%
|
11.04
|
%
|
9.93
|
%
|
4.29
|
%
|
9.72
|
%
|
9.13
|
%
|
9.41
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
8.61
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
2.04
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(8.63)
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(2.05)
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
3.46
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.82
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)
|
0.15
|
%
|
0.71
|
%
|
0.86
|
%
|
2.56
|
%
|
0.34
|
%
|
1.05
|
%
|
0.27
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.27
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.06
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax
|
(0.13)
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(0.03)
|
%
|
(0.03)
|
%
|
0.05
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
|
10.92
|
%
|
11.75
|
%
|
10.79
|
%
|
10.56
|
%
|
10.03
|
%
|
11.02
|
%
|
9.73
|
%
|
Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (3)
|
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
|
10.90
|
%
|
11.04
|
%
|
9.93
|
%
|
4.29
|
%
|
9.72
|
%
|
9.13
|
%
|
9.41
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
|
8.20
|
%
|
8.58
|
%
|
8.24
|
%
|
4.70
|
%
|
5.37
|
%
|
7.55
|
%
|
5.57
|
%
|
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|
19.10
|
%
|
19.62
|
%
|
18.17
|
%
|
8.99
|
%
|
15.09
|
%
|
16.68
|
%
|
14.98
|
%
|
Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (2) (3)
|
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
|
10.90
|
%
|
11.04
|
%
|
9.93
|
%
|
4.29
|
%
|
9.72
|
%
|
9.13
|
%
|
9.41
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
8.61
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
2.04
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(8.63)
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(2.05)
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax
Share this article