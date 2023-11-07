SouthState Builds PayTech and Private Capital Solutions Team

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank today announced several additions to its Payments Technology and Private Capital Solutions teams to serve its growing customer base.

"A primary focus at SouthState is making sure our customers have the most advanced payments and technology solutions for their business, as well as access to private fund financing," said Kurt Shreiner, president, Corporate Financial Services Division. "We are pleased to have added such experienced talent to our team and look forward to leveraging the knowledge of these bankers to help our customers."

David Rauch – Payments and Technology Banking, senior vice president, Charlotte, North Carolina – has more than 30 years of experience at Wachovia and Wells Fargo. He brings a deep credit background with strong capital markets, treasury management and risk experience. He will take direct responsibility for SouthState's largest payments and technology clients.

Michael Fulton – Private Capital Solutions relationship manager, Raleigh, North Carolina – brings more than 18 years of banking experience, including 13 years with Square 1 and Signature Bank, to his role at SouthState. Fulton will focus on providing credit facilities and treasury management products to clients across the U.S.

Brittany Styron – Private Capital Solutions relationship manager, Morehead City, North Carolina – has extensive credit and underwriting skills, as well as a detailed knowledge of the nCino loan platform for commercial clients gained during nearly a decade in banking at Square 1 and Signature Bank.

Garrett Nagy –Payments and Technology relationship manager, Atlanta, Georgia – has more than five years of experience in payments banking, three of which have been with the Payments and Technology team at SouthState. Previously he was part of the FinTech banking team at MVB Bank.

