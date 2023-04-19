SOUTHSTATE INVESTMENT SERVICES RECOGNIZED AS TOP INVESTMENT PROGRAM

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Investment Services, a division of SouthState Bank, N.A., has received the distinguished honor of being named the 2022 Top Investment Program of the Year by LPL Financial.

As the Top Investment Program of 2022, SouthState Investment Services has distinguished itself among approximately 1,100 LPL Financial programs operating at bank and credit unions. The award is determined based on numerous quantitative and qualitative criteria, including their display of innovation, leadership in driving change and excellence in execution.

SouthState Investment Services has been named the 2022 Top Investment Program of the Year by LPL Financial. Tim Sease, SouthState Investment Services Executive Vice President and Managing Director, accepts the award for Top Investment Program of the Year from Dan Arnold, President and Chief Executive Officer of LPL Financial.

"When we reflect on our growth over the past decade, we are grateful for the trust our customers have placed in us. Recognition of this caliber points to the incredible individuals that work on our team serving clients and our local markets. Additionally, the success we have is directly correlated to our strong relationship with LPL, our bank colleagues, and the steady support of our bank's executive leadership," said Tim Sease, SouthState Investment Services executive vice president and managing director.

"On behalf of the entire LPL community, I am pleased to congratulate Tim Sease and the entire team at SouthState Investment Services for their exceptional business results and exemplary dedication to helping clients gain access to personalized financial advice in an ever-changing environment," said Pete Dorsey, LPL Financial executive vice president, Institution Services Relationship Management. "Their commitment to growing the investment program, ensuring their financial professionals are successful and helping their clients work toward their financial goals is reflected day in and day out. The program has built a strong foundation and has set high standards for growing their team."

SouthState Investment Services has more than 40 advisors serving the Southeast in the SouthState Bank footprint, which includes North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Virginia.

LPL Financial is a leading provider of third-party investment services to banks and credit unions, offering wealth management and investment services to approximately 800 banks and credit unions nationwide.* LPL provides personalized service and support, a robust, integrated technology platform, investment platforms, markets insights, and practice management solutions that enable the delivery of personalized financial guidance.

About SouthState Bank, N.A

SouthState Bank, N.A is a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, providing consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve***, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

***Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report). No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022). Among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC.

Investment Programs located at banks and credit unions were evaluated by: Rep Productivity; Asset Under Management (AUM) Growth; New Net Assets; Advisory Growth; Headcount Growth; Total AUM Growth; Total GDC. The top 40 in each category were given points and then the scores for each category were combined to give the investment programs cumulative score. The data is reviewed and the strongest candidates for are considered and confirmed by LPL Financial.

Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. SouthState Bank, N.A. and SouthState Investment Services are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using SouthState Investment Services and may also be employees of SouthState Bank, N.A. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, SouthState Bank, N.A. or SouthState Investment Services. Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:







Not Insured by FDIC or Any

Other Government Agency Not Bank

Guaranteed Not Bank Deposits

or Obligations May Lose

Value

SOURCE SouthState Bank N.A.